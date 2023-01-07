Read full article on original website
Whether UGA or TCU, West Forsyth H.S. will have at least one alum becoming a champion tonightMichelle HallAthens, GA
The Georgia Bulldogs Are Back-to-Back ChampionsJameson StewardAthens, GA
NFL Draft Prospects to Watch in College Football National ChampionshipFlurrySportsAthens, GA
TCU Horned Frogs Ready to Take on Defending National Champs in Epic ShowdownLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Football: No. 4 Buckeyes embracing underdog label against No. 1 Georgia in Peach BowlThe LanternColumbus, OH
dawgnation.com
Javon Bullard demonstrates the importance of in-state recruiting for Georgia: ‘I couldn’t dream this big’
LOS ANGELES — Perhaps the most impressive stat from Monday’s 65-7 Georgia win has to do with defensive back Javon Bullard. The sophomore defensive back came down with two interceptions in the first half, along with a fumble recovery. Those plays were a big reason he won defensive MVP honors for the second-straight game.
dawgnation.com
The key stats, numbers that explain why Georgia football won back-to-back national championships
Sometimes numbers don’t tell the entire story. There isn’t one single statistic that explains why Georgia became the first team in the College Football Playoff era to win back-to-back championships. But when you take a step back and look at what the entire team was able to do...
dawgnation.com
WATCH: QB Brock Vandagriff shares immediate plans, value of Georgia quarterbacks room
LOS ANGELES — Brock Vandagriff places more value in being a Georgia quarterback than any numbers could possible quantify, and that’s why he’s not planning on going anywhere anytime soon. It’s also why Vandagriff, despite playing just 11 snaps in three games this season, has always been...
dawgnation.com
Georgia football will open 2023 favored to win third-straight national championship
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Georgia fans might have a message for the rest of college football: Get used to it. At least, if the oddsmakers are correct with their read on the immediate future of the sport, per Sportsbetting.ag. The Bulldogs, fresh off a 15-0 season and 65-7 win over...
dawgnation.com
Kirby Smart shares plan with Georgia football transfers coming and some soon to be going
LOS ANGELES — Georgia football transfers are coming — and some will soon be going —in the wake of the Bulldogs’ 65-7 CFP Championship Game win over TCU on Monday night. As hard as it might be to imagine football players not wanting to be a...
dawgnation.com
Georgia football finishes No. 1 in AP Poll, sits atop ESPN’s ‘Way-Too-Early’ Top 25 for 2023
LOS ANGELES — Georgia left no doubt about who the No. 1 team in the country was to end the 2022 season. That much was evident with the Bulldogs’ complete destruction of TCU. The 65-7 win set numerous records, from the most points ever scored in a national...
dawgnation.com
Savor the moment, Dawgs fans: This was one for the ages
Did we just watch the greatest Georgia football game of our lives?. That’s what I asked a couple of Bulldog buddies with whom I text during Dawgs football games. “No doubt,” my buddy Joel responded. “It was as close to a perfect game as you will ever see, and a historic win.”
dawgnation.com
Georgia stakes claim to dynasty, beats TCU 65-7 to claim back-to-back championships
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The Georgia football dynasty is officially underway. The Bulldogs scored the most dominant championship game victory of the modern era, blowing out TCU by a 65-7 count before the crowd of 72,628 at SoFi Stadium. Georgia became the first program since the inception of the CFP...
dawgnation.com
Georgia football tight end Brett Seither enters transfer portal
LOS ANGELES — With the Georgia season in the books, players are now electing to move on. Tight end Brett Seither is one of those players, as he is entering the transfer portal. Matt Zenitz of On3 was the first to report the news. Seither signed as a member...
dawgnation.com
Kirby Smart: Georgia football started and finished season as hunters, and consequently, champions
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Kirby Smart closed the season the same way he started it, serving notice that Georgia football would be the hunters. The Bulldogs bagged their second consecutive national championship with a resounding 65-7 win over TCU in the CFP Championship Game at SoFi Stadium on Saturday night.
dawgnation.com
Stetson Bennett proclaims Georgia ‘Champions of the whole damn world’ after 65-7 rout
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Stetson Bennett made his final appearance in a Georgia football uniform a special one, and celebrated in appropriate fashion. “Champions of the whole damn world, man,” Bennett said after accounting for six touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ 65-7 win over TCU. “I don’t know. Just trying to see everybody for the last time, hug everybody. Trying not to cry.”
dawgnation.com
Georgia football instant observations as Bulldogs go back-to-back with 2023 National Championship win
LOS ANGELES — Georgia coach Kirby Smart made it very clear what was about to happen before Georgia played TCU in SoFi Stadium on Monday. “We’re gonna hunt tonight,” Smart said. Like Neil McCauley in Heat, Georgia settled all scores with extreme discipline. The Bulldogs scored on...
dawgnation.com
Kirby Smart tips hand on Georgia quarterback position: mobility a priority
LOS ANGELES — The Georgia QB situation sounds as uncertain in the aftermath of the Bulldogs 65-7 win over TCU as it did a year ago. Coach Kirby Smart said earlier this week “it will take its course,” adding that “we’ve got a lot of time to prepare for that,” an indicator things remain up in the air.
dawgnation.com
Kirby Smart: Don’t call it a repeat, 2022 Georgia ‘very different’ championship game team
LOS ANGELES — Don’t call it a “repeat” if/when Georgia beats TCU in the CFP Championship Game tonight at SoFi Stadium. At least, not around Bulldogs’ coach Kirby Smart, who has built a championship culture within his elite football program at the University of Georgia.
dawgnation.com
Jamon Dumas-Johnson keys Georgia defense against TCU, ‘better than Nakobe Dean’
LOS ANGELES — It does not take long to determine Jamon Dumas-Johnson is the ideal kind of no-nonsense leader for Georgia football. Johnson, or, “Pops” as he’s known to his teammates, brings the pain on the field as a pass rusher and run stuffer from his middle linebacker position.
dawgnation.com
Georgia football announces details for team celebration in Sanford Stadium
LOS ANGELES — The Bulldogs will get to celebrate with their fans again this Saturday in Sanford Stadium, with the school announcing its plans to honor the national champions. The school put out a statement on the matter, outlining the plan. Stadium gates open at noon. A parade down...
dawgnation.com
Georgia football recruiting: National championship pregame tale of the tape skews heavily for the ‘Dawgs
INGLEWOOD, Calif. - We’ve seen this a few times this year. But it probably hasn’t meant as much or maybe been as extreme as it does at this moment. Georgia faces TCU in less than two hours for the college football national championship. It is a meeting that will either skew the point where recruiting rankings really matter in big games like this one way or the other.
dawgnation.com
National media shares final predictions for 2023 National Championship Game
LOS ANGELES — We’ve made it to the final game of the 2022 college football season, as the Georgia Bulldogs will take on the TCU Horned Frogs in the 2023 National Championship game. The Bulldogs enter the game as overwhelming favorites, with the latest line seeing Georgia as...
dawgnation.com
Brock Bowers unsurprisingly at his best in national championship win: ‘His future is limitless’
LOS ANGELES — As brilliantly as Stetson Bennett played on Monday night, there was a possibility Brock Bowers could’ve snatched the offensive MVP award in Georgia’s 65-7 win. The Horned Frogs had no answers for the sophomore tight end, which isn’t a problem unique to TCU. Bowers...
dawgnation.com
Georgia breaks College Football Playoff record, blasting TCU 38-7 at halftime
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Kirby Smart likes to say you’re either elite, or you’re not, and through the first half his Georgia football team certainly qualifies. The Bulldogs charged to a 38-7 halftime lead over TCU in the CFP Championship Game in SoFi Stadium. “We were aggressive, but...
