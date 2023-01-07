ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne, NJ

tcnjathletics.com

Women's Hoops Starts Red-Hot, Rolls Past Rutgers-Newark

EWING, N.J. – The TCNJ women's basketball team could hardly miss if it tried during a red-hot first-quarter spree that set the hosts well on the right track to a 72-50 NJAC victory over Rutgers-Newark in a Wednesday matinee. Julia Setaro hit three of her four 3-pointers in the...
NEWARK, NJ

