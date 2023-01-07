From editor-tested bedding to the latest in sleep tech, we've got everything you could ever need for better sleep. Welcome to New Year, New Sleep. After years of living alone (well, with my cat) in tiny studio apartments, I just signed a lease with my partner. Very adult of me, I know. While lots of exciting firsts came along with that, there was obviously nothing more thrilling than having an actual room to sleep in that's separate from my living area. Now that I live in a — drumroll, please — ‌one-bedroom‌ apartment, it was finally time to upgrade to a king-size bed. What better excuse to try out the highly raved about Molecule Hybrid mattress, right? Here's everything to know about this (spoiler alert) amazing new addition to my home.

1 DAY AGO