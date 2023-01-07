ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 2

Related
WLOX

Six ton whale moved from the beach in Pass Christian

The I-110 bridge is the most traveled drawbridge in South Mississippi. And it won't be opening for boats until damage to the locking system is fixed. Gautier Police are getting half a million dollars for new equipment like car and body cameras to help improve safety for officers. Division Street...
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS
AL.com

Dead endangered whale washes up on Gulf Coast beach

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (AP) — Scientists are examining the corpse of an endangered whale that washed up on a Mississippi Gulf Coast beach. The rare discovery Saturday marks the first time a fin whale stranding has been reported in Mississippi and just the fourth time since 2002 a fin whale stranding has been reported in the Gulf of Mexico, WLOX-TV reported.
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS
theclintoncourier.net

Kara’s Sights & Bites: ‘Best sandwiches in Mississippi’ – here are my faves

Forgetting one of my “favorites” from the Top Restaurant Meals and Supermarket Products of 2022″ list – the Burger-Burger at the Biloxi restaurant by the same name – triggered a train of thought that ultimately led to a list of some of the best sandwiches in Mississippi. In case it appears I’m being forgetful again – after all, isn’t something called “Burger-Burger” actually a, well, burger? The answer is…”not really” and here’s why.
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Endangered Rice’s whale washes ashore on Pass Christian beach

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - A dead whale was spotted offshore in Pass Christian Saturday morning. Researchers with the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies (IMMS) believe it is a Rice’s whale, a highly endangered species and a rare find. IMMS, NOAA and other local, state and federal agencies worked...
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS
wxxv25.com

Mississippi Oyster Shell Recycling program aims to collect from restaurants in spring

The Nature Conservancy of Mississippi spoke with the Harrison County Board of Supervisors about the plan to start an oyster shell recycling program on the Coast. Oyster shell recycling programs exist in at least 14 other states. Oyster shells are typically discarded by restaurants and end up in landfills, but the program will instead collect discarded shells and use them to replenish the oyster beds for reproduction.
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Gulfport development getting closer to becoming reality

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Further steps are being taken to make a mixed-use project in Gulfport a reality. The new 2600 Beach Boulevard project, previously referred to as the Gulfport Town Center, is planned to sit on the northwest corner of Highway 90 and Highway 49. Developers recently purchased an...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Boil water notice issued in Gulfport due to water main repair

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A water main repair in Gulfport has caused the city to issue a boil water notice for residents in the area of Bayou Circle from Lawson Avenue east to 53rd Street. The affected areas are as follows:. 53rd, 54th and 55th Street between Kendall Avenue and...
GULFPORT, MS
thegazebogazette.com

Long Beach Approves Contract for Historic Quarles House

Following a year of negotiations and receiving funds from the Gulf Coast Restoration Fund, the contract was approved by the Long Beach Board of Aldermen during their first meeting of the new year at city hall on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. The board signed an agreement with J.O. Collins Contractor, Inc. for the renovations of the historic landmark.
LONG BEACH, MS
WLOX

Woman wanted in suspicious death of Vancleave man arrested in Forrest County

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A woman wanted for questioning in a suspicious death of a Vancleave man at a St. Martin hotel is now in custody. Mary Ann Slaughter, 39, was arrested around 3 p.m. on Wednesday and is currently being held at the Forrest County jail after being taken in by Hattiesburg’s 12th Circuit Court Metro Narcotics Task Force.
FORREST COUNTY, MS
mississippifreepress.org

Drive-In Theater Opening in Bay St. Louis: Family Tradition Continues on Coast

Each night during the mid-1910s, teenaged projectionist Charles Watzke Sr. sat in a small room overlooking a darkened theater, manning a pair of 35-millimeter projectors with each holding its own reel containing roughly 25 minutes of film. As the audience in the theater below watched the black-and-white movies, Watzke carefully surveyed the upper right corner of the large screen for a flashing mark.
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
thegazebogazette.com

Sheriff Arrests Stabbing Suspect in Long Beach

On Tuesday morning, January 10, 2023, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department arrested Kino Davis who resides in Long Beach, Miss. on one felony count of Aggravated Assault. According to Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson, the county Sheriff’s Deputies responded to 28th Street in Long Beach on a stabbing call....
LONG BEACH, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

25-Year-Old Killed In George County Wreck Near Alabama State Line

On Thursday, January 5, Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a crash on Highway 98 in George County. The wreck happened near the Alabama state line around 2:30 p.m. According to authorities, a 2019 Nissan Sentra driven by 25-year-old Louanntha M. Macarilla of Mobile, AL, traveled West on Highway 98 when it collided with a 2014 Dodge Ram Pickup driven by 47-year-old Damian Cunningham, of Mobile, AL, traveling East on Highway 98 and a 2014 Honda Accord driven by 50-year-old Johnathon Brantley of Forest, MS.
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
ourmshome.com

Smile, You’ll Soon Be on Gautier PD’s New Camera Systems

Law enforcement officials and officers with the Gautier Police Department are getting fresh, state-of-the-art safety and security enhancement equipment meant to protect the public and police officers just in time for the new year. Gautier Mayor Casey Vaughan said the city is set to receive $510,000 in federal funding from...
GAUTIER, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy