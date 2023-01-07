Read full article on original website
Homicide suspect assaults deputy at Ingham County Jail
The deputy was able to call for backup and fight off the attack, but did suffer significant injuries from multiple punches to the face and head.
30-year-old Flint homicide case delayed after one of two suspects dies
FLINT, MI – Two people charged in a homicide case that dates back more than 30 years were set to stand trial this week, but that trial now seems unlikely after one of the codefendants died in late 2022. Gabrielle Elaine Houston, of Flint, died Oct. 19, 2022, at...
Officials release update on Genesee human trafficking case
Genesee County officials released new details on Michael Barajas, who is accused of kidnapping and assault.
Teen girls face more charges than male codefendants in alleged robbing, torturing of two males
SAGINAW, MI — Two juvenile Saginaw girls are charged as adults in the recent alleged robbery and torture of two males. They join two male codefendants, though the girls are facing myriad more charges. Saginaw County District Judge M. Randall Jurrens on Monday, Jan. 9, arraigned My’kia M. Dawkins...
‘Like a predator stalking his prey.’ Trial begins in Jackson murder case
JACKSON, MI – After nearly three years, a man charged in a fatal shooting outside a Jackson bar has gone before a jury. Attorneys delivered opening arguments Tuesday in the first day of a trial for Franky Ackley Jr. The 26-year-old is accused of fatally shooting James Cooper-Robertson on March 5, 2020, outside Duffy’s Food & Spirits in Jackson.
wkzo.com
Man officially charged in Lansing murder
LANSING, MI — Twenty-eight-year-old Anthony Anderson Jr. has been charged with killing Shaquille Brown and injuring Curshawn Terrell in a shooting at a recording studio in Lansing Township on New Year’s Eve. The Saginaw-area man is accused of shooting both at 51 Sessions, which in a building along...
thelivingstonpost.com
Police nab Lansing man after high-speed chase; suspect had stolen guns, bullet-proof vest in car
On Jan. 11, 2023, at approximately 1:20 a.m., deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office were informed of a fleeing white 2010 Toyota Tundra heading west on I-96. The vehicle was fleeing from a Michigan State Police trooper who had attempted to stop it because it was not displaying a license plate. The sheriff’s deputy spotted the vehicle on I-96 near D-19, traveling at a high rate of speed.
WILX-TV
Suspect in Lansing vehicle-pedestrian crash charged with attempted murder
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Casey Erickson has been charged with assault with intent to murder in connection with a Saturday collision. According to authorities, a man was critically injured Saturday in a crash near the intersection of Cedar Street and Cesar E. Chavez Avenue just before 2 a.m. Background: One...
Woman gets assault with intent to murder charge after hitting Lansing walker
The crash happened around 2 a.m. near Cedar Street and Cesar E. Chavez Avenue.
Montcalm woman charged in double fatal crash arrested again; victim's family wants to know why bond wasn't revoked
STANTON, Mich. — A Montcalm County woman charged in a double fatal crash is facing a new charge, and one of the victim's family members reached out to 13 ON YOUR SIDE wondering why her bond wasn't revoked. According to prosecutors, Martens' blood alcohol level was nearly three times...
Flint man arraigned on murder charge in city’s first homicide of 2023
FLINT, MI – A Flint man has been arraigned on a murder charge in connection with the city’s first homicide of 2023. Ryan Lamar Cooper, 30, was arraigned Friday, Jan. 6, by 67th District Court Judge Herman Marable Jr. on felony charges of open murder, assault with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon, third-degree fleeing police, carrying a concealed weapon and four counts of felony firearm.
New Ingham County prosecutor reverses felony firearm policy
Ingham County Prosecutor John Dewane announced Monday morning his office will enforce Michigan's felony firearm law for any person who commits a felony while using or possessing a firearm to commit a crime.Dewane is eight days into his tenure as the county prosecutor, having taken office at the start of the new year. He was chosen to succeed Carol Siemon, who resigned halfway into her four-year term.This policy is a reversal of what Siemon's office announced in 2021. When Siemon led the office, the charge was limited to individuals who used a firearm during a crime. Individuals who had a firearm...
YAHOO!
Woman charged with intent to murder after hit-and-run crash over weekend
UPDATE: This story has been updated to reflect the driver has been charged in the crash. A 31-year-old woman has been charged with intent to murder following a Saturday morning hit-and-run crash on south Cedar Street in Lansing. According to the Lansing Police Department Casey Erickson faces one count of...
WILX-TV
Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office seeks man in theft investigation
HILLSDALE, Mich. (WILX) - Officials in Hillsdale County are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man. According to authorities, the man is wanted for questioning in connection with a larceny complaint. Further details were not revealed. Photos of the man can be seen above. Anyone who recognizes...
Saginaw men accused of keeping 2 males captive, robbing and torturing them
SAGINAW, MI — Two Saginaw men are facing life offenses after allegedly keeping two others captive as they robbed and tortured them. The matter began on Thursday, Jan. 5, when a 17-year-old went to a residence in the 600 block of South Granger Street on Saginaw’s West Side to hang out with two residents, Jontorrion L. Reed, 21, and Mitchell J. Ballard, who turned 20 two days prior, said Saginaw Police Detective Sgt. Matthew Gerow. Though the teen had considered the older men his friends, they pulled out a handgun and demanded his shoes and cellphone.
wsgw.com
Saginaw Men Arrested after Allegedly Capturing and Torturing 2 Men
Two Saginaw men have been arrested after allegedly holding 2 people captive, as well as robbing and torturing them. Police say that on Thursday, January 5th a 17-year-old went to a house in the 600 block of Granger Street to meet up with 21-year-old Jontorrion L. Reed and 20-year-old Mitchell J. Ballard, whom the teen considered to be friends. The two men then pulled out a handgun and demanded that he give them his shoes and phone, before shaving his head, whipping him with charging cords, burning him with hangars, and not allowing him to leave, according to police.
Administrators scratching their heads after bizarre break-in at Holt Lutheran School
School administrators called the heist odd.
Police identify woman killed in Jackson County crash
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Police have identified a 35-year-old woman who was killed in a vehicle crash Friday. Thera Wilson, 35, of Waterloo Township, was killed in the single-vehicle crash at about 1:15 p.m. Jan. 6 at the intersection of Seymour and Willis roads in Waterloo Township in northeastern Jackson County.
35-year-old woman killed in Jackson County crash
According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, deputies with the department were sent out to the crash in Waterloo Township around 1:15 p.m. on Jan. 6.
Jury to decide whether Flint city councilman was disorderly in 2022 meeting
FLINT, MI -- Nine months after Flint police handcuffed and removed him from a meeting for being disorderly, City Council member Eric Mays is scheduled to tell his side of the story to a Genesee District Court judge and jury. Mays, who was charged with a misdemeanor violation of a...
