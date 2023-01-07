ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Mateo County, CA

marincounty.org

Marin County Proclaims Local Emergency

San Rafael, CA – With a unanimous vote by its Board of Supervisors, the County of Marin on Tuesday proclaimed a local state of emergency because of the severe impacts of recent storms. The Board of Supervisors, convening for the first time in the new calendar year, ratified the...
SAN RAFAEL, CA
padailypost.com

Ex-candidate loses suit against local newspaper

A candidate in the 2018 race for Palo Alto Unified school board has lost his appeal in a case in which he accused a local newspaper of defamation. Christopher Boyd sued Embarcadero Media, which publishes the Palo Alto Weekly, in September 2019, accusing the paper of defaming him, intentionally inflicting emotional distress, and causing mental anguish.
PALO ALTO, CA
FOX40

Person found dead along Fairfield highway

(KTXL) — A person was found dead on Highway 12 near Pennsylvania Avenue in Fairfield on Wednesday, according to the Fairfield Police Department. Police said that the body was found around 8:19 a.m. and injuries on the body indicate the person was involved in a traffic-related incident. There are no further details and a heavy […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
berkeleyside.org

Reservoirs serving Berkeley, Oakland are filling up after consistent rain

The parade of storms that has drenched California over the past several weeks has gone a long way toward replenishing the reservoirs that provide Berkeley and Oakland with drinking water. East Bay Municipal Utility District reservoirs, which serve 1.4 million customers in Alameda and Contra Costa counties, were filled to...
BERKELEY, CA
CBS San Francisco

In revealing interview, Oakland's new mayor discusses her top priorities

OAKLAND -- Oakland's new mayor Sheng Thao kicked off her administration in the new year. Aside from filling key positions in her office, she'll have to hire a city administrator as well. The previous city administrator resigned last month.Mayor Thao said her top priorities are homelessness and crime.The topic of homelessness is a personal one for her."Bringing my lived, life experience to city hall and to the mayor's office -- that's my superpower," Thao told KPIX.She experienced homelessness after she left an abusive relationship."I still remember it. (I was) about six and a half months pregnant. I...
OAKLAND, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Single-Vehicle Crash Involving Tree in Contra Costa County

On the morning of Sunday, January 8, 2023, CHP traffic officers reported a fatality following a solo car accident on SR-24 in Lafayette. The incident occurred at approximately 10:25 a.m. on eastbound State Route 24 in the vicinity of Oak Hill Road and involved an SUV, according to officials. Details...
LAFAYETTE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Police: 17-year-old arrested for kicking elderly woman on Muni bus

SAN FRANCISCO - A 17-year-old has been arrested after he was seen on video kicking an elderly woman on a San Francisco Muni bus, authorities said. San Francisco juvenile probation officers identified the teen as the suspect in the case and informed police investigators that he was currently in custody at a juvenile facility in Contra Costa County for an unrelated matter.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
padailypost.com

Sustainability consultant Maria Doerr appointed to council

A majority of the Menlo Park City Council tonight (Jan. 9) appointed sustainability consultant Maria Doerr — whose priorities include switching buildings from natural gas to electricity — to fill the council seat vacated by Ray Mueller’s election to the county’s board of supervisors. Council members...
MENLO PARK, CA
sfrichmondreview.com

Police Blotter: Richmond District

Vandalism, Trespassing: 500 Block of Point Lobos Avenue, Nov. 22, 1:27 a.m. Officers were dispatched to the scene of a possible burglary in progress. The witness said she heard someone banging on the front door of her hotel room and the sound of someone trying the doorknob. She then heard the sound of glass breaking in the adjacent unit.
RICHMOND, CA

