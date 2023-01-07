Tessa Blanchard and DAGA have issued a joint statement on their personal Instagrams announcing that they will be getting a divorce after two years of marriage. After considerable thought, reflection, and mixed emotions, we have decided to separate. We are two strong-willed, hard-working, and resilient people who hold nothing but love for each other. As painful as divorce is, we are thankful that no infidelity or other interests were involved in our decision, and we are parting as friends. We both want to see each other succeed and reach the pinnacle of success in our business and life. We want to thank you all in advance for your support as we navigate the next chapter of our lives, and we ask that you respect our privacy and keep us in your prayers.

2 DAYS AGO