Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 players recreate classic stealth mission in DMZ and it’s amazing
Two Warzone 2 players decided to spice up their DMZ experience by roleplaying as Ghost and Soap. Warzone 2’s gameplay has a distinct rhythm and flow. Squads, land, loot, and gradually move towards the final circle before engaging in an intense final battle. DMZ shares the same universe and some elements of WZ2 but allows players to craft their own experience.
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 players voice concerns as active player count declines on Steam
Warzone 2 players fear the worst after a decline in active player count catches the attention of content creators. Modern Warfare 2 shattered records at launch, surpassing 25 million players in just five days. MW2 reached a peak player count of 488,897 on November 20, which coincidently came four days after Warzone 2’s release.
dexerto.com
Apex Legends dev responds to complaints over “boring” Ranked split in Season 15
An Apex Legends dev has responded to complaints about the “beyond boring” 76-day Ranked split and confirmed it won’t be this long again. While a lot of Apex Legends players are satisfied taking down opponents in pubs, others want to compete in a more high-stakes environment. Well,...
dexerto.com
Apex Legends secretly nerfs Horizon’s Gravity Lift
Popular legend Horizon appears to have received an under-the-radar nerf in Apex Legends, with players realizing her Gravity Lift Tactical is far from as strong as it was before the Spellbound event update. The Apex Legends Spellbound Collection Event dropped in-game on January 10. Among other things, it brought Seer’s...
dexerto.com
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fan animation proves Clodsire’s tiny fins are perfect
A Pokemon Scarlet & Violet player has created an adorable fan animation highlighting one of the unsung heroes of the Paldea region – Clodsire. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players have a variety of new species to choose from when exploring Gen 9’s Paldea region. Like every new generation, the expanded entries to the National Pokedex come with some brilliant wins and some less-exciting oddities. However, Scarlet & Violet have offered a solid range of new companions that have players excited.
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 player channels Assassin’s Creed skills for incredible stealth takedowns
A Warzone 2 TikToker has turned the game’s third-person mode into a full-fledged Assassin’s Creed experience. Warzone 2 has proven to be an excellent sandbox experience for the game’s most creative players, and TikToker carnivul has turned the game into a different experience entirely. Leaning on the...
dexerto.com
ImperialHal blasts Apex Legends devs over “embarrassing” stealth Horizon nerf
TSM pro Phillip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen has blasted Respawn over secret changes made to Horizon’s Gravity Lift, which dropped with the Apex Legends Spellbound Collection Event on January 10. The Spellbound Collection Event dropped in-game on January 10. Alongside the much-coveted Seer Heirloom, it also dropped Private Matches...
dexerto.com
Apex Legends Celestial Collection Event leaked: Caustic, Octane & Pathfinder skins
Apex Legends’ upcoming Celestial Collection Event has been leaked and it’s set to introduce the new Date Night LTM, an array of fresh cosmetics, and a reactive Peacekeeper skin. The Spellbound Collection Event is live in Apex Legends and the update added Seer’s Heirloom, private matches, and brought...
dexerto.com
New League of Legends champion Milio, an enchanter support, revealed
Milio, a new enchanter support, is coming to League of Legends in Season 13 with Riot revealing the first details of the Ixtal champion at season start. Here’s what you need to know. League of Legends Season 13 is kicking off with a bang, with Riot sharing details on...
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 expert reveals “the best” Signal 50 loadout
Warzone 2 expert Metaphor revealed an easy-to-use Signal 50 loadout that shreds through opposing teams. Sniper rifles have quietly crept back into Warzone 2’s meta. According to WZ Ranked, The Signal 50 is the fifth most popular weapon in the battle royal sequel. Warzone 2 community members voiced concerns over sniper rifles no longer having the capability to one-shot kill enemies. However, the Signal 50 provides a unique skill set that overcomes the class’ shortcomings.
dexerto.com
Apex Legends Predator players caught red-handed 6-man teaming in Ranked
A set of Apex Legends Predator and Masters players have been exposed 6-man teaming in Ranked to unfairly gain RP. If you want to up the stakes in your Apex Legends matches, queueing for Ranked is the best option as it allows you to rise up through the tiers and test your skills against opponents of a similar level.
dexerto.com
Where to find the Life Orb in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
A Held Item with a long history of competitive use in Pokemon battling, known as the Life Orb, returns in Scarlet & Violet. Here’s everything trainers need to know about the Life Orb in Generation 9. In competitive Pokemon battling, Held Items are incredible assets that can turn the...
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 expert unveils classic SMG loadout that dethrones meta Fennec
The Fennec 45 has dominated the close-range meta in Warzone 2 ever since it launched, but streamer and YouTuber IceManIsaac has revealed a loadout for a fan-favorite SMG that’s set to shake up the category. Warzone 2 players are always on the hunt for the next meta weapon to...
dexerto.com
sinatraa returns to competitive Valorant with star-studded team for Challengers qualifier
Former Sentinels player Jay ‘sinatraa’ Won will take part in the NA Valorant Challengers Last-Chance qualifier, it has been announced. sinatraa will compete in the qualifier with a team called ‘Untamable Beasts’ alongside his former Sentinels teammate Jared ‘zombs’ Gitlin and ex-OpTic star Jimmy ‘Marved’ Nguyen.
dexerto.com
Neuro-sama: Who is the AI-trained VTuber blowing up on Twitch?
Neuro-sama is an AI VTuber that uses various algorithms and programs to create a semi-lifelike streamer who is always learning. AI, or artificial intelligence, has come a long way since its original conception. While a majority of AI is still in its infancy, many uses are more akin to machine learning than actual intelligence.
dexerto.com
Skull & Bones release date delayed for seventh time by Ubisoft
In a financial call, developer Ubisoft stated that the upcoming open-world pirate game Skull & Bones was being delayed once again. It’s been a decade since Ubisoft Singapore began production on the open-world swashbuckling game Skull & Bones. After the success of its previous pirate title, Assassin’s Creed: Black...
dexerto.com
New jungler, mid laner teased in League of Legends Season 13 launch
Beyond Milio and Naafiri, League of Legends’ two announced champions for Season 13, Riot has revealed two more are on their way: a jungler and a mid laner. It’s early days, but players can expect a similar content schedule to previous years in 2023. The new champions keep...
dexerto.com
Riot rethinking League of Legends’ lore direction after Arcane, Ruination book
League of Legends’ lore has taken a big turn since 2020. With Arcane taking screens by storm and the Ruination novel capturing readers globally, Riot are rethinking how Runeterra’s stories will be told with wider entertainment in the future. League of Legends is going mainstream in some sense....
dexerto.com
Best Warzone 2 perk packages for Season 1 Reloaded
Discovering what playstyle best suits you in Warzone 2 is a difficult task. So, to help make matters easier, we broke down the benefits of every perk package in Warzone 2 and ranked each offering from worst to best. In Modern Warfare 2, players can select their own Base, Bonus,...
dexerto.com
How to claim Capture Points in Fortnite & where to find them
Capture Points are a new mechanic in Fortnite Chapter 4 that involve securing small locations inside major POIs to get some great rewards. Here’s how to claim a Capture Point in Fortnite and all of the locations you can find them. If you’ve played any multiplayer shooting game before,...
Comments / 0