LAWRENCEVILLE — Grayson, ranked second in Class AAAAAAA, rolled to a 71-44 road victory in its showdown with No. 7 Archer in Region 4-AAAAAAA boys basketball Tuesday night. Four Rams scored in double figures, led by Anthony Alston’s 15 points, six rebounds, three assists and two blocks. Chad Moodie (14 points, five rebounds, four blocks), Amir Taylor (12 points, six rebounds, two assists) and Gicarri Harris (10 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, two steals) also played well, as did C.J. Hyland, who had nine points, seven assists, two rebounds and a steal.

GRAYSON, GA ・ 22 HOURS AGO