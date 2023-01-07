ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
csurams.com

Rams Drop Overtime Decision to Air Force

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Basketball is a game of runs. Every coach says so. The Rams forgot to take their turn Tuesday night. Not on offense, because that requires the requisite effort on the defensive end, and Colorado State men's basketball team definitely didn't do that with Air Force at Moby Arena for a Mountain West game.
FORT COLLINS, CO
csurams.com

Trietley Earns Freshman Honor for Fourth Time

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – For a debut season, Lexie Trietley couldn't ask for much more. For the fourth time this year, the Colorado State sprinter has earned Mountain West Freshman Swimmer of the Week honors, the conference announced Tuesday. The Olean, N.Y., product remains the only freshman in the league to win the honor more than once.
FORT COLLINS, CO
csurams.com

Men’s Basketball Welcomes Air Force to Moby Tuesday

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Fresh off their 79-57 win over Fresno State on Saturday, Colorado State quickly turns around to host Air Force on Tuesday night at 7 pm inside Moby Arena. Opening Tip. - Colorado State snapped its four-game losing streak with a complete team game in a...
FORT COLLINS, CO
csurams.com

Rams Head to Boise State for Midweek Contest

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Colorado State will have a lighter week, playing a single game at Boise State on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m., MT before being idle this weekend. The Rams will resume action early next week, hosting San Diego State which will start a three-game homestand. THIS WEEK.
FORT COLLINS, CO
csurams.com

Rams Add Arizona Transfer Emery Herman to 2023 Roster

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Colorado State Volleyball will have a new addition to its roster ahead of the 2023 season as Head Coach Emily Kohan announced Monday the addition of setter and Arizona transfer Emery Herman. Originally from Georgetown, Texas, Herman will join Colorado State with two years of...
FORT COLLINS, CO
KRQE News 13

Crowds return for UNM Lobo basketball fever

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico Lobo men’s basketball team has opened the 2022-23 season with a bang. 14 straight wins gave them the longest undefeated win streak in the country and a national ranking. The hype has also helped bring fans back to the Pit in big numbers for the first year […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Winds Pick Up Ahead of Next Storm

Today will be warm and windy ahead of New Mexico’s next weather-maker. Temperatures will get to the mid 70s southeast, upper 50s in Albuquerque, and even upper 40s to near 50 in southern Colorado. Westerly upper level winds will strengthen this afternoon, allowing for windy conditions across the northeast and east slopes of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. A Wind Advisory is in effect along with a Red Flag warning this afternoon until 5 PM, with very low humidity and gusts up to 50 mph.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Updates for suspects in shooting on University of New Mexico campus

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – One of the suspects accused in the attack and shooting of New Mexico State University men’s basketball player Mike Peake faced a judge Monday. Another suspect in the case has had his charges reduced. Related Coverage Monday, Eli’sha Upshaw was arraigned on charges of aggravated battery, conspiracy, and tampering with evidence. Investigators believe […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KOAT 7

Albuquerque man hit and killed crossing interstate

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico State Police is investigating a fatal crash that took place on Interstate 25 Monday night. A man was attempting to cross four lanes of southbound traffic near Gibson Boulevard. Eventually, the man identified as 43-year-old Ledonta Jenkins was fatally struck by a brown Hyundai Sonata.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

PNM holding rapid hire event in Albuquerque

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – PNM is hosting a rapid hiring event Friday, January 13 in Albuquerque. The event is being held at the CNM Workforce Training Center (5600 Eagle Rock Ave.) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. PNM will be filling open customer service advisor positions. People attending the event are asked to dress professionally and […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
gamblingnews.com

Future of Horse Racing in New Mexico on Regulator’s Agenda

The meeting was held on Thursday and included breeders, parties representing the regulator, lawmakers and other stakeholders involved in horse racing. As reported by the Associated Press, the government body responsible for pari-mutuel horseracing, the New Mexico Racing Commission, held the meeting in Albuquerque. At the meeting, the regulator acknowledged that the horse racing industry has a significant economic impact on the state. According to the Commission, there are many stakeholders involved in the sector from breeders and licensed tracks to families making a living and fans.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ladailypost.com

Five Kirtland Airmen To Receive Distinguished Flying Cross

KAFB – Five Kirtland Air Force Base (KAFB) Airmen from the 58th Special Operations Wing will be awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross at a ceremony 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11 at the base in Albuquerque. The five Airmen are being honored for their participation in an Oct. 31, 2020,...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Daily Lobo

UNM College of Nursing reintroduces accelerated BSN degree

Starting the semester of fall 2023, the University of New Mexico College of Nursing will be offering an accelerated bachelor’s of science in nursing as a second degree. The application period for the program began back on Dec. 15, according to the Health Sciences Center website. This “new” pathway...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

