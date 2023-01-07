ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBRE

Judge rejects Trump’s motion to dismiss New York AG’s lawsuit

By The Hill, Jared Gans
WBRE
WBRE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aDrLN_0k77HdOJ00

( The Hill ) – A New York state judge on Friday rejected a motion from former President Trump to dismiss a lawsuit filed against him by New York Attorney General Letitia James (D), allowing the case to proceed.

New York Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron ruled the arguments from Trump’s legal team were frivolous and rejected an argument that the case is a “witch hunt.”

James sued Trump and his three adult children, Donald Jr., Eric and Ivanka, in September following a three-year investigation into whether the former president inflated the value of his properties to his investors to get loans and deflated their values on tax forms.

The New York attorney general’s office is pursuing a $250 million penalty against the defendants and asking the court to permanently prohibit them from serving as an officer or director of any corporation registered or licensed in the state.

The lawsuit alleges Trump’s children engaged in a conspiracy to commit the crimes and Trump was also aided by Trump Organization executives Allen Weisselberg and Jeffrey McConney.

Trump’s legal team argued in their motion that James does not have the legal capacity or standing to sue and that disclaimers from Trump’s longtime accounting firm, Mazars, protect the defendants. Mazars cut ties with Trump and said it could no longer stand behind Trump’s financial statements in February.

Greene boasts of call with Trump during Speaker election

Engoron rejected the arguments, saying they were “borderline frivolous” the first time that the defendants made them, when James sought a preliminary injunction, and that the defendants reiterating them was “frivolous.”

He said a state law was “tailor-made” for enforcement from the attorney general, overcoming any argument about capacity and standing, and that the Mazars disclaimers were made by a “non-party.”

Engoron noted that the defendants argued that the ruling on the preliminary injunction was only precursory, but he found that they were not substantially different from the first time they were argued and were only “re-presented.”

He also found the defendants’ arguments about the case being a “witch hunt” had already rejected by the court and on appeal.

Biden basks in GOP Speaker chaos

Engoron separately rejected a motion from Ivanka Trump to dismiss the complaint against her.

She argued the lawsuit does not sufficiently articulate allegations against her and does not allege that she personally falsified any business record or that she was aware of improper methods to value certain assets. But Engoron said evidence, including emails she was included on, shows her participation in securing loans.

The Hill has reached out to an attorney for Trump for comment.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

PSP find over 4 pounds of marijuana in vehicle

LAMAR TOWNSHIP, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police have arrested a man after allegedly finding over four pounds of marijuana in his vehicle. According to PSP on January 6 around 4:23 p.m., PSP Lamar troopers stopped a vehicle after watching Title 75 violations and numerous indicators of criminal activity were seen. PSP says they […]
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man sentenced for selling heroin, fentanyl resulting in death

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announce a Monroe County man has been sentenced for conspiring to distribute heroin and fentanyl resulting in the death of a person. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Jeremy Edward Johnson, 31, of Stroudsburg, engaged in a conspiracy to obtain and sell heroin, and fentanyl, within the Middle […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
brytfmonline.com

Trump’s accomplice convicted – Judge overturns verdict

NEW YORK (Dagbladet): Weisselberg, who has worked with the Trump families since 1973, has been sentenced to five months in prison for tax evasion from work benefits worth $1.7 million (about 17 million kronor). During his sentencing on Tuesday, Judge Juan Manuel Merchant Allen Weisselberg expressed his regret at agreeing...
The Independent

Former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg sentenced to five months in jail

Longtime Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg has been sentenced to five months in jail after pleading guilty to a tax fraud scheme.Mr Weisselberg’s lawyer, Nicholas Gravante, said the Trump associate “regrets the lapse in judgement.”Mr Weisselberg was accused of participating in a “systemic” fraud scheme and an “audacious illegal payment” arrangement.The arrangement in question gave him generous benefits that were not reported for tax purposes, such as free rent and luxury car leases - worth around $1.7m according to the Manhattan district attorney’s office.He was ordered to Rikers Island immediately after sentencing.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Officer and good samaritan rush to pull man from subway tracks ‘just before train’Biden blanks question about classified documents during Trudeau sitdownFloodwater surrounds Gloucestershire’s Tewkesbury Abbey in stunning drone footage
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Ilhan Omar reacts to Kevin McCarthy's plan to pull her from committees

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Sunday condemned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) plans to kick her off the House Foreign Affairs Committee as hypocritical. Omar was asked about McCarthy's repeated promises to yank her committee assignments during an appearance on MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Reports. The progressive lawmaker was specifically questioned about if there were any developments on the matter in the days since McCarthy had secured the speaker's gavel.
New York Post

Kellyanne Conway dishes on her eyebrow-raising NYC dinner with disgraced ex-Gov. Cuomo

Kellyanne Conway does not dish and tell. Donald Trump’s former political adviser insisted Tuesday there was no amore in the air as she had a private, late-night meal with disgraced former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo at a famous Upper East Side Italian restaurant. And while the unexpected meeting of political opposites had tongues wagging Tuesday, Conway insisted to The Post that the meal was “not romantic.” “Italians prefer eating to Zoom. We could have invited his brother, Christopher, but it’s unclear that he eats carbs,” she added. The Republican Conway, who is of Italian descent on her mom’s side, and Cuomo,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

White House won’t commit $1B to ‘border city’ New York after Eric Adams’ pleas

WASHINGTON — White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre wouldn’t commit to meeting New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ request for $1 billion to handle the migrant influx into the city while seeming to acknowledge that the Big Apple has become a “border city” after record-breaking illegal border crossings. Jean-Pierre name-dropped Adams at her regular briefing, noting that he “has been critical … of us” before touting a new “parole” program to facilitate a lawful 30,000 migrants per month from four countries in a bid to reduce illegal entries — without noting his persistent request for more federal funds. The Post followed up...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WBRE

Man charged with throwing woman down stairs

PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they tased a man multiple times as they arrested him for reportedly shoving a woman down a flight of stairs. According to the Plymouth Borough Police Department, on Sunday John G. Mulroy, 39, of Plymouth was arrested at home in the 500 block of West Main Street around […]
PLYMOUTH, PA
WBRE

Tinted windows lead to large amounts of heroin, meth

LEWISBURG, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are charging a man after they say he was found with large amounts of meth and heroin in his car. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on January 3 around 4:00 p.m., troopers pulled over a silver Infiniti two-door coupe in Lewisburg for tinted windows. Police say the driver, […]
LEWISBURG, PA
WBRE

Driver strikes 2 trees, goes airborne in fatal crash

BEECH CREEK TOWNSHIP, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On January 8, at about 2:08 a.m., crews responded to a fatal car crash on Railroad Street, according to Pennslyvania State Police. Troopers say that 28-year-old Levi L Confer lost control of his car while rounding a corner. Confers car then struck a tree, spun mid-air, and struck […]
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Three under investigation for serial purse snatching

CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating three men following a purse snatching incident in Monroe County. According to a press release, state police responded to the ShopRite at Kinsley Drive on Friday for reports that a woman in her 90s was the victim of a theft. The release states three men […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Biden documents: How the discovery of classified materials differs from Trump

The White House on Monday disclosed that lawyers for President Biden discovered what they called a “small number” of classified documents in November in an office Biden had used between his time serving as vice president and president. The documents were turned over the next day to the National Archives, and the White House said […]
WBRE

Former PA correctional officer pleads guilty to excessive force

A former Philadelphia Department of Prisons sergeant has pleaded guilty to the use of excessive force on a detainee. During a Philadelphia federal court hearing, 42-year-old Ronald C. Granville, admitted that on October 6, 2020, he was ordered by a senior officer to supervise a strip-search of a detainee with the initials V.H. at the […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WBRE

Watch: Dunmore police look to ID theft suspects

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they are searching for two suspects caught on camera breaking into cars in Dunmore early Monday. According to the Dunmore Police Department, two people were seen on camera breaking into a car in the 1200 block of Monroe Avenue between 2-4 a.m. Police say they also attempted to […]
DUNMORE, PA
WBRE

Clinton County man dies after car crashes into tree

BEECH CREEK TOWNSHIP, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A 29-year-old man from Blanchard died after crashing into a tree early Sunday morning, according to state police. The crash happened just after 2:00 a.m. in the 500 block of Railroad Street. Police say the victim was driving at a high rate of speed when he traveled off […]
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Pennsylvania House Republicans introduce voter ID legislation

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania House Republicans have introduced legislation requiring voters to provide identification before voting. The bill introduced by Republican Representatives Thomas Kutz (Cumberland) and Torren Ecker (Adams/Cumberland) would create a constitutional amendment to require voter ID. The proposal would allow for photo and non-photo ID options as acceptable forms of voter ID. […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

WBRE

37K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy