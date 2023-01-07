Read full article on original website
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
David Shaw lands NFL head coach interview for interesting reason
David Shaw has landed an NFL head coach interview, and it’s for an interesting reason. Shaw, the longtime coach at Stanford, resigned in late November from his position. There have not been many rumors involving him until now. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday that Shaw interviewed with the Denver Broncos for their head coach... The post David Shaw lands NFL head coach interview for interesting reason appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Kliff Kingsbury's departure, J.J. Watt's last game highlight Cardinals 'Hard Knocks' final
The final episode of HBO’s and NFL Films’ “Hard Knocks – In Season with the Arizona Cardinals” was broadcast Wednesday night, and as epic as the chronicling of the last week of J.J. Watt’s career was, what everyone also wanted to see was how the program would tell the end of coach Kliff Kingsbury’s tenure. ...
