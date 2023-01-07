ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

O-line transfer Rouse commits to Huskers

The Huskers continue to get older and add significant remodeling pieces in the trenches, landing a commitment from veteran offensive tackle transfer Walter Rouse. Nebraska beat out Oklahoma and Iowa for the former Stanford tackle, who finished his string of visits in Lincoln on Saturday and Sunday, a visit that he said "pleasantly surprised all the way throughout."
LINCOLN, NE
Husker247 Podcast: NU adds transfer, more on the way?

Nebraska had a busy weekend of official visits from transfer portal recruits and the basketball team went up to Minnesota and came back with a victory. The Husker247 Podcast breaks both of these down in its latest episode. Things kick off with the commitment of Virginia wide receiver Billy Kemp,...
LINCOLN, NE
Minnesota Gophers Basketball: Tracking the Transfers Out

The transfer game brings them in, brings them out. When it comes to the players that have recently transferred out, how are they doing? We give you the quick run down today. Abdoulaye Thiam of High Point. The low major level has surely worked out for Abdoulaye. The 6'3 sophomore is averaging 14.4 points a game with four rebounds a contest. In his 29 minutes a game Thiam is taking seven threes a contest and making 39 percent of them! High Point is 8-8 on the season, Thiam's played one game against a high major caliber team scoring 20 against UNLV but he was 7 of 22 from the floor to get there. Thiam was the only transfer out last season.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota Football set to hire former Kent State OC Andrew Sowder as TE coach

With Greg Harbaugh being promoted to quarterbacks coach / co-offensive coordinator, the Gophers had an opening for his tight end coaching position, and sources tell GopherIllustrated that this will be an external hire. A source confirmed that Minnesota is planning on hiring former Kent State and San Jose State offensive coordinator Andrew Sowder as their new tight ends coach. Pete Thamel first confirmed it.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Sanford merger meetings start in Minnesota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Minnesota meetings on the proposed Sanford Health and Fairview Health Services of Minneapolis start Tuesday evening in St. Paul. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison scheduled four meetings this month around the state to get feedback from Minnesotans on the proposed merger. All the community...
MINNESOTA STATE
DEED Awards $2.58 Million in 10 Contamination Cleanup and Investigation Grants Across Minnesota

St. Paul – The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) has awarded $2.58 million to six Minnesota communities to investigate or clean up contamination sites approved for redevelopment. DEED's Contamination Cleanup and Investigation Grant Program awarded the funding, which will leverage more than $411 million in private...
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota records first traffic fatality of 2023

Minnesota recorded their first report of a traffic fatality in 2023 last week when a Maple Lake man was killed when he was struck by a pickup while standing outside of his stranded car. On January 3, authorities say 36-year-old Scott Hollencamp of Maple Lake was driving on Highway 24...
MINNESOTA STATE
Steve Gorman Named As Tom Barnard’s Successor At KQRS Minneapolis.

Former Black Crowes drummer turned broadcaster Steve Gorman is named morning host at Cumulus Media classic rock KQRS Minneapolis (92.5). Gorman, who will continue to host the Westwood One-syndicated “Steve Gorman Rocks” night show, succeeds the legendary Tom Barnard, who retired at the end of 2022. Gorman, who...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
At least 1 wounded in shooting at MN mall

At least one person has been wounded in another shooting at a Minnesota mall. The shooting inside Southdale Center in Edina occurred just after noon today (Mon) A city spokesperson said officers located blood inside the mall but haven’t found whoever was hit. She said the discharge appears to have been accidental.
EDINA, MN
Winter Weather Advisory Tonight

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for parts of central and southern Minnesota in effect from 9:00 pm tonight through 6:00 am Wednesday morning. The Winter Weather Advisory includes Le Sueur, Nicollet, and Rice counties (+more), as well as the entire Twin Cities metro area. A...
RICE COUNTY, MN
How to protect your roof from ice dams this winter

NEW HOPE, Minn. — This winter is proving to be a grind for Minnesotans. "Its been tough, its been a brutal couple weeks we've had here," said David Porter, as he was cleaning off his roof in New Hope. "I'm going to be feeling it tonight and tomorrow for...
NEW HOPE, MN
