Six Gwinnett players nominated for McDonald's All-American Games

Six Gwinnett high school basketball players were among the 723 boys and girls nationally nominated for the 2023 McDonald’s All-American Games. Brookwood’s Diana Collins and Peachtree Ridge’s Aaliyah Hunt were nominated for the girls game, while Norcross’ boys had four nominees — Bilal Abdur-Rahman, Samarion Bond, Lamariyon Jordan and Mier Panoam.
No. 2 Grayson rolls past No. 7 Archer in boys basketball showdown

LAWRENCEVILLE — Grayson, ranked second in Class AAAAAAA, rolled to a 71-44 road victory in its showdown with No. 7 Archer in Region 4-AAAAAAA boys basketball Tuesday night. Four Rams scored in double figures, led by Anthony Alston’s 15 points, six rebounds, three assists and two blocks. Chad Moodie (14 points, five rebounds, four blocks), Amir Taylor (12 points, six rebounds, two assists) and Gicarri Harris (10 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, two steals) also played well, as did C.J. Hyland, who had nine points, seven assists, two rebounds and a steal.
GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: No. 2 Archer topples Grayson in 4-AAAAAAA

LAWRENCEVILLE — No. 2-ranked Archer defeated Grayson 63-52 Tuesday in Region 4-AAAAAAA girls basketball. The Tigers were led by Taniya McGowan (17 points, six assists), Sanaa Harris (14 points, 12 rebounds), Taj Hunter (13 points, three steals) and Courtney Nesbitt (11 points).
Mill Creek's Caleb Downs named MaxPreps National High School Football Player of the Year

MaxPreps announced Mill Creek's Caleb Downs as the 2022 MaxPreps National High School Football Player of the Year on Tuesday. Downs joins an esteemed group of players to win the prestigious award and be recognized as the country’s best high school football player, including Derrick Henry, Kyler Murray and Bryce Young, who have all won MaxPreps National High School Football Player of the Year since its inception in 2006. Selections are based on team success and individual excellence in addition to local and state accolades.
