Homan Square shooting leaves woman dead

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman was shot and killed Monday morning in the Homan Square neighborhood. Police said the 30-year-old woman got into an argument with another person while in a vehicle in the 3300 block of West Arthington Street, around 8:10 a.m., when the other person shot the woman in the head.
Woman found dead on shore of Lake Michigan in 1997 is identified

After more than a quarter of a century, authorities have identified the remains of a young woman whose body washed up on the shore of Lake Michigan. On Monday, Michigan State Police announced that 26-year-old Dorothy Lynn (Thyng) Ricker, of Chicago, accidentally drowned before her unclothed body was discovered on October 27, 1997. Police said the only identifying item on the woman when her body was discovered was a single earring, the only lead police had for years.
