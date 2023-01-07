Read full article on original website
Related
Four days until automatic payments between $1,827 & $4,555 start hitting accounts – birthday determines if you get money
THE first batch of new Social Security checks for 2023 worth up to $4,555 will be going out in just days and it could arrive to you depending on when your birthday lands. This year, benefits for retirees will be boosted thanks to the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) increasing by 8.7 percent.
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.Photo by𝙂𝙧𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙧𝙮 𝙂𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙨onUnsplash. Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
WILX-TV
Mayor Andy Schor announces Façade Improvement Grant Program
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The application process is now open for the City of Lansing 2023 Façade Improvement Program grants. Announced by Mayor Andy Schor on Monday, this grant program will provide targeted assistance for improving the appearance and structural conditions of building facades in highly visible and critical areas in the city.
WILX-TV
Jackson College offering paid training for manufacturing, automation jobs
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Earn while you learn - that’s the idea behind a job fair in Jackson County. Jackson College and a metal fabricator company called Techique, Inc. are looking for people to take part in a paid training program. Workers can apply for training in general labor and assembly or robotic welding and automation. Workers will be paid $18 an hour, which will go up to $20 once hired.
WILX-TV
SEC charges former McDonald’s CEO Easterbrook
(AP) - Former McDonald’s CEO Stephen Easterbrook has been charged by federal regulators with making false and misleading statements to investors about the circumstances of his firing by the burger giant in November 2019. Easterbrook was ousted for engaging in an inappropriate personal relationship with a McDonald’s employee in...
Right-Wing Social Platform Parler Lays Offs 75% Of Employees
Right-Wing Social Platform Parler Lays Offs 75% Of Employees
WILX-TV
Air travel across US thrown into chaos after computer outage
NEW YORK (AP) — The world’s largest aircraft fleet was grounded for hours by a cascading outage in a government system that delayed or cancelled thousands of flights across the U.S. on Wednesday. The White House initially said that there was no evidence of a cyberattack behind the...
Estate for sale in Missouri looks to be inspired by ‘the game of Clue.’ Do you agree?
Fans of Zillow Gone Wild are a tad bit scared by the interior, though. “Is it haunted? I mean, I’ll still take it, I just want to plan accordingly.”
WILX-TV
Michigan school program to advocate for medical emergency preparation
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s MI HEARTSafe School program will be a part of a virtual workshop to teach schools about the program requirements, the importance of cardiac emergency preparedness, and the available tools and resources to help them achieve the criteria. This program was developed to prepare school...
Comments / 0