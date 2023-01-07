Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlingheadlines.com
Road Dogg Believes Former WWE Star Quit Due To Pressure From Vince McMahon
On the latest episode of “Oh…You Didn’t Know,” Road Dogg discussed a wide range of topics. The former WWE wrestler talked about Lar Sulivan’s run with WWE during it. Lars started working with WWE in 2014, making his debut on NXT TV in 2017. Sullivan was supposed to join the main roster in January 2019 after receiving a push on the black and gold brand, but his debut was delayed because of anxiety problems. In April, Sullivan finally made his debut on Raw, but two months later, he suffered a serious knee injury.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage News on Possible Match Plans for Edge’s WWE Return
WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix could be returning to the WWE storylines soon. A new report from Fightful Select notes that as of late November, WWE had Edge planned for the first few Premium Live Events of 2023 – the Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber, and perhaps WrestleMania 39. Edge has been on a hiatus, but the working plan was to have him wrestle Finn Balor again to continue their long-running feud, likely at the Royal Rumble. Furthermore, as of November going into the Survivor Series, the plan was for Edge vs. Balor at The Rumble to be held inside the Hell In a Cell structure. Edge’s contract with limited dates was a factor in the rivalry being spread out.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE RAW Spoilers for Tonight’s Matches and Segments
The following matches and segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE RAW, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our live RAW results and Viewing Party. This line-up is not 100% complete, is could be out of order, and was the plan as of around 7pm ET:
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Names New #1 Contenders to The Usos
The Judgment Day are the new #1 contenders to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, for a shot at the RAW Tag Team Titles. Tonight’s RAW was headlined by a Tag Team Turmoil match to determine the next challengers for Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso. The match started with Finn Balor and Damian Priest eliminating Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. Balor and Priest then eliminated Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin, followed by Chad Gable and Otis. The final segment with The Judgment Day and Alpha Academy featured an injury angle where Balor was taken out of the match due to an injury to his ribs. Adam Pearce ruled that The Judgment Day could forfeit the match, or have Dominik Mysterio replace Balor. The Profits and The Judgment Day then went at it for several minutes until Dominik pinned Ford with his legs on the ropes for leverage.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Saraya Reveals How Triple H Reacted When He Found Out Her WWE Contract Hadn’t Been Renewed
Saraya is happy in AEW, but that doesn’t mean WWE didn’t try to keep her on their team. The former multi-time women’s champion recently spoke with METRO about her decision to jump ship, which stemmed from WWE initially not renewing her contract. Saraya revealed in the interview that Triple H was completely unaware that happened, and offered her a chance to wrestle again in WWE, as well as a GM position. Highlights from the interview are below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Launches New SMS Group with Breaking News and More
WWE has announced a new SMS group to keep fans updated with various happenings. Fans can now text TUNEIN to 79458 to opt-in to updates on WWE Superstars, breaking news, live event pre-sales, and more. WWE is also teasing that fans may hear from a Superstar from time to time.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE House Show Results From Huntsville, AL 1/8/23
Below are the results from Sunday’s WWE house show from Huntsville, AL, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:. NXT Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston (w/ NXT Tag Team Champion Xavier Woods) defeated Kit Wilson (of Pretty Deadly) (w/ Elton Prince of Pretty Deadly) Raquel Rodriguez defeated Shayna Baszler. Bobby Lashley defeated Baron...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Monday Night RAW Results 1/9/2023
– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with the standard intro video. We’re now live from the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama as Kevin Patrick welcomes us. The pyro goes off. Patrick is joined at ringside by Corey Graves. – We go right to the...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE NXT Level Up Spoilers for 1/13/2023
The January 13 edition of WWE NXT Level Up was taped tonight at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, before NXT New Year’s Evil hit the air. Below are full spoilers:. NXT Level Up airs every Friday night at 10pm ET via Peacock and the WWE Network. Stay tuned...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Possible Big WWE RAW Spoiler and Spoiler Update on Who Is Playing Uncle Howdy
Bo Dallas is currently backstage for tonight’s WWE RAW. There’s no word yet on exactly what Dallas will be doing tonight, but PWInsider reports that he is at the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, AL for the show. As we’ve note, it’s believed that Dallas has been playing the...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Sting Explains Why He Thinks Today’s Wrestlers Are Trying Too Hard
In an interview with The Ringer, Sting spoke about the current wrestling industry. The WWE Hall Of Famer explained why he believes the modern era of wrestlers are ‘trying too hard’. He is seeing this first hand in AEW. “There’s just too much going on [in this business]....
wrestlingheadlines.com
Can’t Knock The Hustle: My Favorite Matches/Moments/Promos In Monday Night Raw History
(Writer’s Note: As you’ll read in a moment, I had to switch column topics this week. Then, the entire wrestling world explodes with the news of Stephanie McMahon resigning from her job in WWE, Vince McMahon returning to the company, and a possible sale that would see Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund become the new owners of WWE. It all happened too late for me to actually write about it this week, though, but as you may have seen, it has already been covered in the form of a column here on the site. As of the second I type this sentence, everything is all rumor and conjecture, and is now leaning to the “untrue” side, so perhaps this is a good thing for me. It will allow some time to pass, and perhaps we’ll get some verified facts to discuss.)
wrestlingheadlines.com
AEW Battle of The Belts V Viewership and Key Demo Rating Up from Previous Special
Friday’s live AEW Battle of The Belts V special drew 409,000 viewers on TNT at 8pm ET, according to Showbuzz Daily. This is up 29.02% from the 317,000 viewers that Battle of The Belts IV drew back in October, down 6.40% from the 437,000 that Battle of The Belts III drew in August, down 22.39% from the 527,000 that Battle of The Belts II drew in April, and down 41.90% from the 704,000 viewers that the inaugural Battle of The Belts event drew back in January 2022.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Booker T Details Why There’s Nothing Like Performing At WWE WrestleMania
Booker T gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest Hall Of Fame podcast. During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer expressed how special it is for wrestlers to perform in front of fans. “To be able to go out and display your talent in front of fans, I...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Josh Alexander Praises Mickie James, Calls Her The Biggest Star On The IMPACT Roster
Josh Alexander is a huge fan of Mickie James, and would even consider her the biggest star on the IMPACT roster. The Walking Weapon talked about James during his recent interview with FITE On Focus, where he hyped up the promotion’s upcoming Hard To Kill card, an event that will see him defend his world championship against Buly Ray. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
NJPW Battle In The Valley Tickets Surge After Mercedes Mone Announcement
Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that there was a surge in ticket sales for NJPW Battle in the Valley following the announcement of Mercedes Mone vs. KAIRI taking place at the show. The match was made at Wrestle Kingdom 17 after Mone made her debut where she...
wrestlingheadlines.com
NJPW Announces Multiple Title Matches and More For Both Nights Of New Beginning In Sapporo
New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing the card for both nights of the New Beginning in Sapporo event, which takes place on February 4th & February 5th. Check out who will be in action below. February sees the snow pile up in Sapporo, but the action...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jim Cornette on Mercedes Moné’s “No Emotion” NJPW Debut Promo, Awkward Attack on KAIRI, Transition from WWE
The former Sasha Banks, now known as Mercedes Moné, made her NJPW debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17 last week by turning on IWGP Women’s Champion KAIRI, the former Kairi Sane. Moné vs. KAIRI for the title will now take place at NJPW Battle In The Valley on February 18 in San Jose, CA.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Two New #1 Contenders to the WWE NXT Women’s Title Revealed, Match Set for Vengeance Day
Toxic Attraction’s Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne are the new #1 contenders to WWE NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez. Tonight’s NXT New Year’s Evil event was headlined by a 20-Woman Battle Royal to determine the first challenger to Perez. As they predicted earlier in the night, Dolin and Jayne won the match. The bout came down to Dolin and Jayne, then they fought it out to determine the winner. The finish saw Dolin and Jayne hit the floor at the same time. One referee ruled Dolin as the winner, while the other said Jayne was the winner. The officials then huddled up for the replay, and it was announced that both Toxic Attraction members won the match.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Adds Top Stars to the Royal Rumble Poster, The Rock Return Speculation
WWE has released the official promotional poster for the 2023 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. As seen below, the poster features Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, WWE United States Champion Austin Theory, RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, Brock Lesnar, Cody Rhodes, Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Rhea Ripley, Asuka, Ricochet, The Miz, and Bobby Lashley.
Comments / 0