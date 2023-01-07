ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision

With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Tom Brady, Gisele Update

Over the past few months, cryptocurrency platform FTX has dominated the headlines - and not for good reason. The company went bankrupt, which put star quarterback Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele Bundchen in a bad spot. New court documents revealed just how invested Brady and Bundchen were in the failing business.
Cowboys star makes bold prediction about team

The NFL playoffs have not even started yet, but one Dallas Cowboys player is already calling his shot. Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons responded to a tweet on Wednesday from the NFL’s official Twitter page. Parsons raced against Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill during a skills challenge competition at last year’s Pro Bowl (in... The post Cowboys star makes bold prediction about team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements

I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
