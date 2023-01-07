Read full article on original website
Related
southjerseyobserver.com
51-Year Old Man Reported Missing From Whitman Park; Contact Authorities With Any Information
The Camden County Police Department seeking the public’s assistance with locating a missing adult from Whitman Park. Miles McDonald, 51, has been reported missing from the 2000 block of Ferry Avenue. He is described as a black male, 5’7”, 170 pounds, with brown eyes and black, braided hair.
Detectives making progress on Camden shooting that killed 14-year-old Daimeon Allen
CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- Last month, gunfire outside of a birthday party in Camden killed 14-year-old Daimeon Allen.No arrest has been made, and the teen's family is pleading for answers.At 14 — Daimeon Allen was the life of the party and beloved by his large family."He played all the time," Shamane Allen, Daimeon's mother, said. "Everything was a joke. He just wanted to be happy all of the time."Daimeon was at a party on Dec. 3 at the Elks Lodge on Mount Ephraim Avenue in Camden."It was a Sweet 16 birthday party, we know there were approximately 30 juveniles at...
Man, 39, Dies In South Jersey Fire, 2nd Person Escapes
Authorities have identified a 39-year-old man killed in a Salem County fire.The deceased was identified as Andres Gutierrez, of Oldmans Township, according to New Jersey State Police.The fire broke out at 12:33 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11 at Porch Farms, Pennsville-Pedricktown Road in Oldmans Townsh…
Monroe Twp., NJ, Police: Charges Filed Against Woman on Cell Phone in Fatal Crash
Authorities in Gloucester County have filed charges against a woman who, they say, was using a hand-held cell phone when a fatal crash occurred late last year. 30-year-old Lashaya Goldsmith of Camden is facing one count of death by auto and assault by auto for the accident on Malaga Road in Williamstown on November 10th.
Hamilton Twp Police Ask for Help Finding Missing Teen
Police in Hamilton Township asked for help finding the missing teen in a Facebook post on Tuesday. Elijah Ayo, 15, was last seen on Tuesday, Jan 10 at about 6:30 am. Police say Ayo is Black and has brown eyes and black hair. He is 5' 6' tall and 190 pounds and was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a black hooded sweatshirt, and white and black sneakers.
fox29.com
'We're pretty desperate': Montgomery County community frantically searching for missing mother
LIMERICK TWP, Pa. - A frantic search is underway for a Montgomery County mom who was reported missing a week ago after she failed to pick up her son from school. Investigators say Brown was last seen by a "friend and business associate" on last Tuesday afternoon and was scheduled to pick up her son from the bus stop the next day.
Fatal Fire Investigated In Salem County
An unidentified person was killed in a house fire in Salem County, authorities said. The fire broke out at 12:33 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11 on Pennsville-Pedricktown Road in Oldmans Township, New Jersey State Police said. A State Police spokesman confirmed there was a fatality, but the victim’s name had...
2 men sought for theft of baby parrot from Delran, New Jersey store
As the suspect stands behind a pole, the store says he shoved the baby bird into his pants or side bag.
2 men wanted for allegedly stealing exotic bird from South Jersey store: police
DELRAN, N.J. (CBS) -- Two men are wanted for allegedly stealing a bird from a South Jersey bird store.The Delran Police Department said a pineapple green cheek conure was stolen from Todd Marcus Birds Exotic in Burlington County.Delran police posted surveillance photos of the suspects on their Facebook page.Todd Marcus Birds Exotic said on Facebook it happened Saturday and posted a surveillance video of the incident on Facebook."As you can see in the video the man who stole the bird had a look out and also tried to hide behind pole but you can clearly see the baby bird shoved into his pants/side bag," Todd Marcus Birds Exotic wrote on Facebook.Police warn the bird could be in danger if not provided the proper care within a couple of days.Anyone with any information is being asked to contact Delran police at 856-461-4498 extension 149 or 856-461-9010.
fox29.com
Police searching for trio who stole 83-year-old woman's wallet, spent $5K at Best Buy in Bucks County
FAIRLESSS HILLS, Pa. - Police in Bucks County is searching for two suspects accused of stealing a woman's wallet and using her cards to purchase electronics. According to the Falls Township Police Department, the robbery occurred on December 31, 2022, around 2 p.m. at the BJ's Wholesale Club in Fairless Hills.
fox29.com
Police: 16-year-old gunned down on North Philadelphia sidewalk
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities believe teenage shooters gunned down a 16-year-old boy on a North Philadelphia street Wednesday evening. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 1400 block of West Erie Avenue around 5:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters a 16-year-old...
thenjsentinel.com
ARREST MADE IN WOODBURY HOMICIDE
On Wednesday, January 4th at approximately 2:41 P.M., officers from the Woodbury Police Department were dispatched to the area of Franklin and Wallace Streets for the report of a male who had been shot. Upon arrival, they discovered a victim who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Immediate medical attention was rendered, and the victim was transported to Cooper University Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.
Robbery suspects shoot man, rob store owner in Kensington: Sources
Sources tell Action News several suspects pistol-whipped and robbed the store owner. They took his wallet and then forced him to an area upstairs to take more items.
fox29.com
Police: Boy, 12, struck by gunfire taken to CHOP by his own mom
PHILADELPHIA - Another violent evening in Philadelphia left one mother needing emergency care for her son. Police say a 12-year-old suffered a graze wound to the head after a shooting on the 5200 block of Parkside Avenue. He was taken to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia by his mother Tuesday...
Cumberland County, NJ, Man Fatally Shot in Camden; Another Wounded
Authorities in Camden County are investigating a double shooting Saturday night that wounded one man and left another dead. The Camden County Prosecutor's Office says the scene unfolded just after 8:30 in the 3200 block of Saunders Avenue in Camden. Officers with the Camden County Police Department received a ShotSpotter...
southjerseyobserver.com
22-Year-Old Philadelphia Man Charged With Murder & Other Offenses In Connection With Woodbury Shooting
On Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at approximately 2:41 P.M., officers from the Woodbury Police Department were dispatched to the area of Franklin and Wallace Streets for the report of a male who had been shot. Upon arrival, they discovered a victim who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Immediate medical attention...
delawarevalleynews.com
More Info Released In Triple Murder As Cops Flood Mayfair Neighborhood
Philadelphia Police canvased the area around Lincoln High School for video tape and witness statements after three males were shot and killed last night. One other male is still in critical condition. One of the victims lived across the street from the shooting scene, police said.. Police also said that at least one of the victims had a family member killed by gunfire a few months ago near Kensington.
Police search for suspects in Hunting Park robbery, carjacking
The crime happened on January 2 at a shopping center. New surveillance video shows three suspects approach the victim in front of a Wingstop.
Vehicle Struck By Gunfire on Route 30 in Absecon, NJ
Authorities in Absecon are investigating a shooting in Absecon Tuesday night. Just after 7:30, Absecon Police responded to the area of Absecon Boulevard (Route 30) and Delilah Road for a report of a shooting. They say, "investigating officers located an occupied vehicle that had been struck by gunfire while traveling...
Ocean County Man Arrested After Long-Term Pursuit
JACKSON – A Township man has been charged after evading authorities on several different occasions, police said. Kevin Valverde-Cruz, 20, of Jackson, was charged with three counts of Aggravated Assault and three counts of Eluding Law Enforcement in connection with incidents that occurred on October 18, 2022 and October 22, 2022, in Lakewood.
Comments / 5