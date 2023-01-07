Wow. It was a matter of time before someone had had enough. An unfortunate outcome. Why on earth were teens out at that hour? Well, we know why, but where on earth are the parents/guardians in this mess? smh
BRAVO HOMEOWNER!!! People are sick and tired of these lawless offspring of single unmarried uneducated mothers with multiple children by multiple baby daddy’s terrorizing and destroying peoples lives and property. They want everyone else to raise and take care of their brood of disrespectful, degenerate children and the minute the law does they scream that racism BS!!! Children can’t raise another generation of degenerate children. It’s like putting a band aid on a gun shot wound. It’s futile. Until the culture of destructive dysfunction cease, these types of situations will continue.
If the single mothers can’t control and discipline their children, this is the results!! Be warned single mothers with multiple children by multiple baby daddy’s !!
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Secret documents from Biden's term as vice president were discovered in his officeMalek SherifWashington, DC
Biden's legal team has made a remarkable discovery while combing through his former office - classified materialsPhilosophy BloggerWashington, DC
Hypocrisy Reigns as Sources Confirm Biden Had Classified Documents Stashed in a Private Office for YearsThe Veracity ReportWashington, DC
Sicknick's wrongful death claim against Trump is the most severe allegation to dateVictorWashington, DC
Comments / 109