TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Three former Seminole soccer players will find out their futures on Thursday night at the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) draft. The draft will take place at 6 p.m. at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia and can be seen on CBS Sports Network, Paramount+ and CBS Sports HQ. Live updates can also be found at https://www.nwslsoccer.com/nwsldraft. Emily Madril, Jenna Nighswonger and Clara Robbins are all projected to be high draft picks come Thursday night.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 7 HOURS AGO