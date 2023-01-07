Read full article on original website
NBC Bay Area
Tree Falls on Muni Bus, Power Lines in San Francisco
A large tree fell on a Muni bus and power lines in San Francisco Tuesday afternoon, but no injuries were reported. The 45-foot tree came down at about noon in the area of Stockton and Sutter streets, police said. "I was sitting at the security desk and I saw a...
KTVU FOX 2
Tower collapses in San Jose after being hit by tree, thousands without power
Trees topple transmission tower in San Jose, homeless residents nearly crushed. Thousands of residents in San Jose are still without power after a transmission tower and power lines in the Willow Glen area were destroyed by falling trees early Tuesday morning. A homeless man living in a nearby encampment describes nearly being crushed, but escaping.
kalw.org
Powerful storms continue to pound Bay Area
The National Weather Service said strong thunder and lightning accompanied heavy downpours of rain that fell upon the Bay Area earlier today, causing more widespread flooding, downed trees and power outages. Thunderstorms are expected to hit the entire Bay Area, stretching from Santa Rosa south to Monterey and San Benito...
King tides returning to Bay Area, increasing flood risk amid storms
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — King tides are returning to San Francisco over the weekend of Jan. 21 and 22, bringing increased flood risk, according to a tweet from the Port of SF. The tides are set to peak between 10:30 and 11:30 a.m. on both days. The last time the Bay Area saw King Tides […]
Huge Flock of Birds Unable to Fly in High Winds in California Is Just So Sad
Everyone is hoping they found trees to hunker down in.
Bay Area storm updates: Heaviest rain to fall mid-morning
(KRON) — The storms dousing the Bay Area continue with cities scrambling to clean up Mother Nature’s mess. Saturated soil is causing fallen trees and landslides to impact roads, power outages are impacting thousands and flooding is still a risk, especially in the North Bay, according to KRON4 Meteorologist John Shrable. The heaviest and most […]
Lightning over the Transamerica Pyramid caught live on air
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Lightning was caught on camera during KRON4’s noon newscast appearing to strike the Transamerica Pyramid on Tuesday. As hail briefly fell on the city and claps of thunder shook office windows, a bolt of lightning was seen flashing in sky above the iconic pyramid. On the street, pea-sized hail bounced off […]
sfstandard.com
Bay Area Apartment’s Roof Blown Off as Storm Chaos Continues
An apartment building has had its roof blown off by the stormy weather that continues to batter the San Francisco Bay Area. Just after 2 a.m. Tuesday, apartments at 308 Susie Way in South San Francisco saw their roofing material blown off by high speed winds. A total of 10...
KTVU FOX 2
sfstandard.com
Photos: Bay Area Storm Damage Shown in 10 Devastating Images
Forty cars in a San Francisco garage, flooded. A tree crashing through a woman’s home as she slept. Emergency declarations issued across Northern California. This is the state of the Bay Area as relentless storms continue, water-logging what is normally parched soil and creating dangerous conditions prone to fallen trees and flooding.
NBC Bay Area
‘The Whole Building Shook': Tree Branch Crashes Into Peninsula Home
A giant tree branch crashed into a Peninsula family's home early Tuesday during another round of heavy rain and gusty winds. The tree limb crashed into the Larsen family's home in Woodside at about 2 a.m. No one was injured. "The whole building shook," Daryl Larsen said. "We heard glass...
svvoice.com
Storm Brings Winds & Flooding to Santa Clara, Sunnyvale
The rainy weather wreaked havoc across Santa Clara County this past week. The brunt of the storm hit in the early morning on Jan. 10 with strong winds and thunder and lightning. According to the National Weather Service, winds peaked in Santa Clara at 30 MPH around 2:25 a.m. Tuesday...
What to know about the next 2 storms set to sweep San Francisco Bay Area
The rain in the SF Bay Area is far from over.
KRON4
Dramatic images reveal impact of storms across Bay Area
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco Bay Area residents are weathering another round of flooding, toppled trees, and mudslides this week as the latest atmospheric river causes more destruction across the bay. Here are some of the most dramatic images revealing widespread impacts. The National Weather Service warned of...
Next system could deliver thunderstorms, heavy downpours and 60 mph gusts
SAN FRANCISCO -- As the Bay Area tries to recover from the latest round of heavy rain, the threat of thunderstorms moves into the region late Monday night into early Tuesday. More precipitation is the last thing the Bay Area needs, but the intense rainfall associated with thunderstorms is exactly what's in the forecast. On top of the rain that fell in the region over the last 24 hours – an inch of rain in San Jose, almost an inch and a half in San Francisco and exactly that amount in Fremont, more than two inches in Dublin and over four...
Bay Area home inspector lists red flags to watch for following series of storms
CONCORD – Homes across the Bay Area are taking a beating from the continuing line of back to back storms. Inspectors say now is the time to look for any damage."I think the most significant is that we've seen some water pooling around the house," says Ron Chang, the owner of WIN Home Inspection Tri-Cities. On Tuesday, Chang was talking with homeowner Maria Elena Roja about some of the issues he found at her Concord home.Roja has lived in the Eichler since 1989, but is now thinking of selling and wanted to get the house inspected for possible storm damage...
Los Gatos driver injured by falling tree
LOS GATOS, Calif. (KRON) — A pickup truck driver was injured when a large tree fell in Los Gatos during Tuesday’s windy storm. The tree smashed through the hood of the truck and shattered the windshield. “Driver sustained minor injuries and is okay,” the Los Gatos-Monte Sereno Police Department wrote. Los Gatos Boulevard between Highway […]
Rain totals: Here's how many inches dropped Monday
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — Monday’s rainstorm drenched parts of the San Francisco Bay Area and Central Coast with several inches of rain in less than 24 hours. According to the National Weather Service Bay Area’s 24-hour rainfall totals, 10.71 inches poured over Three Peaks in Monterey County, 10.54 inches over Bonny Doon Fire Station […]
San Luis Obispo Tribune
2.7-magnitude quake rattles San Francisco Bay Area in California, seismologists say
A late-night 2.7-magnitude earthquake shook the San Francisco Bay Area in California, the U.S. Geological Survey reported. The 4-mile deep quake hit 2 miles from San Leandro at 10:59 pm. on Monday, Jan. 9, according to the USGS. Hundreds of people from as far as Concord and San Francisco reported...
Remains of mysterious large sea creature found at San Francisco beach
The creature it belongs to was nearly driven to extinction.
