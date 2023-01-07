ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names His No. 1 'Momentum' Program Right Now

Georgia is the two-time defending national champion, but Paul Finebaum thinks another SEC team is building momentum heading into the offseason. Finebaum appeared on WJOX's "McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning" today and explained why he feels Auburn, under new head coach Hugh Freeze, is his ...
AUBURN, GA
247Sports

Georgia football RB Kendall Milton focused on 'once-in-a-lifetime' goal of back-to-back National Championships

LOS ANGELES -- Barring a herculean performance on Monday, Kendall Milton will not be among Georgia's top two rushers this season, mainly due to the fact that the 6-foot-1, 220-pound junior missed two games due to injury. When he is on the field, there are few others who have been more productive. Milton's 7.3 yards per carry would lead the SEC (Arkansas running back Raheim Sanders and Ole Miss's Zach Evans lead the conference with 6.5 yards per carry) and be No. 4 in the country among qualified running backs. Milton is not worried about stats though.
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Reacts To The National Title Game Blowout

The College Football Playoff National Championship wasn't a fair fight. Georgia annihilated TCU on Monday night, cruising to a 65-7 rout at SoFi Stadium. The Bulldogs outgained the Horned Frogs by 401 yards. Per ESPN Stats & Info, it was the largest margin of victory in any bowl game. On ...
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Football World Debating If Alabama Should've Made Playoff

The Georgia Bulldogs are well on their way to winning back-to-back college football titles. Monday night's game between Georgia and the TCU Horned Frogs has been about as ugly a College Football Playoff game as fans have seen. Kirby Smart's program dominated the first half en route to a 38-7 lead.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Albany Herald

Herbstreit at a Loss For Words After Lopsided TCU-Georgia First Half

The College Football Playoff national championship game quickly turned into a rout in the first half, as Georgia outclassed TCU to race out to a 38–7 lead as the two teams went into the halftime locker room. The lopsided start came as a surprise to many who had tuned in to the title contest, including Kirk Herbstreit.
ATLANTA, GA
Savannah Tribune

A Georgia Legend Comes Out Of Retirement For Winter Freeze Modifieds

A Georgia Racing legend is coming out of retirement to compete in the Winter Freeze XIII Savannah Car Rentals Modified Division on February 2-4 at Screven Motor Speedway. Mark Miner, formerly of Stockbridge, GA, now living in Fenton, MO will climb into a Mike Vaughn Racing #7 Vaden Chevrolet Special for a pair of $2,000-to-win $200-to-start races.
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Georgia secures $2.5B South Korean solar manufacturing plant

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A South Korean solar battery plant is investing $2.5 billion to expand its Dalton plant and build a new facility in northwest Georgia, which White House officials said is the nation’s single largest investment in solar manufacturing. Hanwha Qcells’ investment will also bring...
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

Georgia special grand jury finishes probe of 2020 election

ATLANTA — (AP) — The special grand jury in Atlanta that has been investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and his allies committed any crimes while trying to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia has finished its work. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney, who was overseeing...
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Mass transit could be expanding in Georgia, but critics say costs aren't justified

(The Center Square) — Atlanta once had a robust transportation network, with streetcars rumbling along the city’s streets and interurban lines connecting suburbs like Marietta and Stone Mountain. But 75 years ago, the lines shuttered, replaced by new forms of transportation: Automobiles. Transportation is an ever-present topic of...
ATLANTA, GA
QSR magazine

Big Dave's Cheesesteaks to Enter Forest Park, Georgia

Derrick Hayes, CEO and founder of Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks, is bringing his award-winning take on West Philadelphia classics to a new location in Forest Park, Georgia this spring. Located at 4495 Jonesboro Road, the latest addition will serve as the brand’s third Atlanta-area location, offering mouth-watering flavors from his hometown of Philly in the form of beef, chicken and salmon cheesesteaks, hand-rolled egg rolls and other melty, larger-than-life flavors for all to enjoy.
FOREST PARK, GA
Arkansas Advocate

More orthopedic physicians sell out to private equity firms, raising alarms about costs and quality

Dr. Paul Jeffords and his colleagues at Atlanta-based Resurgens Orthopaedics were worried about their ability to survive financially, even though their independent orthopedic practice was the largest in Georgia, with nearly 100 physicians. They nervously watched other physician practices sell out entirely to large hospital systems and health insurers. They refused to consider doing that. […] The post More orthopedic physicians sell out to private equity firms, raising alarms about costs and quality appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
ATLANTA, GA
juxtapoz.com

Atlanta Made Us Famous: Photographs by Hajar Benjida

"I first visited Atlanta in 2018, and the photography studio I interned at was located right across the street from Magic City, "a legendary strip club that should be familiar to anyone who knows anything about rap music," writes Hajar Benjida. Her series, Atlanta Made Us Famous is an ongoing photo series that highlights the women that play an important role in the Atlanta hip-hop scene.
ATLANTA, GA
247Sports

247Sports

