The Best Town in New Jersey for a Winter Weekend GetawayTravel MavenMount Holly, NJ
Meek Mill and Kevin Hart donate $7 million to Philadelphia schools and students.Ash JurbergPhiladelphia, PA
A Popular Philadelphia Restaurant Is Closing After 15 Years in BusinessMadocPhiladelphia, PA
Yet Another Longstanding Marshalls Location Unexpectedly Closing This MonthJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
5 Unusual Facts About PhiladelphiaTed RiversPhiladelphia, PA
Sportsnaut
Tigers making Comerica Park more hitter-friendly
The Detroit Tigers, who ranked last in Major League Baseball with 110 home runs last season, are making Comerica Park
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Got Fined $5,000 For Wearing His Concord Shoes So He Wore Penny Hardaway's Air Flight Ones Against The Orlando Magic In 1995
Michael Jordan spend two years in the middle of his two three-peats retired, this is a fact that everyone knows and part of what makes them so impressive. MJ went and played baseball for a while, missing a season and a half of NBA ball before returning in 1995 to join the Chicago Bulls.
Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’
The pressure of hitting a game-winning shot in basketball and winning a car on The Price is Right probably has some similarities. For Jared Jeffries, he now has the experience of doing both. The former Indiana Hooser star played and won a brand new car during Monday’s episode of The Price is Right. After winning a couple Read more... The post Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Cowboys star makes bold prediction about team
The NFL playoffs have not even started yet, but one Dallas Cowboys player is already calling his shot. Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons responded to a tweet on Wednesday from the NFL’s official Twitter page. Parsons raced against Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill during a skills challenge competition at last year’s Pro Bowl (in... The post Cowboys star makes bold prediction about team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Joel Embiid, 76ers Praise Jaden Springer's Showing vs. Pistons
Joel Embiid, James Harden, and other 76ers standouts had nothing but great things to say about Jaden Springer after Tuesday's game against the Pistons.
Holiday, Lopez help Bucks hold off Hawks, 114-105
ATLANTA (AP) — Jrue Holiday scored 27 points, Brook Lopez had 20 points and 12 rebounds and the Milwaukee Bucks held off the Atlanta Hawks 114-105 on Wednesday night. Giannis Antetokounmpo added seven points, 18 rebounds and 10 assists, and Bobby Portis II had 13 points and 10 rebounds. Milwaukee has won four of five. The Hawks, playing without Trae Young and Clint Capela, erased a 24-point deficit early in the third to make it 101-all on John Collins’ fast-break layup with 4:05 remaining. They took their first lead on Bogdan Bogdanovic’s baseline jumper coming out of a timeout. Lopez answered with a corner 3, and the Bucks went on a 10-0 run and led the rest of the way. Bogdanovic scored 22 points, and De’Andre Hunter had 16 for the Hawks.
