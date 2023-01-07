Read full article on original website
travelawaits.com
10 Gorgeous Pacific Northwest Towns To Visit In 2023, According To Experts
Bordering the Pacific Ocean to the west and the Cascade Mountains to the east, the Pacific Northwest is unbelievably scenic. Oregon and Washington probably come to mind when you think of this area, but it also includes Alaska, Idaho, and Wyoming. Our travel experts have some great recommendations in each state. Some focus on a specific attraction, like the Reindeer Ranch in Fairbanks, Alaska, while others are more general, such as central Oregon. (If you are looking for mountain towns, check out our article,
a-z-animals.com
Watch This Grizzly Bear Dominate a Massive Elk in the Middle of a River
Watch This Grizzly Bear Dominate a Massive Elk in the Middle of a River. The video below is slow, grim, impressive, and beautiful all at once. If you were to swap yourself with the elk in this video, the experience would undoubtedly rank among your worst nightmares. From the perspective...
Grizzly Bear Chases Mountain Goats Past Terrified Hikers At Glacier National Park
Everyone hopes to see some nice views, maybe an animal encounter of sorts from afar, but a big ol’ grizzly barreling down the trail right at you? Not what you signed up for…. What if it decides you’re gonna be its dinner instead? I mean, honestly, the mountain goats...
Skier found dead at Utah resort after slopes were shut down for search and rescue
During the search for the missing skier, Solitude Mountain Resort shut down Apex, Summit and Sunrise slopes.
Idaho Angler Catches and Releases Jumbo 23.75-Inch State Record Smallmouth Bass
Idaho has another new state record smallmouth bass. Angler Joey Walton caught a 23.75-inch smallmouth at Dworshak Reservoir in December. According to an Idaho Game and Fish (IDFG) press release, the fish has been certified as the new state catch-and-release record for The Gem State. Walton pulled the fish out...
A National Tantrum at a National Park
The first time I saw Yellowstone National Park, that otherworldly American place, I was in the mood to celebrate. My husband and I had just had our 1-and-a-half-year-old twins baptized on the Fort Belknap Indian Reservation in Montana, where he’s from, and decided to drive the five hours to Yellowstone. It was a happy end to a trying first year as new parents to premature and sometimes sickly twins. We bathed the kids in the cabin sink, ate cheap meals of cereal and sandwiches, and pushed the double stroller along the easiest trails. The land flashed with sublime light, even if the human history of the park’s formation—the expulsion of Indigenous peoples and poor white trappers to make way for environmental conservation and commercial tourism—cast flickering shadows. Those days stand out in technicolor in my memory: our toddling daughters in their watermelon-pink and tangerine-orange short sets, the blue pools and hot rainbow-hued mists, the green-winged hummingbirds so small that we at first mistook them for insects, the bison in their rugged coats.
Utah Ski Resort Employee Killed After Tree Severs Chairlift Cable
A Utah ski resort employee has reportedly died after a tree allegedly severed a chairlift cable earlier this week. According to NBC News, the accident occurred at the Park City ski resort on Monday (January 2nd). The 29-year-old employee, identified as Christian Helger, fell from a lift chair into deep snow. Investigators believe a nearby pine tree hit the table behind Helger’s chair causing him to fall as the chairs began moving up and down.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Idaho
Idaho is home to many miles of protected wilderness and breathtaking mountains, making it the perfect place to find an array of wildlife. Among its many species are grizzly bears, once common in the state, though their numbers dwindled to nothing in the 20th century. Recently, grizzles have made a comeback, though their populations are tiny compared to the plentiful black bear. So which species has claimed fame as the largest bear ever caught in Idaho? Read on to find out!
WATCH: Mama Lynx, Two Kittens Wander Through Montana Ski Area
Known as the Ghost Cats of the North, Canadian lynx are exceptionally difficult to track. Not only are there only a few hundred left in the wilds of the contiguous United States, but the medium-sized cat can tread six-foot snowpack and scale mountainous terrain with ease. For those of us...
Alaskan Grizzly Bear Runs AND Swims Down Caribou, Fights Off Other Grizzly In Wild Display Of Dominance
Let this video be proof that you are never a safe distance away from grizzly bears…. While out hunting, two guys in Alaska were treated to a display of just how physically awesome the grizzly bear can be, of course in raw power, but also with surprisingly incredible endurance. The...
onekindesign.com
See this modernized ranch house overlooking the scenic Deschutes River
Giulietti Schouten Weber Architects has completely modernized an existing ranch house that is perched on the edge of a canyon overlooking the Deschutes River in central Oregon. The original dwelling lacked personality, unlike its charismatic owners. Three modern additions redefine the structure and create a more functional plan for the retired ranch owners.
New Trailhead Opens
In the midday warmth on Dec. 16, the Oak Tree Canyon Trailhead of the Arizona Scenic Trail (AZT) was opened with short talks, coffee, and an O’odham-inspired lunch. The new access point for trails in the eastern Santa Rita Mountains is on SR 83 north of Singing Valley Road, near Milepost 43. The mile-long trail is what AZT labels a “connector trail,” like Patagonia’s Train Track Trail, one of many spurs off the main 800-mile Mexico-to-Utah route. It saunters for just under a mile through grazing land and up an inconspicuous two-track, meeting the Arizona Trail where Passage 5 ends and Passage 6 begins. Once at the main trail, heading south leads to Gardner Canyon, and heading north, to the trailhead where Sahuarita Road meets SR 83.
nwsportsmanmag.com
WDFW Bans Domestic Goats, Sheep At Wildlife Areas With Bighorns
THE FOLLOWING IS A PRESS RELEASE FROM THE WASHINGTON DEPARTMENT OF FISH AND WILDLIFE. (Editor’s note: See bottom for links to previous coverage.) The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) this week adopted a new rule intended to reduce the risk of Mycoplasma ovipneumoniae (Movi) transmission from domestic sheep and goats to bighorn sheep.
Wind Cave National Park closes backcountry for elk management operation
WIND CAVE NATIONAL PARK, S.D. – Backcountry areas of Wind Cave National Park will be closed to hikers from January 17 to February 17, twenty-four hours a day except on weekends. This closure will allow park staff to undertake a management operation to reduce the presence of chronic wasting disease (CWD) in the park’s Rocky Mountain Elk population.
NPR
A guide to the present moment: Finding (and losing) yourself backcountry snowboarding
My favorite thing to do in the world is backcountry snowboarding — journeying into the untamed wilderness of alpine hinterlands and gliding down mountains, far from the manicured slopes, lifts, and crowds of ski resorts. Every trip into the backcountry is an adventure into the splendors of nature. Treks...
How to go trail running in National Parks
With our quick guide on how to go trail running in National Parks, you can enjoy some of the most memorable runs of your career
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes Near Portland
Nothing is more calming and peaceful during the heat of summer than swimming in cool, pure water. Fortunately for Portlanders, there are numerous surrounding rivers and lakes where they can take a cool dip, and many of them are just a short drive from the scorching city center. Before visiting...
