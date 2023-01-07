ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden County, NJ

CBS Philly

Detectives making progress on Camden shooting that killed 14-year-old Daimeon Allen

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- Last month, gunfire outside of a birthday party in Camden killed 14-year-old Daimeon Allen.No arrest has been made, and the teen's family is pleading for answers.At 14 — Daimeon Allen was the life of the party and beloved by his large family."He played all the time," Shamane Allen, Daimeon's mother, said. "Everything was a joke. He just wanted to be happy all of the time."Daimeon was at a party on Dec. 3 at the Elks Lodge on Mount Ephraim Avenue in Camden."It was a Sweet 16 birthday party, we know there were approximately 30 juveniles at...
CAMDEN, NJ
Daily Voice

Man, 39, Dies In South Jersey Fire, 2nd Person Escapes

Authorities have identified a 39-year-old man killed in a Salem County fire.The deceased was identified as Andres Gutierrez, of Oldmans Township, according to New Jersey State Police.The fire broke out at 12:33 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11 at Porch Farms, Pennsville-Pedricktown Road in Oldmans Townsh…
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Hamilton Twp Police Ask for Help Finding Missing Teen

Police in Hamilton Township asked for help finding the missing teen in a Facebook post on Tuesday. Elijah Ayo, 15, was last seen on Tuesday, Jan 10 at about 6:30 am. Police say Ayo is Black and has brown eyes and black hair. He is 5' 6' tall and 190 pounds and was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a black hooded sweatshirt, and white and black sneakers.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

Fatal Fire Investigated In Salem County

An unidentified person was killed in a house fire in Salem County, authorities said. The fire broke out at 12:33 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11 on Pennsville-Pedricktown Road in Oldmans Township, New Jersey State Police said. A State Police spokesman confirmed there was a fatality, but the victim’s name had...
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

2 men wanted for allegedly stealing exotic bird from South Jersey store: police

DELRAN, N.J. (CBS) -- Two men are wanted for allegedly stealing a bird from a South Jersey bird store.The Delran Police Department said a pineapple green cheek conure was stolen from Todd Marcus Birds Exotic in Burlington County.Delran police posted surveillance photos of the suspects on their Facebook page.Todd Marcus Birds Exotic said on Facebook it happened Saturday and posted a surveillance video of the incident on Facebook."As you can see in the video the man who stole the bird had a look out and also tried to hide behind pole but you can clearly see the baby bird shoved into his pants/side bag," Todd Marcus Birds Exotic wrote on Facebook.Police warn the bird could be in danger if not provided the proper care within a couple of days.Anyone with any information is being asked to contact Delran police at 856-461-4498 extension 149 or 856-461-9010.
DELRAN, NJ
fox29.com

Police: 16-year-old gunned down on North Philadelphia sidewalk

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities believe teenage shooters gunned down a 16-year-old boy on a North Philadelphia street Wednesday evening. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 1400 block of West Erie Avenue around 5:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters a 16-year-old...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thenjsentinel.com

ARREST MADE IN WOODBURY HOMICIDE

On Wednesday, January 4th at approximately 2:41 P.M., officers from the Woodbury Police Department were dispatched to the area of Franklin and Wallace Streets for the report of a male who had been shot. Upon arrival, they discovered a victim who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Immediate medical attention was rendered, and the victim was transported to Cooper University Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.
WOODBURY, NJ
fox29.com

Police: Boy, 12, struck by gunfire taken to CHOP by his own mom

PHILADELPHIA - Another violent evening in Philadelphia left one mother needing emergency care for her son. Police say a 12-year-old suffered a graze wound to the head after a shooting on the 5200 block of Parkside Avenue. He was taken to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia by his mother Tuesday...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

More Info Released In Triple Murder As Cops Flood Mayfair Neighborhood

Philadelphia Police canvased the area around Lincoln High School for video tape and witness statements after three males were shot and killed last night. One other male is still in critical condition. One of the victims lived across the street from the shooting scene, police said.. Police also said that at least one of the victims had a family member killed by gunfire a few months ago near Kensington.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WPG Talk Radio

Vehicle Struck By Gunfire on Route 30 in Absecon, NJ

Authorities in Absecon are investigating a shooting in Absecon Tuesday night. Just after 7:30, Absecon Police responded to the area of Absecon Boulevard (Route 30) and Delilah Road for a report of a shooting. They say, "investigating officers located an occupied vehicle that had been struck by gunfire while traveling...
ABSECON, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Man Arrested After Long-Term Pursuit

JACKSON – A Township man has been charged after evading authorities on several different occasions, police said. Kevin Valverde-Cruz, 20, of Jackson, was charged with three counts of Aggravated Assault and three counts of Eluding Law Enforcement in connection with incidents that occurred on October 18, 2022 and October 22, 2022, in Lakewood.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ

