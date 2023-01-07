Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Universal Studios theme park to open in Dallas areaAsh JurbergFrisco, TX
FBI Most Wanted Fugitive "El Gato" Arrested in 2013 Southlake Murder for Hire CaseA.W. NavesSouthlake, TX
Abduction and Murder of Child in 1996 was the Inspiration for the Amber Alert SystemTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Arlington, TX
Leading Coffee Brand Set to Open In WataugaMadocWatauga, TX
Portillo’s to Celebrate Grand Opening of First Texas Restaurant in The Colony on 1/18Steven DoyleThe Colony, TX
Related
Wichita Eagle
TCU Football: Let It Hurt
When you love something, it hurts to lose. And it should. No amount of giving and taking is without a cost, and the cost is, all too often, the palpable proof of a feeling's value. You can't love greatly without losing greatly. There is no meaning in an easy forfeiture.
Top dogs: Georgia No. 1, TCU, Michigan, Ohio State follow in final poll
TCU finished runner-up in the national championship game and the Horned Frogs were No. 2 behind Georgia in the final AP Top 25 poll released Tuesday. The Bulldogs (15-0) began the season ranked third and defended their national title on Monday night in a 65-7 rout to cap the first repeat in College Football Playoff history.
TCU football: People to blame for National Championship loss to Georgia
The Texas Christian University Horned Frogs have had a fantastic season. Star quarterback and Heisman runner-up Max Duggan has been terrific. Ditto with first-year head coach Sonny Dykes. They played so well that they defied expectations and advanced all the way to the CFP National Championship. It was a chance for them to prove that they are not only one of the finest college football teams in the country but the best. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case. Instead, Kirby Smart’s Georgia Bulldogs demonstrated why they were the finest team in college football in 2023. Here we will look at the three people or groups most to blame for TCU football’s National Championship loss to Georgia.
tcu360.com
Preview: TCU football set to face Georgia in College Football National Championship
The TCU Horned Frogs will face the defending champion Georgia Bulldogs in the national championship. TCU started the season unranked in the AP poll. It was also picked to finish seventh in the Big 12 preseason poll. Georgia was ranked No. 3 in the AP preseason poll and only took two games to reach the No. 1 position. The Bulldogs continue to hold on to that top spot going into the national championship.
Staff Predictions: TCU vs Georgia
The All Hurricanes staff makes their predictions for the TCU versus Georgia national title game.
What happens to unopened TCU championship gear?
FORT WORTH, Texas — After an unforgettable season, the Horned Frogs debut in the College Football Championship was a tough one to watch for fans in North Texas. The Bulldogs beat the Horned Frogs, 65-7, from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Georgia became the first team to win back-to-back titles since the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2011 and 2012 seasons.
tcu360.com
No. 3 TCU football drops national championship to No. 1 Georgia, historic season ends
The TCU Horned Frogs couldn’t add a national title to their historic storyline, dropping the national championship 65-7 to the repeat-champion Georgia Bulldogs. The Bulldogs put up the most points against an opponent in the College Football Playoff title game, breaking Alabama’s record of 35 against Ohio State in 2021.
TCU vs. Georgia: ‘Bittersweet’ for Longhorns Coach Patterson
Longhorns coach Patterson for almost a quarter-century pretty much was TCU football … and he’ll be watching the matchup with Georgia from an unusual perch.
TCU Horned Frogs football team return to campus to a warm welcome from fans
The TCU football squad is now back home following their loss to Georgia in Monday night’s College Football Playoff title game. Despite the team’s one-sided loss, hundreds of purple-clad fans met the players
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
'It's football. It's supposed to be fun' | TCU's social media team on viral video success, memes and magical season
FORT WORTH, Texas — The creative media team behind TCU Football's social media has one final, celebratory postgame video it's hoping to show you. If No. 3 TCU knocks off No. 1 Georgia and wins the College Football Playoff National Championship game Monday, the video will be posted to @TCUFootball.
How former Alabama players reacted to Georgia pounding TCU in title game
The national championship game got ugly early as Georgia raced to a 65-7 rout of overmatched TCU. It was a boat race right from the opening kickoff and the mismatch quickly became a talking point among former Alabama players. There was some discontent on social media with Alabama missing the playoff by one spot and beating a Kansas State team in the Sugar Bowl that beat TCU in the Big 12 title game.
aisd.net
Arlington High Grad Named a Rhodes Scholar
Rhodes Scholarship is one of world’s most prestigious. In the Arlington ISD, preparing students for a lifetime of success with a world-class education isn’t just a motto. It’s a fact. Just ask Isaac James, a 2018 Arlington High School graduate and newly selected member of the American...
Look: Georgia Sideline Has Clear Message For TCU Amid Blowout
Through two quarters of play on Monday night, Georgia has dominated the TCU Horned Frogs in the National Championship to the tune of a 38-7 lead heading into halftime. TCU's offense has certainly struggled, compiling just 118 total yards and turning the ball over twice. While many may ...
tcu360.com
No. 17 TCU men’s basketball loses a heartbreaker to No. 25 Iowa State
No. 17 TCU men’s basketball (13-2, 2-1) came up short in a 69-67 loss to No. 25 Iowa State Saturday night at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. After winning the few last games in similar fashion, the Frogs were en route to staging their third-straight comeback victory, which would have marked the team’s 12th straight win.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Final AP Top 25 rankings released following national championship game
The final AP Top 25 rankings were released early Tuesday morning following Georgia’s 65-7 beatdown over TCU in the College Football Playoff national championship game. Stetson Bennett combined for 6 touchdowns, while Georgia’s defense suffocated TCU’s offense and Max Duggan. Georgia started the season ranked No. 3...
fwtx.com
Rodeo’s First Family
AR406-6-25 Amon G. Carter, left, and Tad Lucas, center, holding the Gordon Selfridge Trophy for All Around Champion Cowgirl that Lucas won in 1929, with Jno Davis looking on at right; 03/10/1930. Tad Lucas, born Barbara Ines Barnes, was the youngest of 24 children. She crawled around quickly as a...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Purple Wave Hits Santa Monica Pier as TCU Fans Ready for National Championship
Sunday evening the Santa Monica Pier in California looked more like downtown Fort Worth with a wave of purple washing over it during a TCU pep rally. TCU fans traveled in large numbers to support the Horned Frogs in the College Football Championship Game. Being here means so much to...
4 Injured In Texas Elementary School Explosion
An electrical explosion caused several injuries.
tigerdroppings.com
TCU Cheerleaders Are Ready For Tonight's National Title Game
TCU takes on Georgia in tonight's National Championship game and the Horned Frogs' cheer squad is ready... It truly was a dream! TCU off to the national championship! Thank you @fiesta_bowl for an amazing opportunity! Go frogs!. #rahrahtcu #gofrogs #cfp #tcufootball. (The Spun)
Comments / 0