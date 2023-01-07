Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
George Santos campaign paid staffer nearly $100k to pretend to be Kevin McCarthy's chief of staff and get money from donors
Sam Miele, who worked for George Santos, allegedly impersonated Dan Meyer, Kevin McCarthy's chief of staff, in calls to wealthy donors, per CNBC.
US News and World Report
Places the U.S. Government Warns Not to Travel Right Now
The U.S. State Department issues travel advisory levels for more than 200 countries globally, continually updating them based on a variety of risk indicators such as health, terrorism and civil unrest. Travel advisory levels range from Level 1, which means exercise normal precautions, to Level 4, which means do not travel.
US News and World Report
Taiwan Calls on Germany to Help Maintain 'Regional Order'
TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen called on Germany on Tuesday to help maintain "regional order" during a meeting with senior German lawmakers who are visiting the island on a trip that Beijing has condemned. Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory, has been heartened by support from...
US News and World Report
Marketmind: Goodbye to All That
A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Tom Westbrook:. After three years, travellers are streaming into China by air, land and sea. Long lines snaked through checkpoints at the Hong Kong border. Ferries to Macau swelled with passengers. "Life is moving forward again!" the official...
US News and World Report
Explainer: Why the U.S. Is Overhauling Its Marines on Japan's Okinawa
TOKYO (Reuters) - The United States plans to shake up its marine force on Japan's Okinawa islands as Tokyo undertakes its biggest military build up since World War Two that will double defence spending over five years to deter China from attacking Taiwan or nearby Japanese islands. Japan and the...
Attack from space would trigger collective defence, say US and Japan, amid China fears
The US and Japan have said that an attack in space would trigger their security treaty, as senior officials from both countries warned that China represents the “greatest strategic challenge” to regional security. “We agree that [China] is the greatest shared strategic challenge that we, our allies and...
Asian shares mixed ahead of key US inflation data
TOKYO — (AP) — Asian shares were mixed Thursday ahead of a closely watched report on U.S. inflation viewed as a good indicator of whether Wall Street’s recent rising optimism is warranted or overdone. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 wobbled in early trading and was up 0.1% at...
Chinese Sci-Fi Epic ‘The Wandering Earth 2’ Set For UK, Ireland Release Through Trinity CineAsia
EXCLUSIVE: Trinity CineAsia has acquired UK and Ireland rights to Chinese sci-fi epic The Wandering Earth 2, which is scheduled for release on January 27, with previews running from January 22, day-and-date with its mainland China release. The prequel to record-breaking sci-fi hit The Wandering Earth is being released in China over the Chinese New Year holidays (January 21-27), traditionally the country’s most lucrative box office period. Released in 2019, The Wandering Earth grossed $700M worldwide, including $6M at the US box office. The film is currently the fifth highest grossing in Chinese box office history and was streamed on Netflix in...
US News and World Report
Poll Shows Lula With 51% Approval After Storming of Brasilia
SAO PAULO (Reuters) -Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's approval rate was 51% in a survey by pollster AtlasIntel released on Wednesday, in line with his share of valid votes in the October election were he defeated rival Jair Bolsonaro. Lula's 11-day-old administration is still dealing with the fallout...
US News and World Report
Blinken Says U.S. Applauds Japan's Decision to Double Defense Spending
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States applauded Japan's decision to double defense spending by 2027, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday, ahead of planned talks later this week between President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Speaking at a press conference with U.S. Defense Secretary...
US News and World Report
With a Sale of Chinese Yuan, Russia Kicks off 2023 Forex Intervention
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia said it would resume foreign currency interventions with the sale of yuan from Friday, underscoring the growing importance of China's currency in Moscow's efforts to ensure economic stability amid Western sanctions. After the West imposed the most severe sanctions in modern history over the war in Ukraine,...
US News and World Report
Classified Documents From Biden's Vice Presidency Found at Think Tank
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Classified documents from Joe Biden's vice-presidential days were discovered in November by the U.S. president's personal attorneys at a Washington think tank, a White House lawyer said on Monday. Nearly 10 documents were found at Biden's office at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement,...
US News and World Report
Mark Cuban's Pharmaceuticals Startup Ties up With RxPreferred
(Reuters) - Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban's pharmaceuticals startup has tied up with pharmacy benefits manager RxPreferred Benefits, the companies said on Wednesday, in a move to offer lower priced drugs through some employer-backed health insurance plans. Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drugs provides generic drugs through direct contracts with manufacturers and...
US News and World Report
U.S. Ending Arrival Ebola Screening for Travelers From Uganda
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Biden administration said on Wednesday it has lifted restrictions imposed in October that redirected U.S.-bound travelers who had been to Uganda within the previous 21 days to five major American airports to be screened for Ebola. The Department of Homeland Security said as of late November...
US News and World Report
Cubans Size up New Hurdles, Avenues for Migration After U.S. Policy Shift
HAVANA (Reuters) - Cubans frantic to escape economic crisis at home weighed up options this week on how to move to the United States after the Biden administration rolled out a new set of rules at the U.S.-Mexico border that dramatically change the landscape for the island´s would-be migrants.
US News and World Report
Court Weighs Immunity for Donald Trump in Defamation Case Over Rape Claim
(Reuters) -A Washington, D.C., appeals court on Tuesday considered whether Donald Trump should be immune from author E. Jean Carroll's defamation lawsuit stemming from the former U.S. president's 2019 denial that he raped her. An eight-judge panel of the district's highest local court is expected to decide whether Trump was...
US News and World Report
Taiwan Officer Reveals Details of Rare Interaction With NATO
HSINCHU, Taiwan (Reuters) -A Taiwan air force officer revealed details on Wednesday of a rare interaction between the island's military and NATO, describing how he had attended a six-month academic programme with senior officials in Italy. Taiwan, claimed by China as its own territory, has no formal diplomatic relations with...
Comments / 0