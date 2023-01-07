Read full article on original website
WLOX
Pascagoula-Gautier School District will switch to new ‘flex schedule’ for 2023-24 school year
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Starting in the fall, students and teachers in Pascagoula and Gautier will switch to a flex calendar. The school district’s Board of Trustees made it official at Tuesday night’s meeting. The plan would implement a nine-weeks-on, two-weeks-off schedule, similar to what’s already being done...
WLOX
Development in Ocean Springs leaves areas with flooding, storm drainage issues
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - New development is happening in the City of Discovery; it’s leaving some Ocean Springs residents having to face flooding issues. Recreational activities and access to nature are vital for some residents in Ocean Springs... Community leaders worked to identify current and future flooding concerns in the city following growth and development expansions.
WLOX
Mayor Billy Hewes weighs in on what's ahead for Gulfport in the new year
WLOX
Gulfport development getting closer to becoming reality
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Further steps are being taken to make a mixed-use project in Gulfport a reality. The new 2600 Beach Boulevard project, previously referred to as the Gulfport Town Center, is planned to sit on the northwest corner of Highway 90 and Highway 49. Developers recently purchased an...
bslshoofly.com
New Condominiums Coming to Ulman Avenue
Plans are approved to convert a small, Mid-Century school building on Ulman Avenue into luxury condominiums. One of the renderings created by unabridged Architecture showing the former Ulman Ave. Elementary School converted into condominiums. A small elementary school in the 200 block of Ulman Avenue, built in 1956 and vacant...
WLOX
Division Street corridor to KAFB now open in Biloxi
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - All roads lead to the completion of a major stretch of Division Street from Interstate 110 west to the Forrest Avenue Keesler Air Force Base gate. “This has been a project that’s been in the works. We’re happy that it’s open, we’re happy that the roadway’s been paved, bike lanes have been put in,” said Cecilia Dobbs-Walton, Biloxi public affairs specialist. “Striping is going down, that should be done by next week.”
NOLA.com
Document storage company withholding 'hundreds of boxes' of city records amid financial dispute
Document storage company Iron Mountain is withholding hundreds of boxes of files it is storing for the city of New Orleans because of an ongoing financial dispute with Mayor LaToya Cantrell's administration, a City Hall spokesman confirms. The dispute first came to light in an unrelated federal case involving a...
NOLA.com
Metairie private school announces abrupt closure, gives two days' notice to parents
Ridgewood Preparatory School in Metairie will close its doors for good Wednesday afternoon, a shutdown some stunned parents said they didn't know about until receiving an email from the school late Monday. The email, sent from headmaster Milton J. Montgomery, cited "persistent low enrollment" for the abrupt closure. "It is...
an17.com
Sheriff: Six businesses cited for selling alcohol to minors
The Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office continues to monitor parish businesses which sell alcohol in an attempt to identify those that are not requiring proper identification of the purchaser. On January 5, another check was made utilizing an underage purchaser who attempted to purchase alcohol. During the January 5 operation,...
wxxv25.com
Mississippi Oyster Shell Recycling program aims to collect from restaurants in spring
The Nature Conservancy of Mississippi spoke with the Harrison County Board of Supervisors about the plan to start an oyster shell recycling program on the Coast. Oyster shell recycling programs exist in at least 14 other states. Oyster shells are typically discarded by restaurants and end up in landfills, but the program will instead collect discarded shells and use them to replenish the oyster beds for reproduction.
WDSU
The family of a missing boater is holding on to hope as they continue their search in Lake Pontchartrain
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — The family of 44-year-old "Billy" Coile is holding on to hope after he went missing in Lake Pontchartrain over the weekend. "We know were going to find him like I brought his favorite blanket out there like ready to find him." said his sister Ann Crabtree. According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, the 44-year-old Mandeville man went missing on Sunday after a fishing trip.
theclintoncourier.net
Kara’s Sights & Bites: ‘Best sandwiches in Mississippi’ – here are my faves
Forgetting one of my “favorites” from the Top Restaurant Meals and Supermarket Products of 2022″ list – the Burger-Burger at the Biloxi restaurant by the same name – triggered a train of thought that ultimately led to a list of some of the best sandwiches in Mississippi. In case it appears I’m being forgetful again – after all, isn’t something called “Burger-Burger” actually a, well, burger? The answer is…”not really” and here’s why.
WLOX
Man found dead in St. Martin hotel room; Sheriff searching for woman in regard to ‘suspicious death,’ stolen truck
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A man was found dead in a St. Martin hotel room Monday; now the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a woman in regard to the crime. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for help in finding 39-year-old Mary Ann...
darkhorsepressnow.com
25-Year-Old Killed In George County Wreck Near Alabama State Line
On Thursday, January 5, Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a crash on Highway 98 in George County. The wreck happened near the Alabama state line around 2:30 p.m. According to authorities, a 2019 Nissan Sentra driven by 25-year-old Louanntha M. Macarilla of Mobile, AL, traveled West on Highway 98 when it collided with a 2014 Dodge Ram Pickup driven by 47-year-old Damian Cunningham, of Mobile, AL, traveling East on Highway 98 and a 2014 Honda Accord driven by 50-year-old Johnathon Brantley of Forest, MS.
Police seek identity of driver accused of firing gun at semi-truck in Mississippi road rage incident
Mississippi authorities are seeking help in identifying the driver and two passengers of a car that was involved in a road rage incident. The Mississippi Gulf Coast Crime Stoppers report that the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information in hopes of identifying the black. male driver, a black...
“Most Haunted Road In Louisiana”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re Alone
Louisiana is a state with a rich history and culture, and it's no surprise that it has its fair share of haunted roads. From the bayous of the southern part of the state to the rolling hills of the north, tales of ghosts and other supernatural occurrences have been passed down through the generations. Here are the five most haunted roads in Louisiana:
WLOX
Six ton whale moved from the beach in Pass Christian
Alabama woman killed after three-car crash in Mississippi
WDAM-TV
