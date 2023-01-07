ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

NBA

Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 132, Wizards 112

Pelicans (25-16), Wizards (17-24) CJ McCollum was raining jumpers in the District of Columbia, while Jonas Valanciunas was punishing Washington’s frontcourt, throwing down dunks and tossing in hook shots Monday. That outside-inside combination totaled 42 points by halftime, leading New Orleans to a needed road victory. Valanciunas was saddled with foul trouble after intermission, but McCollum remained on a roll, posting his fourth outing of 30-plus points over the last three weeks. The Pelicans ended a decade-plus drought in D.C., winning for the first time on the Wizards’ home floor since Jan. 1, 2011, when Willie Green was a New Orleans reserve guard. He’s now the franchise's head coach.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBA

Preview: Wolves at Pistons

The Minnesota Timberwolves (20-21) head to Michigan to take on the Detroit Pistons (11-33) on Wednesday night at Little Caesars Arena. Minnesota is on a four-game win streak after defeating the Houston Rockets 104-96 on Sunday night. D’Angelo Russell was the team’s leading scorer with 22 points in the game. Anthony Edwards added 21 points, and Rudy Gobert posted 18 points and 11 rebounds.
DETROIT, MI
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA

Three Things to Know: Lakers at Nuggets 1-9-23

The Lakers (19-21) face the Nuggets (26-13) on Monday evening in Denver for their fourth and final meeting of the season, with the Lakers having won two of three. The game tips at 6:00 p.m. on Spectrum SportsNet and 710 ESPN radio. Below are three things to know ahead of...
DENVER, CO
NBA

LeBron's Unprecedented Play

Just over a week after celebrating his 38th birthday with 47 points in a win at Atlanta, LeBron James was named the Western Conference Player of the Week, having led his Lakers to a 3-0 record amidst a five-game winning streak that brought them just two games under .500, despite the loss of Anthony Davis to injury on Dec. 16.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA

Coup's Takeaways: Free-Throws, Jimmy Butler Push Miami Ahead Of Thunder On Record-Setting Night

1. Sometimes the most important thing is to just have the best player on the floor. With all due respect to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who we will get to lower down, Jimmy Butler and his 14-of-14 shooting from the line, was so far and away the most impactful player in the first half of this extremely shorthanded game – no Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, Kyle Lowry or Caleb Martin – he was nearly the entire reason Miami was able to put up an Offensive Rating of 126 on their way to a 63-56 lead at the break.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
NBA

Recap: Turnovers, rebounds the difference in the Wizards' 132-112 loss to Pelicans

On Monday night in D.C., the Wizards hosted the Pelicans in the first game of a four-game homestand. It was a fast-paced, up-and-down game that saw the lead change hands nine times, but ultimately, the Pelicans' ability to force turnovers and turn defense into offense made it impossible for the Wizards to climb back from a big second-half deficit. Final score: Wizards 112, Pelicans 132.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBA

Thinned-out frontcourt cripples Pistons in loss at Philly

Three quick observations from Tuesday night’s 147-116 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. THINNED OUT – Going against Joel Embiid with a lineup missing Jalen Duren, Isaiah Stewart and Marvin Bagley III would kindly be described as a coaching challenge. That’s the dilemma – nightmare? – the Pistons faced at Philadelphia two days after the 76ers won at Detroit with Embiid out of the lineup and Stewart in uniform for the Pistons. Stewart appeared to hurt his shoulder while being fouled while going up for a shot at the rim by Philadelphia’s Paul Reed in Sunday’s loss at Little Caesars Arena, but he wasn’t on the injury report and was a very late scratch with left shoulder soreness. Duren missed his second straight game with right ankle soreness and Bagley has been out since suffering a broken hand, requiring surgery, in last week’s loss at Portland.
DETROIT, MI
NBA

Bleacher Report: Under-the-radar prospects to watch in 2023

(B/R) — When Notre Dame opened ACC play with back-to-back one-point losses to Syracuse and Florida State — unless you went to one of those schools (or had a few jelly beans on the line) — you probably didn’t watch either game, right? After all, each of those teams kind of stinks this year.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
NBA

POWER RANKINGS >> Portland's Road Struggles Lead To Drop In Rankings

The road struggles continued for the Portland Trail Blazers in week 13. With trips to Minnesota, Indiana, and Toronto, Portland finished the week 0-3 dropping each game of the road trip and falling under .500 for the first time this season. Thirteen weeks into the season, the Trail Blazers hold...
PORTLAND, OR
NBA

Cavs Cannot Hang On, Fall to Jazz on Tuesday

In an 82-game season, some losses sting a little bit worse than others. Tuesday night’s heartbreaker was one of them. The game’s advanced billing focused on Donovan Mitchell’s eagerly-awaited return to Utah – and the All-Star guard was his usual spectacular self – but it was another player facing his former squad, Jordan Clarkson, who turned the tide on Tuesday, scoring 15 of his 32 points in the final 5:40 as the Jazz rallied past the Wine and Gold for the 116-114 win at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
NBA

Recap: Thunder at Heat

It seemed as if little was going the Thunder’s way in Miami on the start of a long four-game road trip. Second chances were finding their way into the hands of Heat players. The free throws continued to mount, as Miami made an NBA record 40 without a miss. Yet after a tough first quarter, OKC hung in there, erased an 11-point deficit and made sure this game was played within two possessions for all but 14 seconds of the entire second half.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
NBA

Blazers 'In A Little Funk' With Loss To Magic

PORTLAND -- The Portland Trail Blazers started a four-game homestand and a stretch in which they’ll play 10 of their next 11 at home with a 109-106 loss to the Orlando Magic in front of a crowd of 18,176 Tuesday night at Moda Center. Portland is now 19-21 overall...
PORTLAND, OR
NBA

NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo strategy for Jan. 11

We have a solid eight-game slate for Wednesday night, one that features some higher-end players at guard and forward in particularly appealing matchups and a pair of mid-salary centers that could well overdeliver in terms of return on investment. As customary, we’ll highlight multiple advantageous positional matchups to exploit at...
NBA

Herb Jones added to the injury report ahead of Wednesday's game in Boston

New Orleans released its official injury report Tuesday afternoon. Herb Jones (right low back contusion) is listed as doubtful after sustaining a hard fall against Washington which resulted in an early exit to the game. Brandon Ingram (left great toe contusion), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery) and Zion Williamson (right hamstring strain) are listed as out.
BOSTON, MA

