Michigan State

Mayor Andy Schor announces Façade Improvement Grant Program

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The application process is now open for the City of Lansing 2023 Façade Improvement Program grants. Announced by Mayor Andy Schor on Monday, this grant program will provide targeted assistance for improving the appearance and structural conditions of building facades in highly visible and critical areas in the city.
LANSING, MI
Jackson College offering paid training for manufacturing, automation jobs

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Earn while you learn - that’s the idea behind a job fair in Jackson County. Jackson College and a metal fabricator company called Techique, Inc. are looking for people to take part in a paid training program. Workers can apply for training in general labor and assembly or robotic welding and automation. Workers will be paid $18 an hour, which will go up to $20 once hired.
SEC charges former McDonald’s CEO Easterbrook

(AP) - Former McDonald’s CEO Stephen Easterbrook has been charged by federal regulators with making false and misleading statements to investors about the circumstances of his firing by the burger giant in November 2019. Easterbrook was ousted for engaging in an inappropriate personal relationship with a McDonald’s employee in...
CHICAGO, IL
Air travel across US thrown into chaos after computer outage

NEW YORK (AP) — The world’s largest aircraft fleet was grounded for hours by a cascading outage in a government system that delayed or cancelled thousands of flights across the U.S. on Wednesday. The White House initially said that there was no evidence of a cyberattack behind the...
FLORIDA STATE
Michigan school program to advocate for medical emergency preparation

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s MI HEARTSafe School program will be a part of a virtual workshop to teach schools about the program requirements, the importance of cardiac emergency preparedness, and the available tools and resources to help them achieve the criteria. This program was developed to prepare school...
MICHIGAN STATE

