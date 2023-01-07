EXCLUSIVE: Trinity CineAsia has acquired UK and Ireland rights to Chinese sci-fi epic The Wandering Earth 2, which is scheduled for release on January 27, with previews running from January 22, day-and-date with its mainland China release. The prequel to record-breaking sci-fi hit The Wandering Earth is being released in China over the Chinese New Year holidays (January 21-27), traditionally the country’s most lucrative box office period. Released in 2019, The Wandering Earth grossed $700M worldwide, including $6M at the US box office. The film is currently the fifth highest grossing in Chinese box office history and was streamed on Netflix in...

