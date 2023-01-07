ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 oil stocks for protection

The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
US News and World Report

Places the U.S. Government Warns Not to Travel Right Now

The U.S. State Department issues travel advisory levels for more than 200 countries globally, continually updating them based on a variety of risk indicators such as health, terrorism and civil unrest. Travel advisory levels range from Level 1, which means exercise normal precautions, to Level 4, which means do not travel.
US News and World Report

Taiwan Calls on Germany to Help Maintain 'Regional Order'

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen called on Germany on Tuesday to help maintain "regional order" during a meeting with senior German lawmakers who are visiting the island on a trip that Beijing has condemned. Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory, has been heartened by support from...
US News and World Report

Marketmind: Goodbye to All That

A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Tom Westbrook:. After three years, travellers are streaming into China by air, land and sea. Long lines snaked through checkpoints at the Hong Kong border. Ferries to Macau swelled with passengers. "Life is moving forward again!" the official...
US News and World Report

Explainer: Why the U.S. Is Overhauling Its Marines on Japan's Okinawa

TOKYO (Reuters) - The United States plans to shake up its marine force on Japan's Okinawa islands as Tokyo undertakes its biggest military build up since World War Two that will double defence spending over five years to deter China from attacking Taiwan or nearby Japanese islands. Japan and the...
WASHINGTON STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Asian shares mixed ahead of key US inflation data

TOKYO — (AP) — Asian shares were mixed Thursday ahead of a closely watched report on U.S. inflation viewed as a good indicator of whether Wall Street’s recent rising optimism is warranted or overdone. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 wobbled in early trading and was up 0.1% at...
Deadline

Chinese Sci-Fi Epic ‘The Wandering Earth 2’ Set For UK, Ireland Release Through Trinity CineAsia

EXCLUSIVE: Trinity CineAsia has acquired UK and Ireland rights to Chinese sci-fi epic The Wandering Earth 2, which is scheduled for release on January 27, with previews running from January 22, day-and-date with its mainland China release.   The prequel to record-breaking sci-fi hit The Wandering Earth is being released in China over the Chinese New Year holidays (January 21-27), traditionally the country’s most lucrative box office period.  Released in 2019, The Wandering Earth grossed $700M worldwide, including $6M at the US box office. The film is currently the fifth highest grossing in Chinese box office history and was streamed on Netflix in...
US News and World Report

Poll Shows Lula With 51% Approval After Storming of Brasilia

SAO PAULO (Reuters) -Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's approval rate was 51% in a survey by pollster AtlasIntel released on Wednesday, in line with his share of valid votes in the October election were he defeated rival Jair Bolsonaro. Lula's 11-day-old administration is still dealing with the fallout...
US News and World Report

Blinken Says U.S. Applauds Japan's Decision to Double Defense Spending

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States applauded Japan's decision to double defense spending by 2027, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday, ahead of planned talks later this week between President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Speaking at a press conference with U.S. Defense Secretary...
WASHINGTON STATE
US News and World Report

With a Sale of Chinese Yuan, Russia Kicks off 2023 Forex Intervention

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia said it would resume foreign currency interventions with the sale of yuan from Friday, underscoring the growing importance of China's currency in Moscow's efforts to ensure economic stability amid Western sanctions. After the West imposed the most severe sanctions in modern history over the war in Ukraine,...
US News and World Report

Classified Documents From Biden's Vice Presidency Found at Think Tank

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Classified documents from Joe Biden's vice-presidential days were discovered in November by the U.S. president's personal attorneys at a Washington think tank, a White House lawyer said on Monday. Nearly 10 documents were found at Biden's office at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement,...
WASHINGTON, DC
US News and World Report

Mark Cuban's Pharmaceuticals Startup Ties up With RxPreferred

(Reuters) - Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban's pharmaceuticals startup has tied up with pharmacy benefits manager RxPreferred Benefits, the companies said on Wednesday, in a move to offer lower priced drugs through some employer-backed health insurance plans. Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drugs provides generic drugs through direct contracts with manufacturers and...
US News and World Report

U.S. Ending Arrival Ebola Screening for Travelers From Uganda

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Biden administration said on Wednesday it has lifted restrictions imposed in October that redirected U.S.-bound travelers who had been to Uganda within the previous 21 days to five major American airports to be screened for Ebola. The Department of Homeland Security said as of late November...
WASHINGTON STATE
US News and World Report

Cubans Size up New Hurdles, Avenues for Migration After U.S. Policy Shift

HAVANA (Reuters) - Cubans frantic to escape economic crisis at home weighed up options this week on how to move to the United States after the Biden administration rolled out a new set of rules at the U.S.-Mexico border that dramatically change the landscape for the island´s would-be migrants.
US News and World Report

Court Weighs Immunity for Donald Trump in Defamation Case Over Rape Claim

(Reuters) -A Washington, D.C., appeals court on Tuesday considered whether Donald Trump should be immune from author E. Jean Carroll's defamation lawsuit stemming from the former U.S. president's 2019 denial that he raped her. An eight-judge panel of the district's highest local court is expected to decide whether Trump was...
WASHINGTON, DC
US News and World Report

Taiwan Officer Reveals Details of Rare Interaction With NATO

HSINCHU, Taiwan (Reuters) -A Taiwan air force officer revealed details on Wednesday of a rare interaction between the island's military and NATO, describing how he had attended a six-month academic programme with senior officials in Italy. Taiwan, claimed by China as its own territory, has no formal diplomatic relations with...

