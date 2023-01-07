Loudoun County is seeking public comment on a proposed new local ordinance that would prohibit private ownership of certain exotic and venomous animals. The current draft of the ordinance would prohibit owning animals like wolf hybrids, kangaroos, scorpions, baboons, venomous snakes and other venomous reptiles, and non-native venomous spiders. It also prohibits breeding those animals. And it would allow current owners of those animals to keep those animals through the animals’ natural lives, but would require those animals be registered with the county. The proposed local ordinance exempts entities that are licensed or permitted through the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources or other state or federal agencies, like zoos, exhibitors or rehabilitators.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO