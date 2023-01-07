Read full article on original website
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 2:39 p.m.–(Info on Highways 96 and 299] Flooding, Snow, and Wild Wind: Northwestern Californian Highways Take a Beating
The storms continue to pour rain, pile up snow, and throw wind at northwestern California today. While rain falls in the lower elevations, snow is blanketing the higher mountains. “A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for portions of N Trinity County above 4500 ft thru 10 PM this evening,” according to the National Weather Service in Eureka. However, snow is already covering some areas. Chains are required on parts of Hwys 3 and 36. The Weather Service predicts, “Additional #snow accumulation of up to 10″ at Scott Mountain Summit [on Hwy 3]. Snow levels will rise overnight… .”
KDRV
Mount Ashland Ski Area closes Saturday due to unsafe conditions
MOUNT ASHLAND, Ore-- Officials with the Mount Ashland Ski Area announced on Saturday that operations have been closed due to unsafe conditions in the area. In a Facebook post, officials said that even the Windsor trail saw "considerable movement at lower speeds and trees along the line are moving." It...
kqennewsradio.com
WIND ADVISORY SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH EARLY SUNDAY
A Wind Advisory is in effect from Saturday night at 7:00 p.m. through Sunday morning at 4:00 a.m. for parts of southern Oregon. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said southeast winds of 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts to between 45 and 55 miles per hour are expected.
krcrtv.com
Four areas closed due to Tehama County flooding concerns
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — Concerns about flooding continue in Tehama County on Thursday night. For example, Cottonwood Creek's water levels have been rising steadily with water already reaching the banks. Tehama County Public Works told us there are four places closed by flooding concerns. Hall Rd. through Thomas Creek...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Hundreds, Perhaps Thousands of Humboldt County Residents Won’t Have Their Power Restored for Another Two Weeks, According to an Estimate From PG&E
Thousands of Humboldt County residents are still without electricity days after heavy rain and high winds knocked out power across the region. While power has been restored to the vast majority of Humboldt Bay area residents who lost power on Jan. 4, many others could be left in the dark for nearly two weeks.
KDRV
Police lift evacuation order after investigating suspicious package left at Central Point City Hall
CENTRAL POINT, Ore. - The Central Point Police Department has lifted its evacuation order after determining a suspicious package left at City Hall was not a threat. Just before 10:30 a.m. on Monday the Central Point Police Department received a report of a suspicious package left in a City Hall restroom. City Hall and surrounding businesses and homes were either evacuated or requested to stay inside while Oregon State Police Explosives Unit responded.
KDRV
ODF Southwest wants to fill about 130 job vacancies by 2023's fire season
JACKSON & JOSEPHINE COUNTIES, Ore. -- Oregon's Department of Forestry is looking for its next firefighters while always on the lookout for the next wildfire. The Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) Southwest Oregon District says today it is hiring for entry-level and experienced firefighters, dispatching and detection specialist positions for the 2023 fire season.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Eureka Police Issue Statement on Dead Woman Found at Samoa Recycling Center
“Going Down,” Jan. 5. On January 5, 2023, at about 10:45 a.m., the Eureka Police Department was notified that a deceased female was located amongst recycling that had been transferred to the Samoa Resource Recovery Center on Vance Avenue by a Recology truck. Based on the pickup route, it is believed the female had been picked up from within the City limits of Eureka.
AOL Corp
Woman's body found in Northern California recycling facility
A woman's body was found Thursday morning in a recycling facility near the Northern California city of Eureka, according to authorities. The unidentified woman's body was found among recycling debris at the Recology recycling facility in Samoa on the northern peninsula of the Humboldt Bay, according to the Eureka Police Department.
KDRV
Medford's Mail Tribune is ending its newspaper run Friday
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Medford's longstanding legacy newspaper says today it is ending operations this week. The Mail Tribune says today its last edition will occur this Friday, the 13th of January, 2023. The Mail Tribune scaled back its printed newspapers in the past few years, reducing its size and its...
KDRV
Interstate drug trafficking warrant finds more than a ton of processed marijuana in Wolf Creek
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- The Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team says today federal agents are part of an investigation of interstate drug trafficking that routed to Josephine County. The Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) says it found about 3,000 pounds of processed marijuana at the 3000 block of Leland Road in...
KDRV
National FAA computer system suspension affected three Medford departures
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Medford airport's office says a nationwide computer system outage for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) had minimal effect on local flights. Interim Rogue Valley-Medford International Airport (MFR) Director Amber Judd says the FAA computer system for its Notice to Air Missions (NOTAMs) went down overnight. She says the system was back up and operational just before 6am pacific time today.
waste360.com
Body Found in Recology Recycling Bin
A woman's body was found on a Recology recycling truck during the collection process. Based on the route, a representative said that the body had been picked up somewhere in the limits of Eureka, Calif. As an investigation begins, officers are working to identify and notify next of kin. Read...
KDRV
Police issue advisory about gas station credit card skimmer
WEED & MT. SHASTA, Cal. -- Police are warning gasoline buyers around Weed about credit card skimmer risks. Mt. Shasta Police Department (MSPD) says today it has been notified a card skimmer was located at gas station in the area of Weed. Credit card skimmer devices capture both card and...
KDRV
Jacksonville Inn closes dining services for good
JACKSONVILLE, Ore. -- After decades of serving high-quality food to the Rogue Valley, the Jacksonville Inn is no longer offering its dining services. The historic brown bricked building was built back in the Jacksonville community more than 100 years ago. For years the hotel offered a wide variety of high-quality...
Klamath Falls News
Howard's Meat Center to be featured in IDEA Talk, February 1
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - Klamath IDEA’s first IDEA Talk of 2023 will offer the story of a third-generation family business - Howard’s Meat Company - featuring Jordan Howard, the current owner, sharing the company’s history and future outlook for Klamath Falls and beyond, on Wednesday, Feb. 1.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Klamath River dam removal project faces lawsuit
The removal of four dams along the Klamath River near the Oregon-California state line, cheered by tribal, state and federal officials last month, is facing additional litigation. Siskiyou County Water Users Association board member Anthony Intiso has filed a lawsuit against Wade Crowfoot, the secretary of the California Natural Resources...
5.4 Magnitude Earthquake Hits California on New Year’s Day
For the second time in under 14 days, an earthquake has once again hit Northern California. As a result, millions of people dealt with power outages and damages to their homes. According to reports from the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake, which hit the area on New Year’s Day, had...
kymkemp.com
Covelo Woman and McKinleyville Man Arrested With Car Stolen out of Crescent City, According to UPD
This is a press release from the Ukiah Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 12/28/2022, Ukiah PD recovered a stolen vehicle with the assistance of the Flock license plate reader (LPR)...
KDRV
OSF: "effective immediately" a restructuring strategy without David Schmitz
ASHLAND, Ore. -- Oregon Shakespeare Festival says today David Schmitz is done as the theatre troupe's executive director, "effective immediately." Oregon Shakespeare Festival (OSF) says Schmitz's departure is part of organizational restructuring to move OSF's artistic and business operations more into alignment. NewsWatch 12 received OSF's statement today about the...
