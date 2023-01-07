Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
abc17news.com
Police fatally shoot man with knife in Columbia, Missouri
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Police in Columbia, Missouri say a man suspected of assaulting several people was fatally shot when he rushed toward officers with a knife. It happened Wednesday night at the Stonegate mobile home park. A Columbia police spokesman said Thursday that 28-year-old Jordan Pruyn dropped a weapon and then barricaded himself inside a mobile home. Spokesman Christian Tabak says officers tried for hours to negotiate with Pruyn before he came out and ran at them with a knife. Two Columbia officers shot Pruyn, who was declared dead at a hospital. Police say the Missouri State Highway Patrol will investigate the shooting.
abc17news.com
Cold case arrest: Man charged in 2004 Missouri killing
ST. ANN, Mo. (AP) — A man has been charged with murder and jailed in a case that baffled police for nearly two decades — the death of a woman whose decapitated torso was found at a Missouri rest stop along Interstate 70. Mike A. Clardy of St. Louis County was charged Wednesday with second-degree murder and abandonment of a corpse in the killing of Deanna Denise Howland. He is jailed on $1 million bond. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that DNA evidence connected Clardy to the crime, and police say he confessed after his arrest. The remains found on June 26, 2004, at a rest stop in Warren County went unidentified for 12 years. In 2016, DNA samples were used to determine that the victim was Howland of Alton, Illinois.
abc17news.com
CPD names man shot by police Wednesday night, says man had knife
COLUMBIA, Mo.(KMIZ) The Columbia Police Department held a news conference Thursday at 10 a.m. after a man was shot and killed by police in a standoff Wednesday night. Police say Jordan Pruyn was shot and killed after engaging in the standoff for several hours with authorities. The standoff happened in the 4200 block of Clark Lane.
abc17news.com
Local highlights and scores: Jan. 12, 2023
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Here are your local scores from Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. You can watch the highlights in the video player above. Lutheran St. Charles (60) Lutheran St. Charles (72) FINAL. Mexico (47) Lindbergh (64) FINAL. California (53) Moberly (59) FINAL/OT. South Callaway (53) Hermann (70) FINAL. Montgomery County...
abc17news.com
Boone County parents concerned as student returns to high school after making threats
FLORENCE, Kentucky (WLWT) — A student in Boone County returns to the classroom after allegedly making death threats against his classmates. At a meeting on Thursday, parents pleaded with the Boone County Board of Education to overturn the decision. Deanne Corbin has students and children at Conner High School...
abc17news.com
Mizzou offensive lineman returning for sixth season
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Mizzou's offensive line gained one, crucial returner on Saturday afternoon. Starting left tackle Javon Foster announced that he will be returning for his sixth year of eligibility in 2023. The veteran has appeared in all of the last four seasons for the Tigers, after taking a redshirt...
abc17news.com
Tigers WBB takes second-straight SEC loss against No. 5 LSU
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Mizzou women's basketball team took its second-straight SEC loss Thursday night at Mizzou Arena falling to No. 5 LSU 77-57. The Tigers shooting troubles trickled into this game putting together just nine first-quarter points and went into the half down 37-21. In the third quarter, MU...
