ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ypsilanti, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
emueagles.com

Eagles Drop MAC Road Contest at WMU, 85-79

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) – The Eastern Michigan University men's basketball team fell on the road, 85-79, at Western Michigan University Tuesday, Jan. 10, inside University Arena in Kalamazoo, Mich. Emoni Bates (Ypsilanti, Mich.-Ypsi Prep-Memphis) led the way for the Eagles (4-12, 1-2 MAC) with 23 points, including 15 in the second half, but couldn't overcome the host Broncos (5-11, 1-2 MAC).
KALAMAZOO, MI
emueagles.com

Eagles Head West to Begin 2023 Season at Arizona State

TEMPE, Ariz. (EMUEagles.com) - The Eastern Michigan University gymnastics team is set to open the 2023 season at the Arizona State Triangular, Saturday, Jan. 13, against Arizona State University and UC Davis. The meet is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. MT (9 p.m. ET) inside Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Ariz.
YPSILANTI, MI
emueagles.com

Back In Action: Women's Hoops Plays Host to Akron

YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) -The Eastern Michigan University women's basketball team continues Mid-American Conference play Wednesday, Jan. 11, when it hosts the University of Akron Zips inside the George Gervin GameAbove Center. The contest is scheduled to tipoff at 7 p.m. The Eagles (9-4, 1-1 MAC) look to bounce back as...
YPSILANTI, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy