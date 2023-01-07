Read full article on original website
wrestlingheadlines.com
Road Dogg Believes Former WWE Star Quit Due To Pressure From Vince McMahon
On the latest episode of “Oh…You Didn’t Know,” Road Dogg discussed a wide range of topics. The former WWE wrestler talked about Lar Sulivan’s run with WWE during it. Lars started working with WWE in 2014, making his debut on NXT TV in 2017. Sullivan was supposed to join the main roster in January 2019 after receiving a push on the black and gold brand, but his debut was delayed because of anxiety problems. In April, Sullivan finally made his debut on Raw, but two months later, he suffered a serious knee injury.
stillrealtous.com
Released WWE Star Has Reportedly Signed A Deal To Return
WWE has brought back a number of released Superstars over the last few months, and it’s been rumored for a while now that the company was interested in bringing Chelsea Green back. Fightful Select reports that even though Chelsea Green hasn’t appeared on TV yet she is signed to...
wrestletalk.com
Triple H Reunites Popular WWE Faction Vince McMahon Had Broken Up
Triple H continues to delight WWE fans as tonight’s WWE Raw (January 9) teased the reunion of a popular WWE faction. While some may fear that Vince McMahon may pop back into WWE creative like a boogeyman, it isn’t stopping Triple H’s creative plans from marching forward.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Champion Would Return To The Ring For $3 Million Dollars
People in wrestling often joke that no one stays retired forever, but Kurt Angle has yet to return to the ring since he was defeated by Baron Corbin in his retirement match at WrestleMania 35. During a recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show, former WWE Champion Kurt Angle reacted...
ringsidenews.com
Kevin Dunn Accused Of Trying To Bury Solo Sikoa
Solo Sikoa collided with former world champion Dolph Ziggler in a singles match on the red brand last night. Sikoa took control in quick fashion, stomping on Ziggler before suffering a headbutt. The end of the match came after a Samoan Spike, but Vince Russo recently indicated that Kevin Dunn intentionally attempted to bury Solo Sikoa on WWE RAW by showing an unflattering replay.
Dave Bautista: ‘I Never Wanted to Be’ the Next Dwayne Johnson. ‘I Just Want to Be a Good F—ing Actor’
It’s almost impossible for any wrestler-turned-actor to avoid comparisons to Dwayne Johnson. After all, the wrestler formally known as The Rock is currently one of the biggest A-list actors in Hollywood. For Dave Bautista, however, leaving wrestling behind and starting an acting career was never an attempt to become the next Dwayne Johnson. “I never wanted to be the next Rock,” Bautista said in a recent GQ interview. “I just want to be a good fucking actor. A respected actor.” It was around 2009 when Bautista first starting flirting with the idea of making the jump from wrestler to actor. As...
tjrwrestling.net
Former IMPACT Wrestling Champion Announces Divorce
A controversial former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion has announced that they are set for divorce following their marriage in 2020. In August 2020, former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Tessa Blanchard married Mexican wrestling star Daga – real name Miguel Olivo. However, it now appears that the relationship is over after both parties took to social media to release a joint statement announcing their divorce:
wrestlingheadlines.com
Tessa Blanchard and DAGA Are Getting Divorced, Joint Statement Released
Tessa Blanchard and DAGA have issued a joint statement on their personal Instagrams announcing that they will be getting a divorce after two years of marriage. After considerable thought, reflection, and mixed emotions, we have decided to separate. We are two strong-willed, hard-working, and resilient people who hold nothing but love for each other. As painful as divorce is, we are thankful that no infidelity or other interests were involved in our decision, and we are parting as friends. We both want to see each other succeed and reach the pinnacle of success in our business and life. We want to thank you all in advance for your support as we navigate the next chapter of our lives, and we ask that you respect our privacy and keep us in your prayers.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage News on Possible Match Plans for Edge’s WWE Return
WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix could be returning to the WWE storylines soon. A new report from Fightful Select notes that as of late November, WWE had Edge planned for the first few Premium Live Events of 2023 – the Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber, and perhaps WrestleMania 39. Edge has been on a hiatus, but the working plan was to have him wrestle Finn Balor again to continue their long-running feud, likely at the Royal Rumble. Furthermore, as of November going into the Survivor Series, the plan was for Edge vs. Balor at The Rumble to be held inside the Hell In a Cell structure. Edge’s contract with limited dates was a factor in the rivalry being spread out.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Announce Injury To Raw Star
On Monday Night Raw in Birmingham, Alabama, WWE announced that a current star on the red brand is missing through injury. On the August 22nd, 2022 edition of Raw, former NXT Champion Johnny Gargano returned to WWE after letting his contract expire at the end of 2021. Many suspected Gargano could eventually join AEW but with the change in management in WWE following Vince McMahon’s retirement, Gargano was one of many stars to return.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE RAW Spoilers for Tonight’s Matches and Segments
The following matches and segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE RAW, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our live RAW results and Viewing Party. This line-up is not 100% complete, is could be out of order, and was the plan as of around 7pm ET:
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Names New #1 Contenders to The Usos
The Judgment Day are the new #1 contenders to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, for a shot at the RAW Tag Team Titles. Tonight’s RAW was headlined by a Tag Team Turmoil match to determine the next challengers for Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso. The match started with Finn Balor and Damian Priest eliminating Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. Balor and Priest then eliminated Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin, followed by Chad Gable and Otis. The final segment with The Judgment Day and Alpha Academy featured an injury angle where Balor was taken out of the match due to an injury to his ribs. Adam Pearce ruled that The Judgment Day could forfeit the match, or have Dominik Mysterio replace Balor. The Profits and The Judgment Day then went at it for several minutes until Dominik pinned Ford with his legs on the ropes for leverage.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Why Becky Lynch Missed This Week’s WWE RAW, The Rock Praises Lynch
Becky Lynch missed tonight’s WWE RAW because she is currently in Memphis working on NBC’s “Young Rock” series. As we’ve noted, Lynch first portrayed rocker Cyndi Lauper on the “Young Rock” season premiere back in November. She revealed on Twitter that she is back on set this week to reprise her role as Lauper.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Saraya Reveals How Triple H Reacted When He Found Out Her WWE Contract Hadn’t Been Renewed
Saraya is happy in AEW, but that doesn’t mean WWE didn’t try to keep her on their team. The former multi-time women’s champion recently spoke with METRO about her decision to jump ship, which stemmed from WWE initially not renewing her contract. Saraya revealed in the interview that Triple H was completely unaware that happened, and offered her a chance to wrestle again in WWE, as well as a GM position. Highlights from the interview are below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Monday Night RAW Results 1/9/2023
– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with the standard intro video. We’re now live from the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama as Kevin Patrick welcomes us. The pyro goes off. Patrick is joined at ringside by Corey Graves. – We go right to the...
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Huntsville, AL (1/8): Braun Strowman Teams With The Brawling Brutes
WWE held its Sunday Stunner live event on January 8 from the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, AL. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) and highlights are below. WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Huntsville, AL (1/8) Kofi Kingston (with Xavier Woods) def. Kit Wilson (with Elton Prince) Raquel Rodriguez def....
stillrealtous.com
Hall Of Famer Unhappy About Current WWE Star Using Their Move
Over the last few years WWE has tried several times to find the right presentation for Lacey Evans on television, and now it seems that the company is tweaking her gimmick once again. Last week on Friday Night SmackDown, a vignette aired which showed Lacey training and she declared that she will be putting her opponents away with the Cobra Clutch.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Possible Big WWE RAW Spoiler and Spoiler Update on Who Is Playing Uncle Howdy
Bo Dallas is currently backstage for tonight’s WWE RAW. There’s no word yet on exactly what Dallas will be doing tonight, but PWInsider reports that he is at the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, AL for the show. As we’ve note, it’s believed that Dallas has been playing the...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Main Event Spoilers for 1/12/2023 (WWE NXT Superstar In Action)
The following WWE Main Event spoilers were taped tonight in Birmingham, AL to air on Thursday’s episode:. WWE Main Event airs every Thursday on Hulu, and then on a two-week delay via Peacock and the WWE Network. Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Can’t Knock The Hustle: My Favorite Matches/Moments/Promos In Monday Night Raw History
(Writer’s Note: As you’ll read in a moment, I had to switch column topics this week. Then, the entire wrestling world explodes with the news of Stephanie McMahon resigning from her job in WWE, Vince McMahon returning to the company, and a possible sale that would see Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund become the new owners of WWE. It all happened too late for me to actually write about it this week, though, but as you may have seen, it has already been covered in the form of a column here on the site. As of the second I type this sentence, everything is all rumor and conjecture, and is now leaning to the “untrue” side, so perhaps this is a good thing for me. It will allow some time to pass, and perhaps we’ll get some verified facts to discuss.)
