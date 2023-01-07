Read full article on original website
Wenatchee Purchase Of Second RV Park Moves Closer
The city of Wenatchee is moving closer to closing a deal to buy land it's already using for its second safe park. The city's two Safe Parks are designated areas where people living in RV's are allowed to stay for an extended period of time, up to 120 days before having to move on.
City of East Wenatchee Approves Funding for Rock Island Road Project
The City of East Wenatchee has signed off on a fuel tax agreement with the Transportation Improvement Board (TIB) for a construction project on Rock Island Road. Authorization for the venture was given at the City's council meeting on Tuesday, January 3. Public Works Manager, Garren Melton, says the work...
US 2 Closed Near Tumwater Canyon Due to Avalanche Concerns
US 2 near Tumwater Canyon will be closing down on Thursday around noon, due to avalanche concerns. WSDOT says rainy weather conditions for the next two days could lead to increased avalanche danger. US 2 will be closed between west of the city of Leavenworth to Coles Corner at the...
Grant County contracts with Chelan County to use juvenile detention facility
EPHRATA — Juvenile offenders in Grant County will be sent to the juvenile detention facility in Chelan County beginning in March. Commissioners in both counties have approved an agreement for Grant County to use the facility in Wenatchee starting March 1. Grant County had housed juvenile offenders at its...
Port Moving Forward On Water Infrastructure For Malaga Microsoft Data Center
The Chelan Douglas Port Authority is moving forward with more infrastructure upgrades in preparation for the major Microsoft data center complex coming to Malaga. The Port board has approved staff to solicit bids for the Malaga Waterline Extension project. Stacie de Mestre with the Port says design work for the...
U.S. 2, U.S. 97A Reopened After Sunday-Monday Closures
U.S. 2 through Tumwater Canyon and U.S. 97A north of Entiat are back open after both highways were closed down for more than 24-hours from Sunday into Monday. U.S. 2 reopened after crews from the Department of Transportation cleared 10 snow slides across the highway. WSDOT spokesperson Lauren Loebsack says...
Wenatchee Valley Visitor Center looking to draw more business and tourism in 2023
With the pandemic mandates behind us, the Wenatchee Valley Visitor Center is filling up its 2023 calendar. Ashley Sinner, director of Visit Wenatchee, says they're looking to bring more tourism and business to the area. "We help answer visitor questions from people traveling and wanting to know resources and promote...
Brewster Briefly Under Shelter In Place Order From Ammonia Leak
U.S. 97 is back open after a brief closure Sunday night because of an ammonia leak at a business in Brewster. The city was briefly under a shelter in place order. The highway was closed for at least 15 minutes in Brewster, and was reopened by 10pm after the ammonia was contained and an ammonia cloud had dissipated.
Another Winter Weather Advisory Coming 1am-12 noon Thursday
There's another Winter Weather Advisory for most of Chelan and Okanogan counties and the Waterville Plateau starting late tonight. Snow accumulations are projected to reach one-to-two inches in Wenatchee, but National Weather Service meteorologist Ken Daniel says there'll be more at higher elevations. "Into the Cascades, we'll see some higher...
Heavy rain sending rocks tumbling onto to highways near Rock Island and Entiat
ROCK ISLAND - Motorists may want to be vigilant about looking out for rocks on stretches of highway lined with steep grades and cliffs this weekend. A rockslide has caused the closure of US 97A in both directions just north of Entiat near Chelan after earth cascaded onto the roadway over the weekend.
Quarterly Real Estate Market Report for Leavenworth and Cashmere Released
The most recent quarterly report on Cashmere and Leavenworth’s real estate markets shows a slight cool down in both markets. In Cashmere, Average Days on the Market (DOM) increased from 63 days to 100 days, due to a home in the $600k-700k price range staying on the market for 529 days.
New Chelan County Sheriff Says He’ll Try To Improve Some Services
New Chelan County Sheriff Mike Morrison is promising to improve some services his office provides. Morrison made one of his first appearances before county commissioners Tuesday, where he said he'll try to step up the efforts of Sheriff's Office Marine Patrol. "I can't promise that I've got a magic wand...
Wet Weather Causes Avalanches and Rock Slides, Blocks US 2 and US 97A
US 2 was closed twice over the weekend due to avalanche slides, while US 97A was closed on Sunday due to rock slides. US 2 is currently closed between MP 85-99, or from west of Leavenworth to Coles Corner, due to multiple avalanche slides. On Saturday, that portion of US...
Last plane of historic Boeing 747 fleet to return to Moses Lake on Tuesday
MOSES LAKE - It isn't the type of visit the Port of Moses Lake's Rich Mueller was hoping for, but "it will do," for now, according to the Grant County International Airport Director. Mueller informed iFIBER ONE News on Monday that the last Boeing 747 ever made is set to...
Power Outage in Rock Island Leaves Over 800 Residents in the Dark
Update: Jan. 7, 2023 at 2:05 p.m. Power was restored to all customers at 11:50 a.m. Original: Jan. 7, 2023 at 10:26 a.m. Approximately 825 Rock Island residents were without power Saturday morning. Around 1:45 a.m., Douglas County PUD crews discovered a downed power pole and wire on the ground.
Woman Claims to Have Shot Herself During Party in Grant County
A 22-year-old Grant County woman was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the leg early Sunday. Grant County Sheriff's Office spokesperson, Kyle Foreman, says she was admitted to Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake at just after 5 a.m. "The 22-year-old was intoxicated and claimed she'd shot herself accidentally while attending...
Person who perished in deadly Moses Lake house fire identified
MOSES LAKE - The Grant County Coroner’s Office has revealed the identity of the victim who died in a house fire just outside of Moses Lake early Saturday. The fire was reported at about 12:40 a.m. on Saturday. The fire occurred at a residence on Goodrich Road. The Grant...
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — The Grant County Sheriff’s Office released information on two separate incidents that happened over the weekend. On Saturday, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office says an elderly man died in a house fire just past midnight. GCSO says the fire happened at a home in Moses Lake in the 9000 block of Goodrich Road SE (near Goodrich...
Motorhome in Ephrata Engulfed in Fire, Spreads to Multiple Vehicles
A fire fully engulfed a motorhome and spread to multiple vehicles in Ephrata Saturday. Grant County Fire District 13 and Ephrata firefighters responded to a structure fire on the 12000 block of RD A.5 NW in Ephrata. When firefighters arrived, they discovered a fully engulfed motorhome had spread to a...
Wenatchee Homes Sales Down, Median Price Still $500,000
The monthly snapshot of sales in the Wenatchee real estate market shows the median price for a home is $500,000, which is a 14 increase over a year ago. Meanwhile, total sales are down by about half (53%) from a year-ago. Active listings for homes are down from the previous...
