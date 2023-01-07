Read full article on original website
Related
KWQC
Rain and snow possible south Wednesday night
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- YOUR FIRST ALERT FORECAST FROM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST ERIK MAITLAND:. After another day of sun and mild highs in the 40s and 50s clouds will increase overnight as a rain and snow system approaches from the south. The southern portion of the QCA, mainly along and...
KWQC
Sun, cloud mix Tuesday
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) --Look for a sunny start to the day, followed by partly cloudy skies Tuesday afternoon. Readings should range from the 30′s to mid 40′s. Mostly cloudy skies return Wednesday, with high temperatures in the 40′s. We’re currently tracking a system that could bring...
KWQC
Science behind frost formation
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - During the late fall, winter and early spring, frost is a common occurrence in the Quad Cities. Frost describes the formation of thin ice crystals on the ground or other surfaces in the form of scales, needles, feathers or fans. This happens most often on...
Central Illinois Proud
Rain and Snow Headed to Central Illinois Wednesday Night & Thursday
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — A storm system moving out of California will bring rain and a period of snow to Central Illinois Wednesday night and Thursday. Increasing winds and falling temperatures are expected on the backend of the storm sending temperatures closer to average for the weekend. Key Takeaways.
fox7austin.com
Central Texas Weather: Temperatures may hit 80s before cold front
Even warmer weather is on the way tomorrow with temps topping out around 80 degrees. But it won't stay that hot for long. Zack Shields shows us the timing of the next cold front in his full forecast.
Multiple counties under severe fire watch Wednesday
A severe fire weather watch has been issued for several counties in Texoma throughout the afternoon on Wednesday.
One of the Worst Storms in Illinois Happened Over 55 Years Ago
January 26 marks the anniversary of one of the worst natural disasters in Illinois history. 56 years and we are still talking about one of the worst storms in Illinois, the Blizzard of 1967. Most of the snow landed in Chicago and shut down the city for days. Buses, cars, and trains all stuck under 23 inches of snow that fell in one day. Now we can all handle a snowstorm, but there was nothing like this with mounds of snow falling and temps dropping stranding people in their homes for days.
Rare La Nina Weather Pattern Hanging On
(Des Moines) Iowa’s State Climatologist Justin Glisan says the La Nina weather pattern out in the Pacific continues to drag on. Glisan says historically, that is quite unusual. Glisan says La Nina’s in the winter months typically bring above-average snowpacks for these weaker La Nina events. Additionally, Glisan...
WATCH: Updated track of Mid-Missouri snow forecast
ABC 17 Stormtrack Weather's Jessica Hafner gives an update on the snow expected to fall on Mid-Missouri on Saturday night. The post WATCH: Updated track of Mid-Missouri snow forecast appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KWQC
Deputies: 1 seriously injured in Erie UTV crash
J.B. Pritzker took the oath on Monday, the first Illinois governor to start a second four-year term since 2007. No governor has served two full terms since Jim Edgar left Springfield in 1999. Quad Cities Community Foundation grants $300,000 for reducing gun violence with GVI. Updated: 5 hours ago. The...
Pollen levels creep up as winter’s arctic blast becomes a distant memory
Tree pollen in Texas and Florida have reached medium to high levels.
Old Farmer’s Almanac January & February 2023 Winter Predictions for Southern Indiana
We saw a decent amount of snow and some frigid cold temperatures as we closed out 2022, but how much winter weather can we expect in early 2023?. In December of 2022, we received our first white Christmas in about ten years. We also saw temperatures well below freezing, with windchills below zero. A lot of folks here in southern Indiana had furnace issues and frozen water pipes as a result of this winter weather. If you're like me, that was enough for you to want winter to already be over. However, winter isn't over yet...and there's more snow and cold temperatures yet to come.
The Twin Cities may get 6-10 inches of snow from the next storm, which is expected to hit in 48 hours
MINNEAPOLIS – We've had a relatively calm start to the New Year, but now we're in the midst of our third major storm in the last four weeks, and this one is expected to last for at least two days.
knopnews2.com
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Heavy snow and ice accumulations likely Monday into Tuesday
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- We are in weather alert mode during the day Monday into early Tuesday because a major Winter Storm will be impacting the entire viewing area with multiple hazards including heavy snowfall, ice accumulations and gusty winds. A strong storm system moving towards the south of...
KWQC
Boy, 9, hospitalized after mistaking chemical for candy
CARY, N.C. (WRAL) - A North Carolina mom is calling for safer labels, tamper-proof packaging and warnings after her 9-year-old son ingested harmful chemicals he mistook for candy. After ringing in the new year at the age appropriate time of 8 p.m., 9-year-old Conner Taylor and his cousins indulged in...
KIMT
Major winter storm to bring significant ice and snow to the area late Monday into Tuesday
A major winter storm is taking aim on our area for Monday and Tuesday. This storm is going to cause some major impacts to travel and normal day to day activities as significant snowfall and ice are likely across Iowa and Minnesota. Ice Storm Warnings and Winter Storm Warnings have...
Powerful winter storm to hit Midwest
Another powerful winter storm could bring more than a foot of snow to the Plains and Upper Midwest this week. The National Weather Service (NWS) said “intense” snow rates and fast wind gusts were likely for Nebraska, South Dakota and Minnesota through Tuesday. “A major winter storm is bearing down on the Plains into the…
This Illinois County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the least in each state.
Northern California towns under evacuation warnings after historic rainfall
Several Northern California towns were placed under evacuation warnings on Sunday after a New Year's Eve storm brought an "atmospheric river" that drenched the region with rain and dumped heavy snowfall in some areas, reports The Associated Press. The town of Wilton was under a shelter-in-place order due to the threat of an "imminent levee failure." Residents of the low-lying communities of Point Pleasant, Glanville Tract, and Franklin Pond were told to be ready to leave. At least two people have died from the storm which has left over 100,000 homes and businesses without power, per CNN. Flooding closed major highways. Mountainous regions above 5,000 feet also received between 20 to 45 inches of snow. San Francisco got its second rainiest day since 1849, with 5.46 inches of rain in 24 hours. That was just under the record of 5.54 inches set Nov. 5, 1994.
q957.com
Warnings now posted for the first winter storm of 2023
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Winter storm warnings have now been issued for portions of southeast South Dakota, southwest Minnesota, and northwest Iowa. The warning, which includes Sioux Falls. beings at noon on Monday and extends until 6:00 Tuesday evening. Just a few miles north of Sioux Falls, the winter storm warnings begin at 6:00 Monday morning. Heavy snow is expected with total accumulations of 5 to 14 inches around Sioux Falls, and 10 to 18 inches in other parts of the listening area. The heaviest snowfall, 1 to 2 inches per hour, is expected Monday night into Tuesday morning.
Comments / 0