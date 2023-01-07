ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Rush named CEO of Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, the nation’s largest building materials supplier, has made it official. The Dallas, Texas-based prodealer has named Dave Rush as its new CEO. Rush was named interim CEO by the board of directors on Nov. 18, 2022, following the departure of Dave Flitman. The new CEO was also...
Ace reports record holiday sales

Ace Hardware reported record holiday sales numbers over the entire month of December. “Key figures for December 2022 included a 37% increase in gross sales over 2021, with a 28% increase in traffic to the site and a 20% increase in orders,” said Ace. Digital sales from the Ace...

