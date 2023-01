West Virginia has landed a valuable piece from the transfer portal with a commitment from North Carolina State wide receiver Devin Carter. Carter, 6-foot-3, 215-pounds, had originally committed to Penn State but elected to flip his pledge to the Mountaineers giving the program an experienced wide receiver option. The decision is one that is interesting considering the fact that the Mountaineers open up against the Nittany Lions next year.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 2 HOURS AGO