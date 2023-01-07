Read full article on original website
Related
tennisuptodate.com
John McEnroe dropped from TV commentary on Channel 9 coverage of 2023 Australian Open
Tennis legend John McEnroe will not feature as part of Channel 9's coverage of the Australian Open after the tennis legend was dropped by American broadcaster ESPN. McEnroe, 63, has been a staple figure during the grand slam in Melbourne, providing his expertise for ESPN and Channel 9 throughout the two-week tournament.
tennisuptodate.com
"Thought about pulling out of the Australian Open" - Frances Tiafoe, Jessica Pegula admit to burnout following United Cup victory
American tennis stars Frances Tiafoe and Jessica Pegula recently revealed how they felt following the high of winning the inaugural edition of the United Cup, during a social media interaction. Team USA, led by Taylor Fritz, Jessica Pegula, Frances Tiafoe, Madison Keys, and also including Desirae Krawczyk, Alicia Parks, Denis...
tennisuptodate.com
Osaka lauded by journalist for being considerate and not withdrawing after qualifying for Australian Open
Naomi Osaka was lauded by leading journalist Ben Rothenberg for the way she handled her withdrawal from the Australian Open allowing a player to take her place. Osaka withdrew before qualifying began which allowed another player to compete at the Australian Open and earn a living. It's something that tennis players have not been practicing in generally opting to wait and withdrawing only after the event began creating a dead space in the full draw.
tennisuptodate.com
Nadal 'not unhappy' with preparation despite indifferent form going into Australian Open, discusses having son with him for first time
Rafael Nadal is okay with the way his Australian Open preparation went despite not being vastly different from last year when he ended up winning the event. Nadal opened last year with a trophy down under and then added another huge one when he defeated Medvedev in the final. It took a long time for him to get defeated as he went undefeated until march. That looked very different this year as he lost his first match in the first week and it was actually the first match he played.
tennisuptodate.com
Australian Open tournament director lambastes the idea of pushing the event date back - "I thought it was absolutely ridiculous"
Rafael Nadal has landed in Melbourne to defend his crown at the Australian Open, which kicked off with qualification round action on Monday, January 9. The season's first Grand Slam, however, has made headlines much earlier following some high-profile withdrawals — seven-time Major champion Venus Williams and men's World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz in particular — owing to injuries.
tennisuptodate.com
Updated WTA Rankings after 2023 season openers: Sabalenka and Gauff strengthen ranking lead after titles but no rise, Keys only mover in top ten
After an exciting start to the new year and plenty of tennis played we have our first WTA rankings update and there has been only one move in the top 10. Coco Gauff finally won a trophy as the young player navigated a tricky week in rainy Auckland to lift her 3rd career trophy. 250 points were earned but that was not enough for her to move on the rankings. She's still 7th trailing Swiatek who is first, Jabeur 2nd, Pegula 3rd, Garcia 4th. Aryna Sabalenka also won a trophy last week but she too remained at her ranking (5) ahead of Maria Sakkari who is 6th.
tennisuptodate.com
"I literally thought I was playing Serena" - Genie Bouchard recalls her first match back following 17-month injury hiatus
Canadian tennis star Eugenie Bouchard returned to tennis after being absent for 17 months and she talked about it in a recent interview. Bouchard is back to playing regular tennis as she tries to return to her best tennis. She's far removed from it but also shows a solid level that makes it easy to believe she could be a fairly consistent and good player.
tennisuptodate.com
Former semi-finalist Eugenie Bouchard eliminated from Australian Open qualifying by Ashlyn Krueger as comeback hits stumbling block
Eugenie Bouchard will not play in the main draw at the 2023 Australian Open after the former semi-finalist hit a stumbling block in her comeback from injury with defeat to American, Ashlyn Krueger in qualifying. Bouchard who began the season brightly playing exhibitions such as the World Tennis League and...
tennisuptodate.com
Shapovalov turns coach as he helps girlfriend Mirjam Bjorklund in qualifying win at Australian Open
Denis Shapovalov put on his coaching cape to help girlfriend Mirjam Bjorklund secure a big win as she looks to qualify for the Australian Open. Both Shapovalov and his girlfriend Mirjam Bjorklund play tennis but her career is not going as well as his. The Swedish player is slowly improving though with Shapovalov supporting her every step of the way. It was a comfortable win in straight sets for Bjorklund and Shapovalov was on the sidelines coaching her through the victory.
tennisuptodate.com
McEnroe believes Barty walking away from tennis robs Swiatek of a true rival: "Just not having that rival, I believe it hurts the sport"
John McEnroe feels like Iga Swiatek doesn't have a proper rival after Barty retired and according to him it's hurts the sport overall. Tennis has seen some amazing rivalries in the past decades and especially in the big three era on the ATP side. The WTA side didn't have such iconic ones but there were plenty of smaller ones and we don't have that today. McEnroe feels like it's a shame because Barty - Swiatek could have been a great one:
tennisuptodate.com
Cilic devastated after withdrawing from 2023 Australian Open due to injury: "Not a great start to 2023"
Marin Cilic announced his withdrawal from the 2023 Australian Open due to an injury and he said he was devastated by it. Cilic has had some big moments last year but the Croatian is far from his best tennis. Despite that, it will be a shame not to see him at the Australian Open because his best tennis came at the grand slams last year. He announced the news.
tennisuptodate.com
Which players are not playing 2023 Australian Open including Venus Williams, Osaka and Alcaraz
Several prominent names in the tennis world won't be playing at the Australian Open and we bring you a reminder of those players are. The first big event of every tennis year is the Australian Open. It's an event that starts pretty early in the tennis season and serves as a great way to build excitement for the new year. Every year a couple of big names miss the event and 2023 is no exception. The number one player on the ATP side of things, Carlos Alcaraz will miss the event.
Jack Draper draws Rafael Nadal in first round of the Australian Open
British players were handed two blockbuster draws at the Australian Open with Jack Draper taking on defending champion Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray meeting Matteo Berrettini.Draper, 21, has risen fast up the rankings and has begun the season in good form, beating Karen Khachanov to reach the semi-finals of the Adelaide International on Thursday.Nadal battled to a 21st grand slam title in sensational fashion in Melbourne 12 months ago but is yet to win a match in 2023 and has lost six of his last seven matches.There is no doubt Draper, who played Novak Djokovic on his Wimbledon debut in...
tennisuptodate.com
Djokovic's PTPA hints at big news during Australian Open
The PTPA was formed by Novak Djokovic and Vasek Pospisil a few years ago and they teased some big news to be revealed in the coming days. The PTPA was formed in 2019 to represent the players' best interests, arguing that the current organization led by the ATP, WTA, and ITF has some deficiencies in dealing with athlete matters. It didn't find widespread approval although individual players came out in support of it (Raonic, Isner, Opelka, Schwartzman).
tennisuptodate.com
Bianca Andreescu amazed by new COVID rules at 2023 Australian Open - "Last time, I was quarantined in my room for 2 weeks"
WTA star Bianca Andreescu has expressed her bewilderment at the new COVID-19 rules that will be in place at the 2023 Australian Open, which starts on January 16. As per the new rules, players who test positive for COVID-19 will be allowed to continue their participation at the event. That's in stark contrast to events only a year ago, as Andreescu would duly attest.
tennisuptodate.com
Chris Evert has high praise for Novak Djokovic following Adelaide title win, concurs with him being referred to as a 'master sailor'
Tennis legend Chris Evert has praised Novak Djokovic for his clutch mentality, which came to the fore in the Adelaide International 1 final on Sunday, January 8. Djokovic found himself a championship point down against Sebastian Korda in the 12th game of the second set. However, the 35-year-old came roaring back into the contest, denying his opponent and winning the ensuing tiebreak to draw level at a set apiece.
tennisuptodate.com
Nadal set to return to site of first win over Federer in ATP Final with Dubai Tennis Championships confirmed as part of 2023 schedule
Rafael Nadal will make his return to the Dubai tennis event for the first time in 15 years as he will revisit the place where he won over Federer for the first time. Nadal has generally skipped this part of the season in the last couple of years but will return to play it this year. He opted for Dubai over Doha as he will play the event for the first time in 15 years. Nadal will revisit Dubai as a place where he earned the first final win over Federer in his career. It happened in 2006 when he won the event.
tennisuptodate.com
Eugenie Bouchard remains determined to turn 2023 comeback around despite Australian Open Qualifying defeat
Eugenie Bouchard is determined to make the 2023 season a sucess despite stumbling at the first major event of the year - the Australian Open. Bouchard was beaten in the first round of the Australian Open qualifiers and she was devastated by the result. It was a match she could have won but ultimately failed up short after a lacklustre preparation for the event. Bouchard dealt with food poisoning which didn't help her leading up to the event.
tennisuptodate.com
Reason behind Naomi Osaka Australian Open withdrawal confirmed as four-time Grand Slam champion announces pregnancy with 2024 tour return
The mystery surrounding Naomi Osaka and her withdrawal from the 2023 Australian Open has been confirmed with the former World No.1 and four time Grand Slam champion announcing she is pregnant and will become a mother for the first time in 2023. Osaka took to social media to release a...
tennisuptodate.com
Isner due to break 14,000 aces barrier at Australian Open next week
John Isner will create tennis history at the Australian Open as the American is set to hit 14.000 aces becoming the first player in history to do so. Isner has always created all sorts of records in the aces category being the player with the most aces since tracking started. There have only been a handful of players that hit 10.000 aces in their careers but no player ever hit 14.000 aces. He's on pace to hit that mark pretty soon as he's only 12 aces shy as of now.
Comments / 0