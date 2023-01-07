Read full article on original website
Related
MLB
Baseball world rallies around Hendriks
CHICAGO -- Let’s start with the obvious: Cancer sucks. All of us have dealt with this insidious disease either personally or through a relative, friend or even co-worker. Cancer also should be embarrassed by the hideous ways it treats good people. These thoughts all went through my mind once...
MLB
How Take 3 of Correa saga can send shockwaves across baseball
All right, so now this time we’re sure we really mean it: Carlos Correa is joining a contender on a long-term deal. In the wake of the news that the Twins and Correa have finalized a six-year, $200 million contract the whirlwind saga of Correa’s offseason is finally over. Of course, this is really the Twins bringing back Correa, we guess, even though he has been through so many teams at this point that you almost forget he actually played for Minnesota in 2022.
MLB
Oberg, 2018 WC hero, joins Rox's front office
DENVER -- Scott Oberg, a key right-hander in the Rockies’ bullpen before multiple bouts with thoracic outlet syndrome kept him off the field for good after the 2019 season, announced Tuesday that he will end his comeback attempt and accept a part-time position with the club as a special assistant to baseball operations.
MLB
Correa passes physical; Twins set to hold presser at 12:30 ET (source)
MINNEAPOLIS -- Not once, but twice this offseason, it looked like the Twins were out of the Carlos Correa sweepstakes for good. But somehow, the craziest free-agency saga in recent memory has come full circle, all the way back to Minnesota. For the second offseason in a row, the Twins...
MLB
Giants ink Luke Jackson, who missed '22 with TJ, to 2-year deal
The Giants bolstered their bullpen on Monday by signing veteran right-hander Luke Jackson to a two-year, $11.5 million contract that includes a club option for the 2025 season. Jackson, 31, missed the 2022 campaign after undergoing Tommy John surgery last April, but he enjoyed a career-best season for the World...
MLB
Former Braves GM Coppolella reinstated by MLB
ATLANTA -- Major League Baseball has reinstated former Braves general manager John Coppolella. Coppolella was placed on the permanently ineligible list on Nov. 21, 2017, because of infractions committed on the international market and in relation to the domestic Draft. His reinstatement was confirmed via this MLB statement on Monday.
MLB
Pasquantino is 'Jet' setting this offseason
This story was excerpted from Anne Rogers’ Royals Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Vinnie Pasquantino had a wild, fun and special 2022, filled with professional and personal achievements. He made his Major League debut and established himself as a key piece of the Royals’ future as a middle-of-the-order bat. He also got engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Ryann, and the two have a wedding date set for next offseason.
MLB
Phils bring in another 'pen arm in RHP Marte
PHILADELPHIA -- The Phillies continue to stockpile manpower for the bullpen. They announced Monday afternoon that they acquired right-hander Yunior Marte from the Giants for left-hander Erik Miller. Marte, who will turn 28 next month, split last season between Triple-A Sacramento and San Francisco. He went 1-1 with a 5.44 ERA in 39 appearances over six stints with the Giants, which included his big league debut on April 12. He struck out 44 and walked 22 in 48 innings.
MLB
Belt, Blue Jays finalize 1-year, $9.3M deal
TORONTO -- Consider the Blue Jays’ lineup officially remodeled, with the club finalizing a one-year, $9.3 million deal with veteran Brandon Belt on Tuesday. Belt has been a fixture with the Giants for 12 seasons, winning World Series rings in 2012 and ’14. Belt played some outfield when he was younger, but comes to the Blue Jays as a first baseman and DH option, giving manager John Schneider a major upgrade as a bench bat on days he’s not in the lineup.
MLB
These 5 under-the-radar teams had strong offseasons
When assessing the biggest winners of the 2022-23 offseason, it’s easy to point to the big spenders as the teams that had the most productive winters. The Yankees brought back Aaron Judge and signed Carlos Ródon. The Phillies added Trea Turner, Taijuan Walker, Gregory Soto and Craig Kimbrel. Then there were the Mets, whose offseason haul includes Justin Verlander, Brandon Nimmo, Edwin Díaz, Kodai Senga, David Robertson, José Quintana, Omar Narváez and Adam Ottavino.
MLB
Correa's agreement with Mets falls through
Carlos Correa's months-long free agency saga took another stunning turn on Tuesday -- this time, away from Flushing. Nearly three weeks after Correa and the Mets agreed to a 12-year, $315 million industry-shocking deal to bring the two-time All-Star to Queens a few days before Christmas, Correa signed a significantly smaller deal with the Twins to return to Minnesota instead. The contract is a six-year deal with four option years. The deal is worth $200 million guaranteed with the options pushing the total value to $270 million, per MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.
MLB
'He's our star': Devers committed to future of Red Sox
BOSTON -- Moments before Wednesday’s press conference introducing Rafael Devers’ contract extension began, a stream of Red Sox employees flooded into the State Street Pavilion at Fenway Park. On the TV screens throughout the room was a list of dozens of names -- people in the Red Sox...
MLB
Trevor Story undergoes right elbow surgery
BOSTON -- The Red Sox’s middle-infield picture became even more unclear Tuesday afternoon, when the club announced infielder Trevor Story underwent a successful internal bracing procedure of the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow on Monday. Dr. Keith Meister performed the surgery at Texas Metroplex Institute in Arlington, Texas.
MLB
O's get Darwinzon Hernandez in trade with Red Sox
The Orioles have added another left-handed arm to their bullpen competition for Spring Training. They acquired Darwinzon Hernandez on Wednesday in a trade with the Red Sox, who will receive cash considerations. Hernandez, who spent his first four big league seasons in Boston, will be looking to have a bounceback...
MLB
Phillips signs 1-year deal with Angels
ANAHEIM -- The Angels have made it their mission to add quality depth this offseason, and they improved their outfield on Monday, signing Brett Phillips to a one-year deal worth $1.2 million. Right-hander Austin Warren was designated for assignment to open a spot on the 40-man roster. Phillips is yet...
MLB
Marlins agree to 1-year deal with veteran righty Cueto (source)
MIAMI -- The Marlins and veteran right-hander Johnny Cueto agreed to a one-year contract with a club option for 2024 overnight Tuesday, a source told MLB.com. Including the buyout, the deal is for $8.5 million guaranteed, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. The club did not confirm the deal. Cueto,...
MLB
Bucs pick up MiLB OF Young from Jays
PITTSBURGH -- The Pirates have traded right-handed pitcher Zach Thompson to the Blue Jays in exchange for Minor League outfielder Chavez Young, the team announced Tuesday. Thompson, 29, was designated for assignment on Thursday to make room for left-handed pitcher Rich Hill, who signed a one-year, $8 million deal with the Pirates.
MLB
Padres agree to deal with veteran slugger Cruz (source)
SAN DIEGO -- Padres manager Bob Melvin penciled in 13 names at designated hitter in the starting lineup last season. This year, San Diego is looking to rely heavily on just two veterans. The Padres and free agent Nelson Cruz on Wednesday agreed on a one-year, $1 million deal for...
MLB
Corey Dickerson signs 1-year deal with Nats
WASHINGTON -- Left fielder? Check. Left-handed bat? Check. Corey Dickerson checks the boxes for the Nationals’ offseason needs. The 33-year-old and the Nats finalized a one-year contract on Tuesday ahead of his 11th Major League season. The deal is worth $2.25 million, including performance bonuses that can increase it to $3 million, a source told MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.
MLB
5 years later, Miley back in Crew's starting fold
MILWAUKEE -- Wade Miley saw promise in Corbin Burnes, Brandon Woodruff and Freddy Peralta back in 2018 when those young arms were picking up big innings in the National League Championship Series. Now, he's back to try to help the Brewers get one step further. Miley’s one-year, $4.5 million deal...
Comments / 0