ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moore County, NC

Comments / 10

Lakeya McNeill
4d ago

My child is friends with this babygirl--I know for a fact she's safe bc she's still posting on her online accounts.....I just hope she goes home. She is in a very peculiar situation so I hope she thinks things through, thoroughly and goes home soon......please pray for her !!

Reply(2)
10
Related
sandhillssentinel.com

Man crashes car with missing Moore County juvenile inside

A man with a missing Moore County juvenile inside his car crashed after a police chase, according to a press release from Locust Police Department. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, shortly before 5:30 a.m., Locust Police officers became involved in a pursuit with a vehicle inside Locust city limits that resulted in the crash of the suspect’s vehicle inside Charlotte.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Teen injured in shooting at Aberdeen home

The Moore County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that occurred early Wednesday morning. Someone shot into a home in the 100 block of Armstrong Lane in Aberdeen and hit a teenager shortly after 4:30 a.m. “Responding deputies located a 17-year-old juvenile inside the residence who had sustained a...
ABERDEEN, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Weekend police chase results in arrest

A high-speed police chase that started in Foxfire Village and ended at the Randolph and Chatham County border resulted in the arrest of a Winston-Salem man over the weekend. Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields said in a statement Degwanus Brown was apprehended without injury on Saturday. “During the morning of...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

1 airlifted with severe burns following Lumberton apartment fire

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A Lumberton apartment that severely burned one person is under investigation, according to authorities. It happened at 11:24 a.m. Wednesday at an apartment on Magnolia Way, authorities said. Both Lumberton Police Department and Lumberton Fire Department responded to the home, according to authorities. When first responders arrived, they were told that […]
LUMBERTON, NC
abc45.com

Randolph County Parent Arrested for False School Shooter Threat

RANDOPLH COUNTY, N.C. — On Tuesday, Randolph County Sheriffs received multiple calls from an elementary school, saying that an aggressive parent was at the school and needed assistance. The SRO responded, was en route, and near the school, when 911 received another call that someone had fired a weapon into the school. Upon arrival, the SRO parked in front of the door and was met by the parent, identified as Brittany Desha Andrews, at the front of the patrol car. Andrews admitted she was the one who called 911, but that no shooting had occurred.
jocoreport.com

Gunshot Fired During Argument At Funeral Service

BENSON – Multiple law enforcement officers responded to a funeral service after a handgun was fired. It happened at 1:59pm Monday at the Victory Deliverance Center on E. Hill Street in the Benson city limits. Police Chief Greg Percy said officers responded to a disturbance at the funeral. Officers...
WXII 12

Man hit by car charged with woman's murder on New Year’s Day

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man has been charged in connection with the death of a woman killed on New Year’s Day. Greensboro police said Vashon Juan Sigler, 48, is charged with first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a felon and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.
GREENSBORO, NC
WBTW News13

Man arrested after shooting at Scotland County deputies, three-hour standoff, sheriff’s office says

GIBSON, N.C. (WBTW) — A man was arrested early Monday morning after firing shots at deputies who had gone to his apartment to conduct a welfare check, the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies returned fire before Ralph Edmund Goins, 56, barricaded himself inside a residence at the Gibson Manor apartment complex, the sheriff’s office said. […]
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
cbs17

1 shot near Fayetteville gas station, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was shot Wednesday evening near a gas station in Fayetteville, police say. Shortly before 5 p.m., the Fayetteville Police Department responded to Railroad and Plymouth Streets in reference to a shooting. One person was injured and drove over to Liberty Gas Station on Clinton Road, police said.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

One airlifted after crash on Hwy 211

A two-vehicle crash temporarily closed the westbound lanes of Highway 211 in Pinehurst on Wednesday. First responders were dispatched to the collision around 1:30 p.m. The incident caused heavy traffic delays on Highway 211 between Juniper Lake Road and Abington Drive. Investigators with N.C. State Highway Patrol told Sandhills Sentinel...
PINEHURST, NC
Richmond County Daily Journal

Sheriff’s Office Crime Report: Jan. 10

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:15 p.m., deputies responded to Luther Street following a report of a suspect possessing felony amounts of marijuana. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged Mario Leprentiss Harrell. ROCKINGHAM — At 3:19 p.m., deputies responded to Shiv’s Corner on County Home Road following a report of...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

One dead in Sunday shooting

A man was killed Sunday afternoon, Jan. 8 in a shooting on Nutmeg Place, the Fayetteville Police Department said. Officers responded to a report of a shooting just before 1:30 p.m. on the 3500 block of Nutmeg Place, the Police Department said in a release. They found 20-year-old Julian Wright...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy