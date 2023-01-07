ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

dawgnation.com

Savor the moment, Dawgs fans: This was one for the ages

Did we just watch the greatest Georgia football game of our lives?. That’s what I asked a couple of Bulldog buddies with whom I text during Dawgs football games. “No doubt,” my buddy Joel responded. “It was as close to a perfect game as you will ever see, and a historic win.”
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Georgia football tight end Brett Seither enters transfer portal

LOS ANGELES — With the Georgia season in the books, players are now electing to move on. Tight end Brett Seither is one of those players, as he is entering the transfer portal. Matt Zenitz of On3 was the first to report the news. Seither signed as a member...
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Stetson Bennett proclaims Georgia ‘Champions of the whole damn world’ after 65-7 rout

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Stetson Bennett made his final appearance in a Georgia football uniform a special one, and celebrated in appropriate fashion. “Champions of the whole damn world, man,” Bennett said after accounting for six touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ 65-7 win over TCU. “I don’t know. Just trying to see everybody for the last time, hug everybody. Trying not to cry.”
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Kirby Smart tips hand on Georgia quarterback position: mobility a priority

LOS ANGELES — The Georgia QB situation sounds as uncertain in the aftermath of the Bulldogs 65-7 win over TCU as it did a year ago. Coach Kirby Smart said earlier this week “it will take its course,” adding that “we’ve got a lot of time to prepare for that,” an indicator things remain up in the air.
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Georgia football recruiting: National championship pregame tale of the tape skews heavily for the ‘Dawgs

INGLEWOOD, Calif. - We’ve seen this a few times this year. But it probably hasn’t meant as much or maybe been as extreme as it does at this moment. Georgia faces TCU in less than two hours for the college football national championship. It is a meeting that will either skew the point where recruiting rankings really matter in big games like this one way or the other.
ATHENS, GA

