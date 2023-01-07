Read full article on original website
Android Authority
Daily Authority: 👎 Samsung dropping the Plus model?
Samsung might be rethinking the Galaxy S24 lineup, Microsoft adopts real foldables, and an AI that can copy any voice. ✂️ Happy Wednesday! I got my biannual haircut this week, and once again the hairdresser scolded me for not cutting it more often. I would have tried to explain my social anxiety, but, you know… 🤷
Android Authority
Wireless Power Consortium interview: Qi2 is all about interoperability
WPC's Paul Struhsaker shares details on the new Qi2 wireless charging standard. At CES 2023, we had the pleasure of talking to Paul Struhsaker, the Marketing Director at the Wireless Power Consortium. The conversation revolved around the new Qi2 wireless charging standard. We discussed what makes it different from the previous standard and how fast it is.
Android Authority
Microsoft pivots to foldable screens, ditches its initial Surface Duo 3 plans
Sources claim Microsoft is also working on a mainstream phone. Microsoft is reportedly changing its plans for the Surface Duo 3. The Surface Duo 3 will supposedly use a foldable screen instead of sticking with its original dual-screen design. Microsoft may also be working on a new “mainstream” slab-style phone....
Android Authority
Samsung Galaxy S23 release date: When is the S23 coming out?
A launch date hasn't been officially announced yet, but it might as well have been. The launch of the Samsung Galaxy S23 series has been hotly anticipated for months. With Samsung’s Galaxy S line being among the top-selling smartphones for several years, rumors are flying over what we can expect from the new flagships — and when we can expect them. There has been no official announcement about the Samsung Galaxy S23 release date, but recent history and the upcoming press event point to a very likely date.
Android Authority
Daily Authority: 📺 Are two screens better than one?
Lenovo goes double or nothing, bees get vaccines, and we review the history of the cell phone. 😄 Good day, and welcome back to the Daily Authority. I’ve just returned from a much-needed extended holiday with family and friends, and I hope you all had a great festive season!
Android Authority
Google Pixel Watch vs Samsung Galaxy Watch: Which should you buy?
Can the Pixel Watch knock Samsung's Galaxy Watch line off its Wear OS perch?. Samsung has a healthy head start with Wear OS 3 thanks to the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 5 series. But now there’s another contender from the OS maker itself. After years of speculation, the Google Pixel Watch is finally official.
Android Authority
Samsung could skip the Galaxy S24 Plus in 2024
It's believed that the S22 Plus accounted for less than 20% of shipments in 2022. Samsung could reportedly skip the Galaxy S24 Plus model in 2024. It’s believed that the Galaxy S22 Plus only accounted for 17% of shipments in 2022. Samsung has offered three Galaxy S flagships for...
Android Authority
Apple may ditch physical power and volume buttons on the iPhone 15 Pro
An Apple analyst claims Apple is going to test using solid-state power and volume buttons on the iPhone 15 Pro. If users respond well to the change, Apple could start using solid-state buttons on other models. Apple’s Taptic Engine could be used to simulate the “clicky” feel of a real...
Android Authority
Nothing Phone 1 comes to the US through beta membership
There's no mention of how many people will be selected. Nothing has started a beta membership program exclusively for the US. Those who sign up will get a black Phone 1 with 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a Nothing Community Black Dot. Signing up for membership will cost...
Android Authority
Daily Authority: 📱 Samsung Galaxy A54 launch, new Pixel emoji
Plus your thoughts on the PSVR 2, Apple's plans to ditch Qualcomm, and Callisto Protocol credits controversy. 😎 Good morning and welcome to another Tuesday edition of the Daily Authority! Today we’ve got some exciting Samsung news, new emoji for Pixel phones, and your thoughts on the PSVR 2, among other top tech news of the day.
Android Authority
Looks like those OnePlus Nord 3 details were wrong (Updated)
Update: The phone in question is likely the OnePlus Nord CE 3, not the Nord 3. The OnePlus Nord 3 is already under testing, claims a new report. The phone is expected to launch in the second quarter of 2023. It’s reportedly codenamed “Larry.”. Update: January 10, 2023...
Android Authority
Samsung Galaxy phones get 'Matter Easy Pair' for quick smart home setups
A pop-up should appear when a Matter-enabled device is nearby. Samsung has enabled Matter Easy Pair on Galaxy Phones via its Nearby Device Scanning app. Galaxy users will now see a pop-up when a Matter-enabled device is nearby. Samsung is updating its Nearby Device Scanning feature with the ability to...
Android Authority
A 7-year-old smartphone will finally stop receiving updates this year
The FairPhone 2's run of software updates put major brands to shame. The FairPhone 2 will stop receiving updates in March 2023, seven years after its release. The handset launched back in 2015 with Android 5.1 Lollipop. Five years of software updates is about as good as it gets for...
Android Authority
Watch: Samsung drops first official Galaxy S23 teaser videos
Samsung has officially confirmed that more megapixels and better low-light photos are on the menu. Samsung has posted two teaser videos for the Galaxy S23 series. The clips point to more megapixels and better low-light photography. Samsung has finally confirmed a February 1 Unpacked event for its upcoming Galaxy S23...
Android Authority
Apple Watch Series 8 vs Watch SE 2: Which should you buy?
Apple's new budget smartwatch gives the Series 8 a run for its money, provided you don't need a health monitor. The Apple Watch Ultra made headlines as the company’s latest, greatest, and priciest smartwatch to date. But not everyone has just shy of $1,000 to spend on a wearable. For buyers with tighter pockets and smaller wrists, the company announced the Series 8 and the new budget-orientated Apple Watch SE 2. But how do these two models stack up, what are their pros and cons, and which should you buy? We answer this and more in our Apple Watch Series 8 vs Watch SE 2 comparison below.
Android Authority
What is Qi2 wireless charging? Everything you need to know
Qi2 brings magnets to universal wireless charging but there's more to it than just convenience. In January 2023, the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) introduced the world to Qi2 — a major update to the Qi wireless charging standard. Coincidentally, a full decade has passed since wireless charging first began appearing on smartphones. With the new Qi2 standard, the WPC hopes to solve the technology’s biggest problems — from power efficiency to convenience — in one fell swoop.
Android Authority
The history of cell phones: A decade-by-decade timeline
We've come a long way over the past four decades. In just a few decades, mobile phones have gone from being a luxury reserved for the elite to an essential tool for billions of users. From the first in-car phones of the 1940s to the best smartphones of today, the evolution of cell phones is nothing short of remarkable. To that end, let’s take a look at the history of cell phones. We’ll go through the evolution one decade at a time — from the first-ever wireless network to the proliferation of mobile apps, it’s all here.
Android Authority
How to make a copy of a Microsoft Word document
Always have a backup plan with Microsoft Word. When working on an important document in Microsoft Word, it’s always a good idea to back up your content. This means saving your work regularly and making a copy of a version you wish to keep. Let’s quickly review how to make a copy of a Word document.
