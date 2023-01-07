Read full article on original website
Kirby Smart accomplishes something Nick Saban has not, as Georgia goes 15-0 to win national title
LOS ANGELES — Kirby Smart knows Alabama hasn’t done it. Last season’s national championship team couldn’t accomplish it either. Georgia capped off an unbeaten season in the most brutally dominant way. It steamrolled TCU on the way to a 65-7 win. It’s the most lopsided bowl game victory of all-time.
Paul Finebaum Names His No. 1 'Momentum' Program Right Now
Georgia is the two-time defending national champion, but Paul Finebaum thinks another SEC team is building momentum heading into the offseason. Finebaum appeared on WJOX's "McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning" today and explained why he feels Auburn, under new head coach Hugh Freeze, is his ...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia Bulldogs greeted with full honors landing in Atlanta
The back-to-back national champions Georgia Bulldogs landed at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport a day after their historic win. The team was greeted with full honors and a water cannon salute.
Georgia football RB Kendall Milton focused on 'once-in-a-lifetime' goal of back-to-back National Championships
LOS ANGELES -- Barring a herculean performance on Monday, Kendall Milton will not be among Georgia's top two rushers this season, mainly due to the fact that the 6-foot-1, 220-pound junior missed two games due to injury. When he is on the field, there are few others who have been more productive. Milton's 7.3 yards per carry would lead the SEC (Arkansas running back Raheim Sanders and Ole Miss's Zach Evans lead the conference with 6.5 yards per carry) and be No. 4 in the country among qualified running backs. Milton is not worried about stats though.
UGA star helped put Metro Atlanta high school football team in the limelight
HAPEVILLE, Ga. — Football coach Winston Gordon will sometimes open the trophy case at Hapeville Charter School. One of the trophies is for the 2017 Georgia State Championship. It includes a photo of the guys who won it. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. “Just...
Paul Finebaum Reacts To The National Title Game Blowout
The College Football Playoff National Championship wasn't a fair fight. Georgia annihilated TCU on Monday night, cruising to a 65-7 rout at SoFi Stadium. The Bulldogs outgained the Horned Frogs by 401 yards. Per ESPN Stats & Info, it was the largest margin of victory in any bowl game. On ...
Football World Debating If Alabama Should've Made Playoff
The Georgia Bulldogs are well on their way to winning back-to-back college football titles. Monday night's game between Georgia and the TCU Horned Frogs has been about as ugly a College Football Playoff game as fans have seen. Kirby Smart's program dominated the first half en route to a 38-7 lead.
Albany Herald
Herbstreit at a Loss For Words After Lopsided TCU-Georgia First Half
The College Football Playoff national championship game quickly turned into a rout in the first half, as Georgia outclassed TCU to race out to a 38–7 lead as the two teams went into the halftime locker room. The lopsided start came as a surprise to many who had tuned in to the title contest, including Kirk Herbstreit.
WXIA 11 Alive
Here's how many times a team has won three straight national championships
ATHENS, Ga. — Well, Georgia has won their second straight national championship -- and boy did they do it in grand style. A 65-7 win over TCU had Bulldog fans celebrating in the streets of Athens, Atlanta and Los Angeles. Now, those same fans have their eyes set on a third-straight title.
WXIA 11 Alive
'Damn TCU' | Fans react to TCU-Georgia blowout in 1st half of National Championship
DALLAS — The National Championship got ugly in the first half. Georgia dominated every aspect of the game against TCU, leaping out to a 38-7 lead on the Horned Frogs at halftime. As a result, people watching the game took to the Internet and started "Dawg-ing" on the Horned Frogs.
Savannah Tribune
A Georgia Legend Comes Out Of Retirement For Winter Freeze Modifieds
A Georgia Racing legend is coming out of retirement to compete in the Winter Freeze XIII Savannah Car Rentals Modified Division on February 2-4 at Screven Motor Speedway. Mark Miner, formerly of Stockbridge, GA, now living in Fenton, MO will climb into a Mike Vaughn Racing #7 Vaden Chevrolet Special for a pair of $2,000-to-win $200-to-start races.
Mercedes-Benz Stadium becomes first pro sports stadium in world to achieve zero waste
ATLANTA — Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the downtown Atlanta home of the Falcons, United F.C., numerous concerts and other events each year, is the first pro sports stadium in the world to be awarded a certification for its zero waste efforts. The stadium announced Monday it had received recognition from Green...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia secures $2.5B South Korean solar manufacturing plant
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A South Korean solar battery plant is investing $2.5 billion to expand its Dalton plant and build a new facility in northwest Georgia, which White House officials said is the nation’s single largest investment in solar manufacturing. Hanwha Qcells’ investment will also bring...
Georgia special grand jury finishes probe of 2020 election
ATLANTA — (AP) — The special grand jury in Atlanta that has been investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and his allies committed any crimes while trying to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia has finished its work. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney, who was overseeing...
Washington Examiner
Mass transit could be expanding in Georgia, but critics say costs aren't justified
(The Center Square) — Atlanta once had a robust transportation network, with streetcars rumbling along the city’s streets and interurban lines connecting suburbs like Marietta and Stone Mountain. But 75 years ago, the lines shuttered, replaced by new forms of transportation: Automobiles. Transportation is an ever-present topic of...
QSR magazine
Big Dave's Cheesesteaks to Enter Forest Park, Georgia
Derrick Hayes, CEO and founder of Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks, is bringing his award-winning take on West Philadelphia classics to a new location in Forest Park, Georgia this spring. Located at 4495 Jonesboro Road, the latest addition will serve as the brand’s third Atlanta-area location, offering mouth-watering flavors from his hometown of Philly in the form of beef, chicken and salmon cheesesteaks, hand-rolled egg rolls and other melty, larger-than-life flavors for all to enjoy.
saportareport.com
A model airplane club defends the Atlanta forest, but is targeted by destructive protests
As controversy over the “Defend the Atlanta Forest” protest movement escalates into terrorism charges and civil liberties infringements, you’d be forgiven for having no idea that a big piece of it revolves around model airplanes. For a half-century, the Atlanta Radio Control Club has flown high-end, remote-controlled...
More orthopedic physicians sell out to private equity firms, raising alarms about costs and quality
Dr. Paul Jeffords and his colleagues at Atlanta-based Resurgens Orthopaedics were worried about their ability to survive financially, even though their independent orthopedic practice was the largest in Georgia, with nearly 100 physicians. They nervously watched other physician practices sell out entirely to large hospital systems and health insurers. They refused to consider doing that. […] The post More orthopedic physicians sell out to private equity firms, raising alarms about costs and quality appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
juxtapoz.com
Atlanta Made Us Famous: Photographs by Hajar Benjida
"I first visited Atlanta in 2018, and the photography studio I interned at was located right across the street from Magic City, "a legendary strip club that should be familiar to anyone who knows anything about rap music," writes Hajar Benjida. Her series, Atlanta Made Us Famous is an ongoing photo series that highlights the women that play an important role in the Atlanta hip-hop scene.
Former Atlanta mayor, police chief named in lawsuit regarding deadly shooting of Secoriea Turner
ATLANTA — A former mayor of Atlanta and police chief were named in a lawsuit concerning the deadly shooting of an eight-year-old in 2020. Fulton County court records show the lawsuit was filed by the family friend Omar Ivery, who was driving in Atlanta when eight-year-old Secoriea Turner was killed.
247Sports
