Pass Christian, MS

WLOX

Development in Ocean Springs leaves areas with flooding, storm drainage issues

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - New development is happening in the City of Discovery; it’s leaving some Ocean Springs residents having to face flooding issues. Recreational activities and access to nature are vital for some residents in Ocean Springs... Community leaders worked to identify current and future flooding concerns in the city following growth and development expansions.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WLOX

Gulfport development getting closer to becoming reality

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Further steps are being taken to make a mixed-use project in Gulfport a reality. The new 2600 Beach Boulevard project, previously referred to as the Gulfport Town Center, is planned to sit on the northwest corner of Highway 90 and Highway 49. Developers recently purchased an...
GULFPORT, MS
bslshoofly.com

New Condominiums Coming to Ulman Avenue

Plans are approved to convert a small, Mid-Century school building on Ulman Avenue into luxury condominiums. One of the renderings created by unabridged Architecture showing the former Ulman Ave. Elementary School converted into condominiums. A small elementary school in the 200 block of Ulman Avenue, built in 1956 and vacant...
WLOX

Division Street corridor to KAFB now open in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - All roads lead to the completion of a major stretch of Division Street from Interstate 110 west to the Forrest Avenue Keesler Air Force Base gate. “This has been a project that’s been in the works. We’re happy that it’s open, we’re happy that the roadway’s been paved, bike lanes have been put in,” said Cecilia Dobbs-Walton, Biloxi public affairs specialist. “Striping is going down, that should be done by next week.”
BILOXI, MS
an17.com

Sheriff: Six businesses cited for selling alcohol to minors

The Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office continues to monitor parish businesses which sell alcohol in an attempt to identify those that are not requiring proper identification of the purchaser. On January 5, another check was made utilizing an underage purchaser who attempted to purchase alcohol. During the January 5 operation,...
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
wxxv25.com

Mississippi Oyster Shell Recycling program aims to collect from restaurants in spring

The Nature Conservancy of Mississippi spoke with the Harrison County Board of Supervisors about the plan to start an oyster shell recycling program on the Coast. Oyster shell recycling programs exist in at least 14 other states. Oyster shells are typically discarded by restaurants and end up in landfills, but the program will instead collect discarded shells and use them to replenish the oyster beds for reproduction.
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
WDSU

The family of a missing boater is holding on to hope as they continue their search in Lake Pontchartrain

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — The family of 44-year-old "Billy" Coile is holding on to hope after he went missing in Lake Pontchartrain over the weekend. "We know were going to find him like I brought his favorite blanket out there like ready to find him." said his sister Ann Crabtree. According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, the 44-year-old Mandeville man went missing on Sunday after a fishing trip.
MANDEVILLE, LA
theclintoncourier.net

Kara’s Sights & Bites: ‘Best sandwiches in Mississippi’ – here are my faves

Forgetting one of my “favorites” from the Top Restaurant Meals and Supermarket Products of 2022″ list – the Burger-Burger at the Biloxi restaurant by the same name – triggered a train of thought that ultimately led to a list of some of the best sandwiches in Mississippi. In case it appears I’m being forgetful again – after all, isn’t something called “Burger-Burger” actually a, well, burger? The answer is…”not really” and here’s why.
BILOXI, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

25-Year-Old Killed In George County Wreck Near Alabama State Line

On Thursday, January 5, Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a crash on Highway 98 in George County. The wreck happened near the Alabama state line around 2:30 p.m. According to authorities, a 2019 Nissan Sentra driven by 25-year-old Louanntha M. Macarilla of Mobile, AL, traveled West on Highway 98 when it collided with a 2014 Dodge Ram Pickup driven by 47-year-old Damian Cunningham, of Mobile, AL, traveling East on Highway 98 and a 2014 Honda Accord driven by 50-year-old Johnathon Brantley of Forest, MS.
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Six ton whale moved from the beach in Pass Christian

The I-110 bridge is the most traveled drawbridge in South Mississippi. And it won't be opening for boats until damage to the locking system is fixed. Gautier Police are getting half a million dollars for new equipment like car and body cameras to help improve safety for officers. Division Street...
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS
WDAM-TV

1 dead in 3-vehicle accident in George County

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A three-vehicle accident on U.S. 98 near the Alabama state line in George County Thursday wound up taking the life of one of the drivers. Mississippi Highway Patrol troopers responded to an accident call about 2:30 p.m. Thursday. A 2019 Nissan Sentra driven by 25-year-old...
GEORGE COUNTY, MS

Community Policy