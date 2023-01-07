Read full article on original website
Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Russell Wilson sends clear message on Broncos interviewee
The Denver Broncos are looking for a new head coach, and they may have found their man. NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the Broncos are set to interview Dallas Cowboys coach Dan Quinn for their vacancy. The #Broncos have requested permission to speak with #Cowboys DC Dan Quinn, source said. One of their Read more... The post Russell Wilson sends clear message on Broncos interviewee appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Sean Payton seemingly crossed off 1 team’s list
Sean Payton is expected to meet with teams in the coming days about potential head coaching jobs, but it does not sound like a return to the New Orleans Saints is a realistic possibility for him. Saints head coach Dennis Allen told reporters on Monday that he has been given the impression he will be... The post Sean Payton seemingly crossed off 1 team’s list appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Cowboys Dan Quinn Request; Kliff Kingsbury Fired by Cardinals
The Dallas Cowboys will be moving and shaking when it comes to Mike McCarthy and the coaching staff, as will the rest of the NFL. Follow all the Coaching Carousel action here!
Saints Appear To Have Made Decision On Dennis Allen
If the New Orleans Saints are planning to move off of head coach Dennis Allen they haven't told him yet. Per Saints reporter Nick Underhill, Allen said "all indications" are that he'll be back in NOLA as coach next season. Folks reacted to the Saints apparent decision on Allen Monday.
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
'Look in the Mirror!' Micah Parsons Demands Cowboys Check Themselves - Or 'Hang It Up'
After an uninspiring 26-6 loss in the regular-season finale, Micah Parsons is demanding change from the Dallas Cowboys.
Sean Payton set for interview with 2nd team
Sean Payton has received permission to speak with a second NFL team as he looks to get back into coaching. The Arizona Cardinals have requested and received permission from the New Orleans Saints to speak to Payton, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The #AZCardinals have received permission to speak with #Saints coach Sean... The post Sean Payton set for interview with 2nd team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
2023 Pittsburgh Steelers schedule
While the dates and times won’t be announced for a few months, the Steelers know who will be on the 2023 regular season schedule, which includes traditional AFC North opponents. With 17 games on the schedule, the Steelers will have an additional home game this year, with the NFL rotating the 17th game on a […]
Breaking: NFL Head Coach Fired Sunday Night
The Houston Texans have reportedly made a decision on head coach Lovie Smith. Smith has reportedly been fired by the franchise on Sunday evening. The Texans beat the Colts on Sunday afternoon, finishing the season with a win, but losing out on the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Report: Mark Davis has big complaint about Raiders in Las Vegas
The Raiders abandoned a passionate fan base when they moved from Oakland to one of the biggest tourist destinations in the world, but owner Mark Davis was apparently expecting more support by now in his team’s new city. A former Raiders executive told Outkick’s Jason Cole last week that...
New Orleans Saints Defensive End Cam Jordan Finishes Season Among List of NFL Greats
A disappointing season has come to an end for the New Orleans Saints as they were swept by the Carolina Panthers. But you can't blame the team's missing the playoffs for the second consecutive year on Defensive End Cameron Jordan as he finished the season in rarified air. I still...
Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation
A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
Tony Dungy incensed with Texans' decision to fire Lovie Smith
Count Tony Dungy as someone who is not pleased with the Houston Texans’ decision to fire Lovie Smith as coach. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts coach and current NBC Sports analyst took to Twitter Sunday evening to react to the news of the Texans firing Smith after a 3-13-1 finish.
Steelers Dan Rooney Regretted Waiving Franco Harris In 1984 And The Surprising Way He Would Have Done It Differently
The Pittsburgh Steelers have been one of the most successful franchises in the history of the NFL using a model of doing things established by Dan Rooney. He learned about both life and football from his father, the legendary “Chief” Art Rooney who founded the Steelers franchise. He passed those lessons onto his son Art Rooney II, who has overseen the Steelers to a successful 20-plus year run. One could argue that Dan Rooney is the greatest Steeler of them all, but as great as he was, he was not infallible and admitted to three major regrets during his tenure as Steelers President with none larger than the decision to waive Franco Harris in 1984.
Josh Jacobs contract extension gets update from Raiders’ Josh McDaniels
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels and GM Dave Ziegler have reportedly had contract extension discussions with star RB Josh Jacobs, per Tashan Reed. Reed also reports that McDaniels said things will play out “in due time” but hopes that Jacobs will return to Las Vegas. Jacobs...
Texans GM explains firing multiple Black coaches after one season
When people say that the NFL coaching world is a different game for Black head coaches, the Houston Texans are the prime example. For the second season in a row, the franchise has fired a Black head coach after one season. While both coaches had losing records in their solo stint with the franchise, that’s Read more... The post Texans GM explains firing multiple Black coaches after one season appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Steelers Should Only Be Considering These Three Positions With No. 17 pick In 2023 NFL Draft
Well, the Pittsburgh Steelers season did not end how everyone had hoped. The team missed out on the playoffs for the first time in three seasons and were sent packing despite a strong 7-2 finish to the season. The future has a chance to be very bright for Mike Tomlin‘s group going forward, however. The offense is young and showed tremendous progress the latter half of the year and as long as play-makers T.J. Watt and Minkah Fitzpatrick are on defense, the group is going to have a shot to win football games. Now arrives the offseason and it’s time to already start thinking about April’s daft.
Stephen A. Smith Calls Out Texans For Treatment of Black Coaches
In the wake of the Lovie Smith firing, ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith said Black coaches should avoid working for the Texans.
