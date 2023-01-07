ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wichita Eagle

TCU Football: Let It Hurt

When you love something, it hurts to lose. And it should. No amount of giving and taking is without a cost, and the cost is, all too often, the palpable proof of a feeling's value. You can't love greatly without losing greatly. There is no meaning in an easy forfeiture.
FORT WORTH, TX
ClutchPoints

TCU football: People to blame for National Championship loss to Georgia

The Texas Christian University Horned Frogs have had a fantastic season. Star quarterback and Heisman runner-up Max Duggan has been terrific. Ditto with first-year head coach Sonny Dykes. They played so well that they defied expectations and advanced all the way to the CFP National Championship. It was a chance for them to prove that they are not only one of the finest college football teams in the country but the best. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case. Instead, Kirby Smart’s Georgia Bulldogs demonstrated why they were the finest team in college football in 2023. Here we will look at the three people or groups most to blame for TCU football’s National Championship loss to Georgia.
FORT WORTH, TX
tcu360.com

Preview: TCU football set to face Georgia in College Football National Championship

The TCU Horned Frogs will face the defending champion Georgia Bulldogs in the national championship. TCU started the season unranked in the AP poll. It was also picked to finish seventh in the Big 12 preseason poll. Georgia was ranked No. 3 in the AP preseason poll and only took two games to reach the No. 1 position. The Bulldogs continue to hold on to that top spot going into the national championship.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

What happens to unopened TCU championship gear?

FORT WORTH, Texas — After an unforgettable season, the Horned Frogs debut in the College Football Championship was a tough one to watch for fans in North Texas. The Bulldogs beat the Horned Frogs, 65-7, from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Georgia became the first team to win back-to-back titles since the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2011 and 2012 seasons.
FORT WORTH, TX
AL.com

How former Alabama players reacted to Georgia pounding TCU in title game

The national championship game got ugly early as Georgia raced to a 65-7 rout of overmatched TCU. It was a boat race right from the opening kickoff and the mismatch quickly became a talking point among former Alabama players. There was some discontent on social media with Alabama missing the playoff by one spot and beating a Kansas State team in the Sugar Bowl that beat TCU in the Big 12 title game.
MONTGOMERY, AL
aisd.net

Arlington High Grad Named a Rhodes Scholar

Rhodes Scholarship is one of world’s most prestigious. In the Arlington ISD, preparing students for a lifetime of success with a world-class education isn’t just a motto. It’s a fact. Just ask Isaac James, a 2018 Arlington High School graduate and newly selected member of the American...
ARLINGTON, TX
tcu360.com

No. 17 TCU men’s basketball loses a heartbreaker to No. 25 Iowa State

No. 17 TCU men’s basketball (13-2, 2-1) came up short in a 69-67 loss to No. 25 Iowa State Saturday night at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. After winning the few last games in similar fashion, the Frogs were en route to staging their third-straight comeback victory, which would have marked the team’s 12th straight win.
FORT WORTH, TX
saturdaydownsouth.com

Final AP Top 25 rankings released following national championship game

The final AP Top 25 rankings were released early Tuesday morning following Georgia’s 65-7 beatdown over TCU in the College Football Playoff national championship game. Stetson Bennett combined for 6 touchdowns, while Georgia’s defense suffocated TCU’s offense and Max Duggan. Georgia started the season ranked No. 3...
ATHENS, GA
fwtx.com

Rodeo’s First Family

AR406-6-25 Amon G. Carter, left, and Tad Lucas, center, holding the Gordon Selfridge Trophy for All Around Champion Cowgirl that Lucas won in 1929, with Jno Davis looking on at right; 03/10/1930. Tad Lucas, born Barbara Ines Barnes, was the youngest of 24 children. She crawled around quickly as a...
FORT WORTH, TX
tigerdroppings.com

TCU Cheerleaders Are Ready For Tonight's National Title Game

TCU takes on Georgia in tonight's National Championship game and the Horned Frogs' cheer squad is ready... It truly was a dream! TCU off to the national championship! Thank you @fiesta_bowl for an amazing opportunity! Go frogs!. #rahrahtcu #gofrogs #cfp #tcufootball. (The Spun)
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy