travelawaits.com

10 Gorgeous Pacific Northwest Towns To Visit In 2023, According To Experts

Bordering the Pacific Ocean to the west and the Cascade Mountains to the east, the Pacific Northwest is unbelievably scenic. Oregon and Washington probably come to mind when you think of this area, but it also includes Alaska, Idaho, and Wyoming. Our travel experts have some great recommendations in each state. Some focus on a specific attraction, like the Reindeer Ranch in Fairbanks, Alaska, while others are more general, such as central Oregon. (If you are looking for mountain towns, check out our article,
OREGON STATE
a-z-animals.com

Watch This Grizzly Bear Dominate a Massive Elk in the Middle of a River

Watch This Grizzly Bear Dominate a Massive Elk in the Middle of a River. The video below is slow, grim, impressive, and beautiful all at once. If you were to swap yourself with the elk in this video, the experience would undoubtedly rank among your worst nightmares. From the perspective...
The Atlantic

A National Tantrum at a National Park

The first time I saw Yellowstone National Park, that otherworldly American place, I was in the mood to celebrate. My husband and I had just had our 1-and-a-half-year-old twins baptized on the Fort Belknap Indian Reservation in Montana, where he’s from, and decided to drive the five hours to Yellowstone. It was a happy end to a trying first year as new parents to premature and sometimes sickly twins. We bathed the kids in the cabin sink, ate cheap meals of cereal and sandwiches, and pushed the double stroller along the easiest trails. The land flashed with sublime light, even if the human history of the park’s formation—the expulsion of Indigenous peoples and poor white trappers to make way for environmental conservation and commercial tourism—cast flickering shadows. Those days stand out in technicolor in my memory: our toddling daughters in their watermelon-pink and tangerine-orange short sets, the blue pools and hot rainbow-hued mists, the green-winged hummingbirds so small that we at first mistook them for insects, the bison in their rugged coats.
MONTANA STATE
Outsider.com

Utah Ski Resort Employee Killed After Tree Severs Chairlift Cable

A Utah ski resort employee has reportedly died after a tree allegedly severed a chairlift cable earlier this week. According to NBC News, the accident occurred at the Park City ski resort on Monday (January 2nd). The 29-year-old employee, identified as Christian Helger, fell from a lift chair into deep snow. Investigators believe a nearby pine tree hit the table behind Helger’s chair causing him to fall as the chairs began moving up and down.
PARK CITY, UT
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Idaho

Idaho is home to many miles of protected wilderness and breathtaking mountains, making it the perfect place to find an array of wildlife. Among its many species are grizzly bears, once common in the state, though their numbers dwindled to nothing in the 20th century. Recently, grizzles have made a comeback, though their populations are tiny compared to the plentiful black bear. So which species has claimed fame as the largest bear ever caught in Idaho? Read on to find out!
IDAHO STATE
onekindesign.com

See this modernized ranch house overlooking the scenic Deschutes River

Giulietti Schouten Weber Architects has completely modernized an existing ranch house that is perched on the edge of a canyon overlooking the Deschutes River in central Oregon. The original dwelling lacked personality, unlike its charismatic owners. Three modern additions redefine the structure and create a more functional plan for the retired ranch owners.
OREGON STATE
Patagonia Regional Times

New Trailhead Opens

In the midday warmth on Dec. 16, the Oak Tree Canyon Trailhead of the Arizona Scenic Trail (AZT) was opened with short talks, coffee, and an O’odham-inspired lunch. The new access point for trails in the eastern Santa Rita Mountains is on SR 83 north of Singing Valley Road, near Milepost 43. The mile-long trail is what AZT labels a “connector trail,” like Patagonia’s Train Track Trail, one of many spurs off the main 800-mile Mexico-to-Utah route. It saunters for just under a mile through grazing land and up an inconspicuous two-track, meeting the Arizona Trail where Passage 5 ends and Passage 6 begins. Once at the main trail, heading south leads to Gardner Canyon, and heading north, to the trailhead where Sahuarita Road meets SR 83.
nwsportsmanmag.com

WDFW Bans Domestic Goats, Sheep At Wildlife Areas With Bighorns

THE FOLLOWING IS A PRESS RELEASE FROM THE WASHINGTON DEPARTMENT OF FISH AND WILDLIFE. (Editor’s note: See bottom for links to previous coverage.) The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) this week adopted a new rule intended to reduce the risk of Mycoplasma ovipneumoniae (Movi) transmission from domestic sheep and goats to bighorn sheep.
WASHINGTON STATE
Panhandle Post

Wind Cave National Park closes backcountry for elk management operation

WIND CAVE NATIONAL PARK, S.D. – Backcountry areas of Wind Cave National Park will be closed to hikers from January 17 to February 17, twenty-four hours a day except on weekends. This closure will allow park staff to undertake a management operation to reduce the presence of chronic wasting disease (CWD) in the park’s Rocky Mountain Elk population.
a-z-animals.com

The Best Swimming Holes Near Portland

Nothing is more calming and peaceful during the heat of summer than swimming in cool, pure water. Fortunately for Portlanders, there are numerous surrounding rivers and lakes where they can take a cool dip, and many of them are just a short drive from the scorching city center. Before visiting...
PORTLAND, OR

