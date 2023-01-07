Congratulations to Concordia faculty member and former San Marcos mayor, Hon. Dr. Daniel Guerrero, on his new role as the program chair for Concordia University Texas’ Master of Business Administration (MBA) program. Guerrero will lead the established MBA program and work with faculty, staff, and students to develop and maintain a long-term vision that aligns with the strategic work of the College of Business and Communication and the University’s mission.

SAN MARCOS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO