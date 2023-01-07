All right, so now this time we’re sure we really mean it: Carlos Correa is joining a contender on a long-term deal. In the wake of the news that the Twins and Correa have finalized a six-year, $200 million contract the whirlwind saga of Correa’s offseason is finally over. Of course, this is really the Twins bringing back Correa, we guess, even though he has been through so many teams at this point that you almost forget he actually played for Minnesota in 2022.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO