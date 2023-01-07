RANDOPLH COUNTY, N.C. — On Tuesday, Randolph County Sheriffs received multiple calls from an elementary school, saying that an aggressive parent was at the school and needed assistance. The SRO responded, was en route, and near the school, when 911 received another call that someone had fired a weapon into the school. Upon arrival, the SRO parked in front of the door and was met by the parent, identified as Brittany Desha Andrews, at the front of the patrol car. Andrews admitted she was the one who called 911, but that no shooting had occurred.

13 HOURS AGO