El Paso, TX

Bryan College Station Eagle

Biden inspects US-Mexico border amid GOP criticism

President Joe Biden walked a muddy stretch of the U.S.-Mexico border and inspected a busy port of entry Sunday on his first trip to the region after two years in office. A visit shadowed by the fraught politics of immigration as Republicans blame him for record numbers of migrants crossing into the country.
Bryan College Station Eagle

Biden 'surprised' government records found at old office

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden said Tuesday he was "surprised" when informed that his attorneys found government records at his former office space in Washington. He was asked about the issue after the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee requested that the U.S. intelligence conduct a "damage assessment" of potentially classified documents.
WASHINGTON, DC
Bryan College Station Eagle

Biden, Lopez Obrador open Mexico meetings with brusque talk

MEXICO CITY — Mexican President Andres Manuel López Obrador challenged U.S. President Joe Biden to end an attitude of “abandonment” and “disdain” for Latin America and the Caribbean as the two leaders met on Monday, making for a brusque opening to a summit of North American leaders.
TEXAS STATE
Bryan College Station Eagle

Gov. Abbott stoops to a personal low

In most cases, migrants to the U.S. border are fleeing difficult political, economic, weather-related situations or threats to personal safety issues. They’ve faced arduous journeys to get to the border and years of confused U.S. policies when it comes to applying for entry or seeking asylum. Along the way...
TEXAS STATE
Bryan College Station Eagle

A Texas Republican has started the process to impeach Secretary Mayorkas

U.S. Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Sherman, has filed articles of impeachment against U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. The resolution accuses Mayorkas of not “maintaining operational control” over the U.S. border. Fallon cites the secretary’s attempt to eliminate Title 42, ending the Migrant Protection Protocols and terminating contracts for additional border wall construction.
TEXAS STATE
Bryan College Station Eagle

Minority rule could implode democracy

In the end, he couldn’t even get 218 votes, a simple majority. The GOP’s Kevin McCarthy gained the House speakership in the dead of night early Saturday, but the last winner of a 15-rounder who emerged this battered and bloody was Muhammad Ali, who told reporters after 1975′s “Thrilla in Manila” that “it was like death.”
COLORADO STATE
Bryan College Station Eagle

Editorial Roundup: Texas

Austin American-Statesman. January 8, 2023. Editorial: The border crisis needs solutions, leaders. The bad news at the U.S. border with Mexico keeps getting worse as growing numbers of desperate migrants pile up at ports of entry seeking refuge from violence, persecution and poverty in their home countries. To hear Gov....
TEXAS STATE
Bryan College Station Eagle

Don't turn away from political violence

On the Friday in October when David DePape burst into the house where 82-year-old Paul Pelosi was sleeping and allegedly beat him with a hammer, fracturing his skull, most Americans were shocked, horrified and disgusted. Pelosi was brutally assaulted in what prosecutors have called a politically motivated attempt to capture,...
LOUISIANA STATE
Bryan College Station Eagle

The military could ease its recruiting crisis

The U.S. military has entered 2023 amid its largest recruiting crisis since the end of the Vietnam War, with the possibility of being short thousands of new recruits. This year’s National Defense Authorization Act cut the Army’s size by 30,000 personnel, and the Pentagon is employing multiple methods to improve recruitment, from trying to reach Generation Z through video games and video game streamers, to increasing cash enlistment bonuses and changing mottos and commercials.

