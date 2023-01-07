ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Wenatchee, WA

Comments / 0

Related
kpq.com

Wenatchee Purchase Of Second RV Park Moves Closer

The city of Wenatchee is moving closer to closing a deal to buy land it's already using for its second safe park. The city's two Safe Parks are designated areas where people living in RV's are allowed to stay for an extended period of time, up to 120 days before having to move on.
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

City of East Wenatchee Approves Funding for Rock Island Road Project

The City of East Wenatchee has signed off on a fuel tax agreement with the Transportation Improvement Board (TIB) for a construction project on Rock Island Road. Authorization for the venture was given at the City's council meeting on Tuesday, January 3. Public Works Manager, Garren Melton, says the work...
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

US 2 Closed Near Tumwater Canyon Due to Avalanche Concerns

US 2 near Tumwater Canyon will be closing down on Thursday around noon, due to avalanche concerns. WSDOT says rainy weather conditions for the next two days could lead to increased avalanche danger. US 2 will be closed between west of the city of Leavenworth to Coles Corner at the...
LEAVENWORTH, WA
kpq.com

Port Moving Forward On Water Infrastructure For Malaga Microsoft Data Center

The Chelan Douglas Port Authority is moving forward with more infrastructure upgrades in preparation for the major Microsoft data center complex coming to Malaga. The Port board has approved staff to solicit bids for the Malaga Waterline Extension project. Stacie de Mestre with the Port says design work for the...
MALAGA, WA
kpq.com

U.S. 2, U.S. 97A Reopened After Sunday-Monday Closures

U.S. 2 through Tumwater Canyon and U.S. 97A north of Entiat are back open after both highways were closed down for more than 24-hours from Sunday into Monday. U.S. 2 reopened after crews from the Department of Transportation cleared 10 snow slides across the highway. WSDOT spokesperson Lauren Loebsack says...
ENTIAT, WA
kpq.com

Brewster Briefly Under Shelter In Place Order From Ammonia Leak

U.S. 97 is back open after a brief closure Sunday night because of an ammonia leak at a business in Brewster. The city was briefly under a shelter in place order. The highway was closed for at least 15 minutes in Brewster, and was reopened by 10pm after the ammonia was contained and an ammonia cloud had dissipated.
BREWSTER, WA
kpq.com

Another Winter Weather Advisory Coming 1am-12 noon Thursday

There's another Winter Weather Advisory for most of Chelan and Okanogan counties and the Waterville Plateau starting late tonight. Snow accumulations are projected to reach one-to-two inches in Wenatchee, but National Weather Service meteorologist Ken Daniel says there'll be more at higher elevations. "Into the Cascades, we'll see some higher...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

Power Outage in Rock Island Leaves Over 800 Residents in the Dark

Update: Jan. 7, 2023 at 2:05 p.m. Power was restored to all customers at 11:50 a.m. Original: Jan. 7, 2023 at 10:26 a.m. Approximately 825 Rock Island residents were without power Saturday morning. Around 1:45 a.m., Douglas County PUD crews discovered a downed power pole and wire on the ground.
ROCK ISLAND, WA
kpq.com

Woman Claims to Have Shot Herself During Party in Grant County

A 22-year-old Grant County woman was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the leg early Sunday. Grant County Sheriff's Office spokesperson, Kyle Foreman, says she was admitted to Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake at just after 5 a.m. "The 22-year-old was intoxicated and claimed she'd shot herself accidentally while attending...
GRANT COUNTY, WA
ifiberone.com

Person who perished in deadly Moses Lake house fire identified

MOSES LAKE - The Grant County Coroner’s Office has revealed the identity of the victim who died in a house fire just outside of Moses Lake early Saturday. The fire was reported at about 12:40 a.m. on Saturday. The fire occurred at a residence on Goodrich Road. The Grant...
MOSES LAKE, WA
kpq.com

Motorhome in Ephrata Engulfed in Fire, Spreads to Multiple Vehicles

A fire fully engulfed a motorhome and spread to multiple vehicles in Ephrata Saturday. Grant County Fire District 13 and Ephrata firefighters responded to a structure fire on the 12000 block of RD A.5 NW in Ephrata. When firefighters arrived, they discovered a fully engulfed motorhome had spread to a...
EPHRATA, WA
kpq.com

Wenatchee Homes Sales Down, Median Price Still $500,000

The monthly snapshot of sales in the Wenatchee real estate market shows the median price for a home is $500,000, which is a 14 increase over a year ago. Meanwhile, total sales are down by about half (53%) from a year-ago. Active listings for homes are down from the previous...
WENATCHEE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy