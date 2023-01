PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Providence College women's hockey team received the No.13 position in the most recent USCHO Division I National Poll, as announced on Monday, Jan. 9. Since the last USCHO Poll, the Friars were swept by the University of Vermont, 2-0, on Friday, Jan. 6. On Saturday, Jan. 7 the Friars were defeated by the Catamounts, 4-1. Sandra Abstreiter (Freising, Germany) finished the weekend with 42 saves. Hunter Barnett (Caledon, Ontario) scored the lone goal for the Friars. Ashley Clark (North Weymouth, Mass.) and Maddy Coene (Clayton, N.Y.) also earned a career point for assisting Barnett's goal.

