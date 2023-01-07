Read full article on original website
A month ago, a 27-year-old woman left a restaurant with an older man. She hasn't been seen since. Where is Gretchen?Fatim HemrajParkersburg, WV
4 Amazing Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Deli Serves some of the Best Bagels in all of OhioTravel MavenAthens, OH
This Ohio Cabin Might be the Coolest Place to Spend a Night this WinterTravel MavenRockbridge, OH
ohiobobcats.com
PAW PRINTS: The Week Ahead in Ohio Athletics
FOLLOW OHIO ATHLETICS: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram. ATHENS, Ohio— Catch a few more games before spring semester starts! Check out what's ahead for Ohio Athletics in this week's Paw Prints. MEN'S BASKETBALL. Jan. 10 / vs. Ball State / Convocation Center / Athens, Ohio / 7 p.m. ET...
ohiobobcats.com
Wiglusz Named Finalist for Greater Cleveland Sports Commission Male Collegiate Athlete of the Year
CLEVELAND – 23rd Greater Cleveland Sports Awards presented by Medical Mutual and Ancora announces award finalists in five categories for Greater Cleveland Sports Commission's annual fundraiser. The winner from each category will be announced live during Sports Awards which will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse (RMFH). Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
The richest woman in Ohio
They used to say, "The fastest way to become a millionaire is to become a billionaire and then buy a sports team." That's not the case anymore. During the pandemic-impacted 2020 season, the average National Football team value increased 14%, to $3.48 billion, the largest gain in five years. With lucrative recent media deals, unwavering brand loyalty, and the opportunity to be a local hero, owning a sports team is a brilliant investment.
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local restaurants (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you like spicy Chinese food, you should check out this place in central Ohio. Popular dishes include the Chongqing popcorn chicken (the chicken is delicious and perfectly crispy, but be prepared for a lot of heat!); Sichuan wontons, a spicy take on the dumplings (the restaurant also offers non-spicy wonton soup); and storm fillet fish, which features crispy fish with plenty of chilies and heat. If you prefer your food less spicy, customers recommend the bean curd with egg yolk, sesame chicken, and sweet and sour short ribs. If you have room for dessert, check out the Sichuan-style sweet ice jelly, which customers say is especially great after consuming spicy food.
Deadly shootout on Akron street: Suspect turns himself in
One man believed to be involved in an April gunfight that killed a pregnant woman caught in the crossfire is now in the county jail.
27 First News
Kenneth Wydell Shade, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial service in honor of Mr. Kenneth W. Shade will be held Friday, January 6, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Shade departed this life Friday, December 23, 2022 in Youngstown, Ohio. Arrangements handled...
27 First News
Ami Lynn Maldonado, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ami Lynn Maldonado, 38, of Campbell, passed away in a house fire on Saturday, December 31, 2022. Ami was born October 24, 1984, in Youngstown, the daughter of James Anthony, Sr. and Catherine (Fox) Maldonado and was a lifelong area resident. Ami attended Campbell Memorial...
WKYC
Winning Powerball lottery ticket worth $2 million sold in Northeast Ohio: See where the ticket was sold
VERMILION, Ohio — Check your tickets!. Although nobody hit the $320 million jackpot in the Powerball drawing for Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, the Ohio Lottery says a $2 million ticket was sold in Northeast Ohio. The winning ticket, which matched 5/5 numbers, was sold at the Get-Go in Vermilion.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that prepare absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Ironton Tribune
‘Our voice just got louder’
COLUMBUS — Ohio has a new speaker of the House and it’s a name well known to Lawrence County. State Rep. Jason Stephens, R-93, of Kitts Hill, was elected to the leadership position on Tuesday, winning over Derrick Merrin, R-42, of Monclova Township, who had been chosen in an unofficial vote by the Republican caucus in November 2022.
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland Area
If the answer is yes, you should check out these local joints (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you find yourself on the eastside, the fried chicken at this place is a must. You can get their delicious crispy chicken with one of their breading options: mild, Cajun, honey crisp, and seasoned. Customers especially enjoy the honey crisp breading. Feast on wings, thighs, breasts, and/or tenders. V's offers a selection of sauces such as original BBQ, creamy honey mustard, ranch, BBQ chipotle, creamy hot, and Louisiana hot. They also have a great chicken sandwich featuring three chicken tenders, sliced pickles, and V's sauce between brioche buns.
27 First News
Brenda Faye Moore, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Brenda Faye Moore, 57, departed this life Sunday, December 25, 2022 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Medical Center Youngstown. Brenda was born September 14, 1965 in Memphis, Tennessee, the daughter of Marshall, Sr. and Lela Stigall Moore. She was a graduate of The Rayen...
27 First News
Bryon Lamont Thomas, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Bryon Lamont Thomas will be held Thursday, Januarys 5, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Thomas departed this life Friday, December 23, 2022. The family will receive friends...
27 First News
Devin M. Bell, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Devin M. Bell will be held Tuesday, January, 3, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Bethel Church of God in Christ, 3147 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Bell departed this life Thursday, December 22, 2022 in Youngstown, Ohio.
Staggering cuts coming to SNAP
Several changes are coming in 2023 for those who receive SNAP benefits.
2 dead after car traveling in Ohio riddled with bullets
The car they were driving came to a stop on the freeway just before the Belle Vista Avenue exit.
WKYC
One of nation's largest Burger King franchisees declares bankruptcy in Akron
TOMS King has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. The company operates 90 Burger King restaurants in Ohio and three other states.
This Ohio County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the least in each state.
Lorain County turns red, while Cuyahoga and other Greater Cleveland counties stay yellow for moderate COVID-19 spread: CDC map
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Lorain County flipped to red, for high COVID-19 spread, while Cuyahoga County, while Cuyahoga and other Greater Cleveland counties remained yellow on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Medina, Portage and Summit counties were classified as yellow this...
