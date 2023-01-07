Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Republican Concedes in Virginia State Senate Election
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — The Democrat in a closely watched eastern Virginia state Senate race appeared headed to victory after his opponent conceded on Wednesday in the special election. The outcome appears to boost the Democrats’ narrow control of the state Senate, with abortion among the issues expected...
US News and World Report
New Hampshire Considers Mandating Cursive, Communism History
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Communism and cursive would be part of the mandatory curriculum in New Hampshire schools under a pair of bills harking back to bygone eras of history and handwriting. The House Education Committee held public hearings Wednesday on Republican bills to require that students be taught...
US News and World Report
Head of Florida Democrats Resigns After Disastrous Midterms
MIAMI (AP) — The head of the Florida Democratic Party has resigned after a disastrous midterm election in the onetime battleground state. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis won reelection by a whopping 20 points and the GOP flipped two key counties, including the once-Democratic stronghold of Miami-Dade. In announcing his...
US News and World Report
Massachusetts Man Pleads Guilty in Pandemic Fraud Case
BOSTON (AP) — The owner of a Massachusetts food truck business pleaded guilty Tuesday to filing fraudulent loan applications to obtain $1.5 million in federal pandemic relief funds, federal prosecutors said. Loc Vo, 55, of Boston's Brighton section, who was arrested last summer, pleaded guilty to wire fraud. He...
US News and World Report
Puerto Rico Reggaeton Singer Accused of Domestic Violence
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Authorities in Puerto Rico arrested Randy Ortiz Acevedo of the popular reggaeton duo Jowell & Randy on domestic violence charges after a judge on Monday ruled there was sufficient evidence against the singer. Ortiz, who is not required to enter a plea yet,...
Comments / 0