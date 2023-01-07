Three quick observations from Tuesday night’s 147-116 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. THINNED OUT – Going against Joel Embiid with a lineup missing Jalen Duren, Isaiah Stewart and Marvin Bagley III would kindly be described as a coaching challenge. That’s the dilemma – nightmare? – the Pistons faced at Philadelphia two days after the 76ers won at Detroit with Embiid out of the lineup and Stewart in uniform for the Pistons. Stewart appeared to hurt his shoulder while being fouled while going up for a shot at the rim by Philadelphia’s Paul Reed in Sunday’s loss at Little Caesars Arena, but he wasn’t on the injury report and was a very late scratch with left shoulder soreness. Duren missed his second straight game with right ankle soreness and Bagley has been out since suffering a broken hand, requiring surgery, in last week’s loss at Portland.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO