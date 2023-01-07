Read full article on original website
Four Longstanding Macy's Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergFort Collins, CO
Macy's is Closing More Locations in 2023Bryan DijkhuizenLos Angeles, CA
Update: Longstanding HomeGoods Store Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergAshburn, VA
Chick-Fil-A at The Dulles Town Center Closed PermanentlyMadocDulles, VA
Longstanding HomeGoods Store Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergAshburn, VA
loudounnow.com
Steinberg Elected Vice Mayor; Campbell Appointed to Planning Commission
The Leesburg Town Council elected Neil Steinberg to serve a two-year term as vice mayor during its Jan. 9 organizational meeting. Steinberg takes the post held for the past six years by Marty Martinez, who did not seek reelection to a sixth four-year council term, but is campaigning for a House of Delegates seat.
loudounnow.com
Letter: Chris Stevenson, Purcellville
Editor: Fifty-three years of life, a careful though incomplete reading of history, and the burden of George Floyd's murder impel me to fully support a recalibration of how American history is taught in Loudoun County Public Schools. This recalibration must insist that the dehumanizing, violent, and oppressive treatment of Blacks...
loudounnow.com
County Announces New Hillwood Estates Street Names
The county government has announced the new names of three streets named for Confederate generals in the Hillwood Estates subdivision near Round Hill. Jackson Avenue will become Honeybee Avenue, Lee Drive will be Turtle Hill Drive, and Pickett Road will be Broken Arrow Road. The new names will become official later this year. Residents will be notified by letter of the exact date their addresses will change, according to the county.
loudounnow.com
Leesburg Council Supports Continued Pursuit of Main Street Program
The Leesburg Town Council was expected Tuesday night to approve the next phase of the effort to establish a Virginia Main Street program intended to better preserve and promote the downtown historic district. The action comes after months of community outreach by the Department of Economic Development to gauge interest...
loudounnow.com
Letter: Michael Zuckerman, Round Hill
Editor: Glenn Youngkin came to office as governor of Virginia a year ago on Jan. 15, advancing some populist, red meat rhetoric in which he made the School Board in Loudoun County—where he lost by 10 points—the brunt of his ire. Shortly after taking the oath of office,...
loudounnow.com
Loudoun State Legislators Hold Pre-Session Hearing
Most of Loudoun’s representatives in the General Assembly—including several that will no longer represent Loudoun after the 2023 session under new election districts—attended a listening session Saturday, Jan. 7 before they head back to Richmond. They heard arguments from members of the community on topics ranging from...
loudounnow.com
Christoffersen Named Loudoun Museum Director
The Loudoun Museum Board of Trustees has hired a veteran museum executive to serve as its new executive director. Carrie Christoffersen stepped into the post Jan. 8. She is the former executive director and curator of the Newseum in Washington, DC, where she worked for more than two decades. That center closed in 2019. Most recently, she served as vice president of engagement at the Freedom Forum.
loudounnow.com
Anthony Dellmore Norris, 1983-2022
Anthony Dellmore Norris, 39, of Leesburg, Virginia, passed on Sunday, December 25, 2022, in Leesburg, Virginia. He was born November 27, 1983, in Leesburg, Virginia. Anthony "Rara" was energetic and ready to conquer the world. He had a passion for rap music, known as "Ra Lanski." When he was not performing, he enjoyed sending time with his family.
loudounnow.com
Charles Luther Coates, 68
Charles "Charlie" Luther Coates Jr., 68, of Leesburg, VA passed away on January 2, 2023. A "Country Boy" he grew up in Taylorstown, VA, and was lovingly called "Jr.", "Junebug", and "Junie" by all his family. He was the eldest child of Charles Luther Coates and Dorothy Mae Roberts Coates....
loudounnow.com
Leesburg Police: Racist Grafitti Found at Heritage High School
The Leesburg Police Department is investigating racist writing that was located in three bathrooms at Heritage High School. According to the report, the school staff has searched all bathrooms and locker rooms and was working to remove the graffiti. “There is no place in our society for this type of...
loudounnow.com
School Board Prepares for Budget Review, More Attendance Boundary Changes
The Loudoun County School Board meets for the first time tonight under the new leadership of Chair Ian Serotkin (Blue Ridge) and Vice Chair Harris Mahedavi (Ashburn). They’ll formally kick of this year’s budget season with a presentation from Acting Superintendent Daniel Smith of his fiscal 2024 “estimate of needs.”
baltimorefishbowl.com
‘I have lost confidence’: Mayor Scott asks BOPA board to “remove” CEO Donna Drew Sawyer, promises MLK parade in 2024
Mayor Brandon Scott has lost confidence in the CEO of Baltimore’s Office of Promotion and the Arts and wants her out by January 15. Scott sent a letter on Friday to Brian Lyles, president of the independent organization that serves as Baltimore’s official arts council, events producer and film office, calling for its board to “remove” Donna Drew Sawyer, its CEO since 2018.
WBAL Radio
Reports: CEO of BOPA steps down after Mayor Scott called for resignation
The Baltimore Sun is reporting that Donna Drew Sawyer, the CEO of the Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts (BOPA), has stepped down following a request by Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott to remove Sawyer. The Sun says two elected officials told the media outlet that the arts group leader...
loudounnow.com
Lambert Named CEO of CPG
Keith Lambert is the new CEO of Ashburn-based data center technology company CPG. He started in that position Jan. 2. Lambert, a Loudoun County resident, has more than 35 years of operations and delivery experience in construction, service, and manufacturing. He was an executive at Lee Technologies, Schneider-Electric, as well as an entrepreneur at Edwards & Kelcey-Jacobs Engineering, which delivered mission-critical automation and control solutions to the transportation industry. His background in engineering, commissioning, controls, and construction as well as building data centers for commercial and federal customers is in direct alignment with CPG’s mission, the company stated in the announcement.
WBAL Radio
Mayor calls for resignation of CEO for BOPA following cancelation of MLK Day parade
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott on Friday called for the resignation of the CEO for the Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts. The news comes just two days after BOPA announced the Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade in Baltimore was canceled for 2023. BOPA issued a statement, in which...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore Inspector General calls Ivan Bates' Town Hall 'historic'
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Newly elected Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates held a Town Hall on Thursday, with what appeared to be a renewed alliance in the fight against crime and separation from the policies of former Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby. Police Commissioner Michael Harrison, U.S. Attorney...
loudounnow.com
Loudoun Buses Stop as Transit Employees Strike
Loudoun Transit buses will stay parked starting Wednesday morning as union members carry out a long-threatened strike in their ongoing battle with county contractor Keolis. Amalgamated Transit Union Local 689, which represents Loudoun Transit workers, announced the strike Tuesday. Union members have been in a protracted battle over benefits including health insurance, retirement and weekly hour guarantees slashed by Keolis North America, the winner of a $101 million, five-year contract to run Loudoun’s transit services that began in April 2021. Union representatives say their benefits were cut back when the company took over the contract.
loudounnow.com
Loudoun County Seeks Comment on Exotic, Venomous Animals Ban
Loudoun County is seeking public comment on a proposed new local ordinance that would prohibit private ownership of certain exotic and venomous animals. The current draft of the ordinance would prohibit owning animals like wolf hybrids, kangaroos, scorpions, baboons, venomous snakes and other venomous reptiles, and non-native venomous spiders. It also prohibits breeding those animals. And it would allow current owners of those animals to keep those animals through the animals’ natural lives, but would require those animals be registered with the county. The proposed local ordinance exempts entities that are licensed or permitted through the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources or other state or federal agencies, like zoos, exhibitors or rehabilitators.
Baltimore Mayor demands resignation of BOPA leader after facing criticism over canceled MLK Jr. parade
BALTIMORE - Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott has demanded the resignation of the head of the Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts, according to our media partners at The Baltimore Banner.Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts received backlash after announcing on Thursday that the Martin Luther King Jr. parade would once again be canceled.The BOPA said it canceled the parade to use the holiday as a "day of service."The parade was canceled in 2021 and 2022 because of COVID-19 restrictions."This year, the decision was made to honor Dr. King with a day of service, in keeping with the...
loudounnow.com
BENEFIT, ION Plan ValenTUNES Date and Skate Night
BENEFIT and Ion Arena are teaming up to present ValenTUNES Date and Skate Night—a Valentine’s Day event for ages 21 and over featuring an evening of dining, dancing, live music, and ice skating with your special someone. ValenTUNES will take place from 5:30 to 10 p.m., Tuesday, Feb....
