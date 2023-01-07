Read full article on original website
President Biden and Governor Hobbs Lay Out Their Initial Plan For MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Why the Sacred Heart Church in El Paso, Texas is a sanctuary for migrantsEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Most Haunted Houses In El Paso - 5 Houses You Shouldnt Visit At Night Or AloneMarvie ExplorerEl Paso, TX
Governor Abbott Greeted President Biden and Gave Him this Letter Blaming Him for the Border CrisisTom HandyTexas State
President Biden Visits US-Mexico Border, Stresses Need for Additional ResourcesLarry LeaseEl Paso, TX
Jill Biden Faces Call to Be Investigated by GOP House Rep: 'Compromised'
Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs said he's concerned about the entire Biden family after classified docs were found at the president's former office in November.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Biden inspects US-Mexico border amid GOP criticism
President Joe Biden walked a muddy stretch of the U.S.-Mexico border and inspected a busy port of entry Sunday on his first trip to the region after two years in office. A visit shadowed by the fraught politics of immigration as Republicans blame him for record numbers of migrants crossing into the country.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Biden 'surprised' government records found at old office
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden said Tuesday he was "surprised" when informed that his attorneys found government records at his former office space in Washington. He was asked about the issue after the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee requested that the U.S. intelligence conduct a "damage assessment" of potentially classified documents.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Biden, Lopez Obrador open Mexico meetings with brusque talk
MEXICO CITY — Mexican President Andres Manuel López Obrador challenged U.S. President Joe Biden to end an attitude of “abandonment” and “disdain” for Latin America and the Caribbean as the two leaders met on Monday, making for a brusque opening to a summit of North American leaders.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Cruz calls Biden’s El Paso visit ‘infuriating;’ others blast sanitized view of border
WASHINGTON — For two years, Republicans have clamored for President Joe Biden to visit the border with Mexico. He finally did on Sunday — and it has brought no respite from allegations that his policies have triggered an unprecedented crisis of migration. Instead of El Paso, he should...
DeSantis Stuns the Nation by Declaring State of Emergency in Florida
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency after several hundred immigrants arrived in the Florida Keys. In an executive order, DeSantis activated the National Guard and other state resources to “protect Floridians from the dangerous impacts of the Biden Border Crisis."
Russian prisoners sent to the front lines in Ukraine have been publicly executed for not charging into enemy fire, captured inmates say
One former inmate said many of the recruited Russian prisoners sent to the front in Ukraine by Wagner are drug addicts and "completely insane."
Putin warship loaded with ‘unstoppable’ hypersonic nuke missiles stages chilling war games as it sails towards Britain
VLADIMIR Putin's warship armed with "unstoppable" hypersonic nuke missiles has staged chilling war games on its way to the UK. Equipped with one of the world's deadliest weapons, the Russian frigate Admiral Gorshkov, was deployed on "combat duty" last week. The vessel which is equipped with 7,000mph Zircon nuke missiles...
'Disgraced' George Santos Faces 'Major Announcement' as Republicans Attack
Republicans will make their "strongest statement yet" regarding Santos amid calls for the GOP congressman to resign over extensive lies about his background.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Gov. Abbott stoops to a personal low
In most cases, migrants to the U.S. border are fleeing difficult political, economic, weather-related situations or threats to personal safety issues. They’ve faced arduous journeys to get to the border and years of confused U.S. policies when it comes to applying for entry or seeking asylum. Along the way...
Bryan College Station Eagle
A Texas Republican has started the process to impeach Secretary Mayorkas
U.S. Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Sherman, has filed articles of impeachment against U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. The resolution accuses Mayorkas of not “maintaining operational control” over the U.S. border. Fallon cites the secretary’s attempt to eliminate Title 42, ending the Migrant Protection Protocols and terminating contracts for additional border wall construction.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Minority rule could implode democracy
In the end, he couldn’t even get 218 votes, a simple majority. The GOP’s Kevin McCarthy gained the House speakership in the dead of night early Saturday, but the last winner of a 15-rounder who emerged this battered and bloody was Muhammad Ali, who told reporters after 1975′s “Thrilla in Manila” that “it was like death.”
Bryan College Station Eagle
Editorial Roundup: Texas
Austin American-Statesman. January 8, 2023. Editorial: The border crisis needs solutions, leaders. The bad news at the U.S. border with Mexico keeps getting worse as growing numbers of desperate migrants pile up at ports of entry seeking refuge from violence, persecution and poverty in their home countries. To hear Gov....
Tampa Bay area attorney says Title 42 being used to violate human rights
St. Petersburg immigration attorney Steve Maggi says the 80-year-old federal law allows the U.S. to turn people away—if they're looking to come into the country during a public health emergency.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Don't turn away from political violence
On the Friday in October when David DePape burst into the house where 82-year-old Paul Pelosi was sleeping and allegedly beat him with a hammer, fracturing his skull, most Americans were shocked, horrified and disgusted. Pelosi was brutally assaulted in what prosecutors have called a politically motivated attempt to capture,...
Satellite images showing thousands of craters at a battle site in eastern Ukraine capture just how intense the 'savage' artillery fight there actually is
In a nightly speech on Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia has focused its "greatest efforts" on eastern towns.
Bryan College Station Eagle
The military could ease its recruiting crisis
The U.S. military has entered 2023 amid its largest recruiting crisis since the end of the Vietnam War, with the possibility of being short thousands of new recruits. This year’s National Defense Authorization Act cut the Army’s size by 30,000 personnel, and the Pentagon is employing multiple methods to improve recruitment, from trying to reach Generation Z through video games and video game streamers, to increasing cash enlistment bonuses and changing mottos and commercials.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bills' Hamlin returns to Buffalo; traffic deaths decline slightly; Georgia grand jury ends Trump probe | Hot off the Wire podcast
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. » Doctors who treated Damar Hamlin say the Bills safety was moved to a hospital in Buffalo to continue his recovery. » The Biden administration says Iran’s sale of lethal drones to...
