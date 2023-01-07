Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Yankees’ prospect getting breakout projections, and it’s neither Volpe nor Peraza
The New York Yankees are projected to inject Oswald Peraza and Anthony Volpe into prominent roles this upcoming season. Seemingly, the shortstop job is Peraza’s to lose, despite management telling Volpe he will have a great opportunity to steal the job, despite having minimal experience at the Triple-A level.
Yardbarker
Red Sox Reportedly Have Discussed Trade For Intriguing AL Central Shortstop
A move could be on the way for the Boston Red Sox. Boston already had a need at middle infield after losing four-time All-Star Xander Bogaerts in free agency and got even more bad news Tuesday after losing Trevor Story to an elbow injury. The free agent market is dwindling...
Mets release comically brief statement on Carlos Correa
The nearly monthlong Carlos Correa free-agency saga finally ended on Wednesday, as the star shortstop was officially reintroduced as a member of the Minnesota Twins. One of the two teams to see megadeals with the former AL Rookie of the Year fall apart in recent weeks released a statement regarding the situation on Wednesday as well.
Yardbarker
Red Sox Executive Reveals The Remaining Targets
Boston Red Sox general manager Chaim Bloom made a media appearance on Tuesday, to speak about Trevor Story‘s injury and the rest of the team’s plans for the offseason. Boston lost shortstop Xander Bogaerts to free agency, but at least they had Story ready as a worthy replacement.
Yardbarker
Red Sox Lost Fireballer To Yankees Despite Reportedly Offering Larger Contract
The Boston Red Sox seemingly have been involved in some capacity with every free agent. After putting together one of the worst bullpens in Major League Baseball in 2022, the Red Sox came out swinging this offseason as they looked to put together a competitive roster heading into 2023. Boston inked deals with Joely Rodriguez, Chris Martin, and three-time All-Star Kenley Jansen to vastly improve the bullpen but almost came to terms with fireball Tommy Kahnle.
Yardbarker
Cardinals Insider Gives Update That Will Have Fans Seething
Since signing Willson Contreras to replace Yadier Molina, the St. Louis Cardinals have stood pat. “Stand pat” is a phrase that Cardinals fans are getting tired of hearing, as it has been used at trade deadlines and in offseasons when the team has done little or nothing at all.
Yardbarker
Angels Roster News: Twins Poach Waived Player from Halos
Ortega appeared in 27 games with the Angels in 2022, and eight games in 2021. The 26-year-old had a 3.71 ERA in 34 innings last season, striking out 33 batters and recording one save. Ortega has consistently improved over the last two seasons, and will now hope to have a...
Yardbarker
Mets Fans Are Already Thinking About Plan B
The New York Mets ultimately missed out on star shortstop Carlos Correa. Just as it had been with the San Francisco Giants, the deal fell through as a result of the two-time All-Star’s physical. The 2017 World Series champion is now headed back to the Minnesota Twins, to the...
Yardbarker
Mets Reportedly Sign Former Yankees Outfielder
The New York Mets have had a rather busy offseason, having signed Justin Verlander, Kodai Senga, Jose Quintana, Brandon Nimmo, Adam Ottavino, David Robertson, and Omar Narvaez. The Mets have built a strong ballclub heading into 2023 and look to be the favorites to win the World Series. But sometimes,...
Yardbarker
Yankees lose speedster utility outfielder to Mets in free agency
The New York Yankees made a much more conscientious effort to be better on the basepaths last year, and the guy who did that better than anyone is headed across town to Queens. Tim Locastro is headed to the Mets on a minor-league deal, and I wouldn’t be surprised if...
Yardbarker
Cubs Catcher Chooses Free Agency Over Assignment To Triple-A Iowa
The Chicago Cubs have lost another catcher as they prepare for 2023. After letting Willson Contreras go during the start of the offseason, another catcher from the team joins the free agent market. However, this catcher only walked shortly after the team assigned him to the Iowa Cubs in December.
Yardbarker
Dodgers Trade Rumors: Corner Outfielder Being Considered
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been in search of a center fielder since non-tendering Cody Bellinger, who went on to sign a one-year contract with the Chicago Cubs. The club passed on the likes of Aaron Judge and Brandon Nimmo, missed out on Kevin Kiermaier, and thus far have only added Steven Duggar and Jason Heyward on Minor League contracts.
Yardbarker
Cardinals Fan Makes Grim Prediction For 2023
Another day goes by with fans of the St. Louis Cardinals becoming increasingly frustrated that the front office has to this point, failed to address the team’s obvious need for starting pitching. With Adam Wainwright retiring and Jordan Montgomery, Miles Mikolas, and Jack Flaherty set to enter free agency...
Yardbarker
MLB Insider Provides A Monday Carlos Correa Update
The New York Mets and shortstop Carlos Correa have been in constant contact since late-December, when their destinies crossed on the wake of a failed deal between the player and the San Francisco Giants. Concerns with Correa’s physical are delaying a deal, which likely won’t be for $315 million anymore....
Yardbarker
Yankees nearly lost free agent pitcher to Red Sox
When free agency officially opened up for the New York Yankees and the rest of baseball, allocating resources toward the bullpen was in mind for management. Having lost Zack Britton, Aroldis Chapman, and Miguel Castro this off-season, supplementing their loss with another arm was always in the cards. However, with...
Yardbarker
Yankees nearly executed trade with Diamondbacks for star defensive outfielder
The New York Yankees have taken a conservative approach toward filling the vacant left field spot, but management does seem to believe that Oswaldo Cabrera and Aaron Hicks can compete for the starting gig. Cabrera showcased elite defensive metrics in the outfield last season over 44 games, earning 9 defensive runs saved and 13 defensive runs saved across all positions. Hicks had another down year, making him unreliable at this point in time, especially with drastic decreases in slugging prowess.
Yardbarker
Alex Anthopoulos comments on Correa’s situation with Mets
The Carlos Correa saga has been the most intriguing storyline of the winter. Arguably the most coveted free agent of the offseason has now agreed to not one but two 12+ year contracts with two different teams, only for both of them to have fallen through because of a failed physical. We are three weeks from when his deal with the Mets was announced, a 12-year pact worth $310 million. However, nobody knows what’s going to happen next.
Yardbarker
MLB Analyst Notes A Potential Red Sox Target
The Boston Red Sox have found themselves in need of a temporary replacement for star shortstop Trevor Story, who recently underwent elbow surgery and has been given no timetable for a return. The loss of Xander Bogaerts also complicates matters. But there are options out there for the Red Sox...
Yardbarker
Twins Insider Dreams Of An Ideal Future Lineup
The Minnesota Twins front office has to be extremely happy. They just secured a franchise-altering talent for $200 million guaranteed. Considering some of the contracts that have been given out to free agents this offseason and what Correa was originally slated to earn with the San Francisco Giants ($350 million), getting him for a fraction of that price is an outstanding get.
Yardbarker
Cardinals Fan Makes Funny Joke About The Correa Saga
Some MLB teams have been very active this offseason. The St. Louis Cardinals fall into a category in between doing a lot and doing nothing at all. They signed catcher Willson Contreras, which is an impactful move, as it vastly improves their offense. However, that’s all they’ve been able to...
