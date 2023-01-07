ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

KWQC

Rain and snow possible south Wednesday night

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- YOUR FIRST ALERT FORECAST FROM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST ERIK MAITLAND:. After another day of sun and mild highs in the 40s and 50s clouds will increase overnight as a rain and snow system approaches from the south. The southern portion of the QCA, mainly along and...
IOWA STATE
KWQC

Sun, cloud mix Tuesday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) --Look for a sunny start to the day, followed by partly cloudy skies Tuesday afternoon. Readings should range from the 30′s to mid 40′s. Mostly cloudy skies return Wednesday, with high temperatures in the 40′s. We’re currently tracking a system that could bring...
IOWA STATE
KWQC

Science behind frost formation

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - During the late fall, winter and early spring, frost is a common occurrence in the Quad Cities. Frost describes the formation of thin ice crystals on the ground or other surfaces in the form of scales, needles, feathers or fans. This happens most often on...
IOWA CITY, IA
Central Illinois Proud

Rain and Snow Headed to Central Illinois Wednesday Night & Thursday

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — A storm system moving out of California will bring rain and a period of snow to Central Illinois Wednesday night and Thursday. Increasing winds and falling temperatures are expected on the backend of the storm sending temperatures closer to average for the weekend. Key Takeaways.
ILLINOIS STATE
97.9 KICK FM

One of the Worst Storms in Illinois Happened Over 55 Years Ago

January 26 marks the anniversary of one of the worst natural disasters in Illinois history. 56 years and we are still talking about one of the worst storms in Illinois, the Blizzard of 1967. Most of the snow landed in Chicago and shut down the city for days. Buses, cars, and trains all stuck under 23 inches of snow that fell in one day. Now we can all handle a snowstorm, but there was nothing like this with mounds of snow falling and temps dropping stranding people in their homes for days.
CHICAGO, IL
Western Iowa Today

Rare La Nina Weather Pattern Hanging On

(Des Moines) Iowa’s State Climatologist Justin Glisan says the La Nina weather pattern out in the Pacific continues to drag on. Glisan says historically, that is quite unusual. Glisan says La Nina’s in the winter months typically bring above-average snowpacks for these weaker La Nina events. Additionally, Glisan...
IOWA STATE
KWQC

Deputies: 1 seriously injured in Erie UTV crash

J.B. Pritzker took the oath on Monday, the first Illinois governor to start a second four-year term since 2007. No governor has served two full terms since Jim Edgar left Springfield in 1999. Quad Cities Community Foundation grants $300,000 for reducing gun violence with GVI. Updated: 5 hours ago. The...
ERIE, IL
99.5 WKDQ

Old Farmer’s Almanac January & February 2023 Winter Predictions for Southern Indiana

We saw a decent amount of snow and some frigid cold temperatures as we closed out 2022, but how much winter weather can we expect in early 2023?. In December of 2022, we received our first white Christmas in about ten years. We also saw temperatures well below freezing, with windchills below zero. A lot of folks here in southern Indiana had furnace issues and frozen water pipes as a result of this winter weather. If you're like me, that was enough for you to want winter to already be over. However, winter isn't over yet...and there's more snow and cold temperatures yet to come.
INDIANA STATE
KWQC

Boy, 9, hospitalized after mistaking chemical for candy

CARY, N.C. (WRAL) - A North Carolina mom is calling for safer labels, tamper-proof packaging and warnings after her 9-year-old son ingested harmful chemicals he mistook for candy. After ringing in the new year at the age appropriate time of 8 p.m., 9-year-old Conner Taylor and his cousins indulged in...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
The Hill

Powerful winter storm to hit Midwest

Another powerful winter storm could bring more than a foot of snow to the Plains and Upper Midwest this week. The National Weather Service (NWS) said “intense” snow rates and fast wind gusts were likely for Nebraska, South Dakota and Minnesota through Tuesday. “A major winter storm is bearing down on the Plains into the…
MINNESOTA STATE
The Week

Northern California towns under evacuation warnings after historic rainfall

Several Northern California towns were placed under evacuation warnings on Sunday after a New Year's Eve storm brought an "atmospheric river" that drenched the region with rain and dumped heavy snowfall in some areas, reports The Associated Press. The town of Wilton was under a shelter-in-place order due to the threat of an "imminent levee failure." Residents of the low-lying communities of Point Pleasant, Glanville Tract, and Franklin Pond were told to be ready to leave. At least two people have died from the storm which has left over 100,000 homes and businesses without power, per CNN. Flooding closed major highways. Mountainous regions above 5,000 feet also received between 20 to 45 inches of snow. San Francisco got its second rainiest day since 1849, with 5.46 inches of rain in 24 hours. That was just under the record of 5.54 inches set Nov. 5, 1994.
WILTON, CA
q957.com

Warnings now posted for the first winter storm of 2023

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Winter storm warnings have now been issued for portions of southeast South Dakota, southwest Minnesota, and northwest Iowa. The warning, which includes Sioux Falls. beings at noon on Monday and extends until 6:00 Tuesday evening. Just a few miles north of Sioux Falls, the winter storm warnings begin at 6:00 Monday morning. Heavy snow is expected with total accumulations of 5 to 14 inches around Sioux Falls, and 10 to 18 inches in other parts of the listening area. The heaviest snowfall, 1 to 2 inches per hour, is expected Monday night into Tuesday morning.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

