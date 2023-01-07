ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wkzo.com

Man officially charged in Lansing murder

LANSING, MI — Twenty-eight-year-old Anthony Anderson Jr. has been charged with killing Shaquille Brown and injuring Curshawn Terrell in a shooting at a recording studio in Lansing Township on New Year’s Eve. The Saginaw-area man is accused of shooting both at 51 Sessions, which in a building along...
LANSING, MI
thelivingstonpost.com

Police nab Lansing man after high-speed chase; suspect had stolen guns, bullet-proof vest in car

On Jan. 11, 2023, at approximately 1:20 a.m., deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office were informed of a fleeing white 2010 Toyota Tundra heading west on I-96. The vehicle was fleeing from a Michigan State Police trooper who had attempted to stop it because it was not displaying a license plate. The sheriff’s deputy spotted the vehicle on I-96 near D-19, traveling at a high rate of speed.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Suspect in Lansing vehicle-pedestrian crash charged with attempted murder

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Casey Erickson has been charged with assault with intent to murder in connection with a Saturday collision. According to authorities, a man was critically injured Saturday in a crash near the intersection of Cedar Street and Cesar E. Chavez Avenue just before 2 a.m. Background: One...
LANSING, MI
MLive

Flint man arraigned on murder charge in city’s first homicide of 2023

FLINT, MI – A Flint man has been arraigned on a murder charge in connection with the city’s first homicide of 2023. Ryan Lamar Cooper, 30, was arraigned Friday, Jan. 6, by 67th District Court Judge Herman Marable Jr. on felony charges of open murder, assault with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon, third-degree fleeing police, carrying a concealed weapon and four counts of felony firearm.
FLINT, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

New Ingham County prosecutor reverses felony firearm policy

Ingham County Prosecutor John Dewane announced Monday morning his office will enforce Michigan's felony firearm law for any person who commits a felony while using or possessing a firearm to commit a crime.Dewane is eight days into his tenure as the county prosecutor, having taken office at the start of the new year. He was chosen to succeed Carol Siemon, who resigned halfway into her four-year term.﻿This policy is a reversal of what Siemon's office announced in 2021. When Siemon led the office, the charge was limited to individuals who used a firearm during a crime. Individuals who had a firearm...
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
YAHOO!

Woman charged with intent to murder after hit-and-run crash over weekend

UPDATE: This story has been updated to reflect the driver has been charged in the crash. A 31-year-old woman has been charged with intent to murder following a Saturday morning hit-and-run crash on south Cedar Street in Lansing. According to the Lansing Police Department Casey Erickson faces one count of...
LANSING, MI
The Saginaw News

Saginaw men accused of keeping 2 males captive, robbing and torturing them

SAGINAW, MI — Two Saginaw men are facing life offenses after allegedly keeping two others captive as they robbed and tortured them. The matter began on Thursday, Jan. 5, when a 17-year-old went to a residence in the 600 block of South Granger Street on Saginaw’s West Side to hang out with two residents, Jontorrion L. Reed, 21, and Mitchell J. Ballard, who turned 20 two days prior, said Saginaw Police Detective Sgt. Matthew Gerow. Though the teen had considered the older men his friends, they pulled out a handgun and demanded his shoes and cellphone.
SAGINAW, MI
wsgw.com

Saginaw Men Arrested after Allegedly Capturing and Torturing 2 Men

Two Saginaw men have been arrested after allegedly holding 2 people captive, as well as robbing and torturing them. Police say that on Thursday, January 5th a 17-year-old went to a house in the 600 block of Granger Street to meet up with 21-year-old Jontorrion L. Reed and 20-year-old Mitchell J. Ballard, whom the teen considered to be friends. The two men then pulled out a handgun and demanded that he give them his shoes and phone, before shaving his head, whipping him with charging cords, burning him with hangars, and not allowing him to leave, according to police.
SAGINAW, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy