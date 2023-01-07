Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Multiple Big Lots! Locations Closing This WeekJoel EisenbergDenver, CO
Four Longstanding Macy's Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergFort Collins, CO
Macy's is Closing More Locations in 2023Bryan DijkhuizenLos Angeles, CA
Outdoorsy boutique hotel coming to Estes ParkBrittany AnasEstes Park, CO
Avalanche kills the son of Andy Feinstein, president of the University of Northern ColoradoMalek SherifGreeley, CO
csurams.com
Fight Like a Ram: CSU Partners With UCHealth To Again Honor Cancer Warriors
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – In conjunction with UCHealth the Fight Like a Ram program returns for the fourth season to Colorado State men's and women's basketball. Once again, this year CSU and UCHealth partner to recognize and honor Northern Colorado cancer patients. Players from both teams will don jerseys...
csurams.com
Rams Drop Overtime Decision to Air Force
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Basketball is a game of runs. Every coach says so. The Rams forgot to take their turn Tuesday night. Not on offense, because that requires the requisite effort on the defensive end, and Colorado State men's basketball team definitely didn't do that with Air Force at Moby Arena for a Mountain West game.
csurams.com
Trietley Earns Freshman Honor for Fourth Time
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – For a debut season, Lexie Trietley couldn't ask for much more. For the fourth time this year, the Colorado State sprinter has earned Mountain West Freshman Swimmer of the Week honors, the conference announced Tuesday. The Olean, N.Y., product remains the only freshman in the league to win the honor more than once.
csurams.com
Men’s Basketball Welcomes Air Force to Moby Tuesday
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Fresh off their 79-57 win over Fresno State on Saturday, Colorado State quickly turns around to host Air Force on Tuesday night at 7 pm inside Moby Arena. Opening Tip. - Colorado State snapped its four-game losing streak with a complete team game in a...
csurams.com
Rams Head to Boise State for Midweek Contest
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Colorado State will have a lighter week, playing a single game at Boise State on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m., MT before being idle this weekend. The Rams will resume action early next week, hosting San Diego State which will start a three-game homestand. THIS WEEK.
csurams.com
Rams Add Arizona Transfer Emery Herman to 2023 Roster
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Colorado State Volleyball will have a new addition to its roster ahead of the 2023 season as Head Coach Emily Kohan announced Monday the addition of setter and Arizona transfer Emery Herman. Originally from Georgetown, Texas, Herman will join Colorado State with two years of...
Lobo men’s basketball bounces back with victory over Oral Roberts University
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Richard Pitino’s UNM Lobos put the brakes on a two-game losing streak by defeating Oral Roberts University 82-75 Monday night. The game, which was added to the schedule to offset the loss of the New Mexico State series for this season, was the last non-conference game on the schedule. The Lobos, now […]
Crowds return for UNM Lobo basketball fever
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico Lobo men’s basketball team has opened the 2022-23 season with a bang. 14 straight wins gave them the longest undefeated win streak in the country and a national ranking. The hype has also helped bring fans back to the Pit in big numbers for the first year […]
CBS Sports
New Mexico vs. Oral Roberts: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
Current Records: Oral Roberts 13-3; New Mexico 14-2 The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles will square off against the #21 New Mexico Lobos on the road at 9 p.m. ET Monday at The Pit. Oral Roberts should still be riding high after a win, while the Lobos will be looking to right the ship.
KOAT 7
Impact Day: Strong winds and high fire danger for most of New Mexico on Wednesday
Strong winds will move through Albuquerque and New Mexico on Wednesday. Several advisories and warnings have been issued due to the strong winds. Here's what you need to know about today's winds. High wind warning. High wind warnings have been been issued for most of eastern New Mexico on Wednesday.
4 Amazing Burger Places in New Mexico
If you live in New Mexico and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in New Mexico that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
KRQE News 13
Winds Pick Up Ahead of Next Storm
Today will be warm and windy ahead of New Mexico’s next weather-maker. Temperatures will get to the mid 70s southeast, upper 50s in Albuquerque, and even upper 40s to near 50 in southern Colorado. Westerly upper level winds will strengthen this afternoon, allowing for windy conditions across the northeast and east slopes of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. A Wind Advisory is in effect along with a Red Flag warning this afternoon until 5 PM, with very low humidity and gusts up to 50 mph.
Updates for suspects in shooting on University of New Mexico campus
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – One of the suspects accused in the attack and shooting of New Mexico State University men’s basketball player Mike Peake faced a judge Monday. Another suspect in the case has had his charges reduced. Related Coverage Monday, Eli’sha Upshaw was arraigned on charges of aggravated battery, conspiracy, and tampering with evidence. Investigators believe […]
KRQE News 13
Survey lists best cities for keeping New Year’s resolutions; where two New Mexico cities rank
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A lot of people make New Year’s resolutions. The hard part for many is keeping them. According to a new WalletHub study, your location may be setting you up for failure. The survey reports, 4 in 10 people believe that it will be even...
KOAT 7
Albuquerque man hit and killed crossing interstate
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico State Police is investigating a fatal crash that took place on Interstate 25 Monday night. A man was attempting to cross four lanes of southbound traffic near Gibson Boulevard. Eventually, the man identified as 43-year-old Ledonta Jenkins was fatally struck by a brown Hyundai Sonata.
PNM holding rapid hire event in Albuquerque
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – PNM is hosting a rapid hiring event Friday, January 13 in Albuquerque. The event is being held at the CNM Workforce Training Center (5600 Eagle Rock Ave.) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. PNM will be filling open customer service advisor positions. People attending the event are asked to dress professionally and […]
gamblingnews.com
Future of Horse Racing in New Mexico on Regulator’s Agenda
The meeting was held on Thursday and included breeders, parties representing the regulator, lawmakers and other stakeholders involved in horse racing. As reported by the Associated Press, the government body responsible for pari-mutuel horseracing, the New Mexico Racing Commission, held the meeting in Albuquerque. At the meeting, the regulator acknowledged that the horse racing industry has a significant economic impact on the state. According to the Commission, there are many stakeholders involved in the sector from breeders and licensed tracks to families making a living and fans.
ladailypost.com
Five Kirtland Airmen To Receive Distinguished Flying Cross
KAFB – Five Kirtland Air Force Base (KAFB) Airmen from the 58th Special Operations Wing will be awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross at a ceremony 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11 at the base in Albuquerque. The five Airmen are being honored for their participation in an Oct. 31, 2020,...
Daily Lobo
UNM College of Nursing reintroduces accelerated BSN degree
Starting the semester of fall 2023, the University of New Mexico College of Nursing will be offering an accelerated bachelor’s of science in nursing as a second degree. The application period for the program began back on Dec. 15, according to the Health Sciences Center website. This “new” pathway...
KRQE News 13
Three New Mexico restaurants listed in Yelp’s 2022 ‘Top 100 Dog-Friendly Restaurants’
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People already rely on Yelp to find the best places to eat, the platform is also making it easier to find pet-friendly restaurants. Yelp named three of New Mexico’s restaurants in their 2022 “Top 100 Dog-Friendly Restaurants in the US.”. Yelp searched for...
