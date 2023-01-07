Read full article on original website
San Francisco police seek help in mysterious Marina District killing
The victim was visiting San Francisco from Placer County.
San Francisco police offer $50K reward for information on tourist's murder
The San Francisco Police Department is offering a reward of $50,000 to identify, arrest and convict the person(s) responsible for killing a tourist last summer.
marincounty.org
Marin County Proclaims Local Emergency
San Rafael, CA – With a unanimous vote by its Board of Supervisors, the County of Marin on Tuesday proclaimed a local state of emergency because of the severe impacts of recent storms. The Board of Supervisors, convening for the first time in the new calendar year, ratified the...
padailypost.com
Ex-candidate loses suit against local newspaper
A candidate in the 2018 race for Palo Alto Unified school board has lost his appeal in a case in which he accused a local newspaper of defamation. Christopher Boyd sued Embarcadero Media, which publishes the Palo Alto Weekly, in September 2019, accusing the paper of defaming him, intentionally inflicting emotional distress, and causing mental anguish.
sfstandard.com
15-Year-Old Denies Murder Charges in Shooting of SF Security Guard
A 15-year-old has denied charges of murder and personally discharging a pistol on Jan. 4 in relation to the killing of Gavin Boston, a security guard in San Francisco’s Japantown. The boy, whose name is not being disclosed because he is a minor, appeared at the Juvenile Justice Center...
Person found dead along Fairfield highway
(KTXL) — A person was found dead on Highway 12 near Pennsylvania Avenue in Fairfield on Wednesday, according to the Fairfield Police Department. Police said that the body was found around 8:19 a.m. and injuries on the body indicate the person was involved in a traffic-related incident. There are no further details and a heavy […]
NBC Bay Area
Westbound Highway 92 in San Mateo County Closed Due to Sinkhole Potential
Westbound Highway 92 in San Mateo County is closed between Crystal Springs Reservoir and Pilarcitos Creek Road due to the possibility of a sinkhole opening up, officials said Wednesday. The California Highway Patrol said there is a dip in the westbound lane of the highway west of upper Highway 35...
berkeleyside.org
Reservoirs serving Berkeley, Oakland are filling up after consistent rain
The parade of storms that has drenched California over the past several weeks has gone a long way toward replenishing the reservoirs that provide Berkeley and Oakland with drinking water. East Bay Municipal Utility District reservoirs, which serve 1.4 million customers in Alameda and Contra Costa counties, were filled to...
In revealing interview, Oakland's new mayor discusses her top priorities
OAKLAND -- Oakland's new mayor Sheng Thao kicked off her administration in the new year. Aside from filling key positions in her office, she'll have to hire a city administrator as well. The previous city administrator resigned last month.Mayor Thao said her top priorities are homelessness and crime.The topic of homelessness is a personal one for her."Bringing my lived, life experience to city hall and to the mayor's office -- that's my superpower," Thao told KPIX.She experienced homelessness after she left an abusive relationship."I still remember it. (I was) about six and a half months pregnant. I...
North Bay counties declare emergencies as price of storm damage soars
As we get a clearer picture of the extent of damage from the recent storms, both Sonoma and Marin counties have declared local emergencies.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Single-Vehicle Crash Involving Tree in Contra Costa County
On the morning of Sunday, January 8, 2023, CHP traffic officers reported a fatality following a solo car accident on SR-24 in Lafayette. The incident occurred at approximately 10:25 a.m. on eastbound State Route 24 in the vicinity of Oak Hill Road and involved an SUV, according to officials. Details...
KTVU FOX 2
Police: 17-year-old arrested for kicking elderly woman on Muni bus
SAN FRANCISCO - A 17-year-old has been arrested after he was seen on video kicking an elderly woman on a San Francisco Muni bus, authorities said. San Francisco juvenile probation officers identified the teen as the suspect in the case and informed police investigators that he was currently in custody at a juvenile facility in Contra Costa County for an unrelated matter.
California storm updates: Frontal band rips through SF Bay Area, delivers thunderstorms
An atmospheric river swept into the San Francisco Bay Area overnight.
padailypost.com
Sustainability consultant Maria Doerr appointed to council
A majority of the Menlo Park City Council tonight (Jan. 9) appointed sustainability consultant Maria Doerr — whose priorities include switching buildings from natural gas to electricity — to fill the council seat vacated by Ray Mueller’s election to the county’s board of supervisors. Council members...
California Storm Updates: New Evacuation Orders Issued, More Rain Expected
Much of California remains under flood watch following deadly storms over the weekend.
KTVU FOX 2
The blessing Roberta Gonzales said in her driveway before a big rig overturned in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. - It's no secret that longtime meteorologist Roberta Gonzales is both a consummate professional and a devout Christian. She's been forecasting the weather since 1981 and a Eucharist minister at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Pleasanton. And on Dec. 30, those two aspects of her life came to...
Surveillance video shows self-driving Tesla crash on Bay Bridge on Thanksgiving
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Surveillance video from a Thanksgiving Day crash on the Bay Bridge involving a Tesla in “Full Self-Driving” mode has been released. Video from the crash shows as the white Tesla Model S shifts over to the fast lane before quickly braking. The unexpected deceleration then leads to an eight-vehicle pileup. The […]
sfrichmondreview.com
Police Blotter: Richmond District
Vandalism, Trespassing: 500 Block of Point Lobos Avenue, Nov. 22, 1:27 a.m. Officers were dispatched to the scene of a possible burglary in progress. The witness said she heard someone banging on the front door of her hotel room and the sound of someone trying the doorknob. She then heard the sound of glass breaking in the adjacent unit.
SFist
Body Found on Highway 4 In East Bay Confirmed to Be Teenager Missing Since New Year’s Day
The body of an East Bay teen who had been missing since New Year’s Day was found Saturday afternoon next to Highway 4 in Concord, the Concord Police Department said in a statement. The teenager, Damond Lazenby Jr., a 19-year-old, lived in Pittsburg, and his family reported him missing...
Bay Area storm updates: More rain elevates flood risks, evacuations ordered
(KRON) — As more rain rolls into the Bay Area, the risk of flooding continues to increase. Sunday evening, President Joe Biden declared an emergency in California due to the winter storm battering the state. Heavy rainfall will continue through Monday morning and dry out by the end of the day, according to KRON4 Meteorologist […]
