KALAMAZOO, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) – The Eastern Michigan University men's basketball team fell on the road, 85-79, at Western Michigan University Tuesday, Jan. 10, inside University Arena in Kalamazoo, Mich. Emoni Bates (Ypsilanti, Mich.-Ypsi Prep-Memphis) led the way for the Eagles (4-12, 1-2 MAC) with 23 points, including 15 in the second half, but couldn't overcome the host Broncos (5-11, 1-2 MAC).

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO