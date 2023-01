MILWAUKEE - Registration for Marquette University volleyball camps has opened for July 2023. The Golden Eagles will host 17 sessions of 11 different camps throughout the month of July. In addition to camps in Milwaukee at the Al McGuire Center, Marquette will also host satellite camps at 1st Alliance Volleyball in Woodridge, Illinois on July 17-18 and at FC Elite Volleyball in Appleton, Wisconsin on July 20-21. Each camp focuses on different skill sets for varying genders and age groups, including a youth day camp, college prep, positional day and team camps for high school players.

