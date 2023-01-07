Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Youngstown shooting victim remembered as caring mentor, bright student
Kylearia Day was a mentor to younger kids and wanted to help others.
Campbell man indicted in fatal Youngstown shooting
A Campbell man remains jailed without bond for now after appearing in court Tuesday charged with a homicide from a year ago.
Expert detective to head YPD unit
A 10-year veteran of the Youngstown Police Department is its newest lieutenant.
Report: Youngstown among worst U.S. cities for bed bugs
Cities stretching from the Midwest and into the Northeast recently landed toward the top of an annual list that doesn't exactly come with bragging rights.
City of Youngstown looking for buyer of South Field House
In December, city council approved an ordinance allowing the city to advertise for proposals for the sale of the building.
Railroad crossing gate damaged in Youngstown crash
A railroad crossing gate was damaged after a crash in Youngstown on Tuesday afternoon.
Brothers sentenced for beating at downtown Youngstown bar
Two men who are brothers received their sentence Thursday for beating a man in the bathroom of a downtown Youngstown bar.
Drug treatment facility opens in Niles
Trumbull County has struggled with a high overdose rate. A new facility is helping people step into recovery.
Demolition at ‘first modern apartment complex’ taking place in Campbell
Built between 1918 and 1920, historians call Campbell's former Sheet and Tube Company homes "the first modern apartment complex ever built." But now nearly everyone agrees, even those who worked to save it, that it's time for much of it to be demolished.
One Tank Trip: Rhonda’s Emerald Diner
In this week's One Tank Trip, we head to Rhonda's Emerald Diner, a place that turns out all those old-time diner favorites.
Planetarium at YSU out of service after fire causes damage
The Ward Beecher Planetarium on Youngstown State University's campus will be closed for the foreseeable future following a fire there Monday afternoon.
WFMJ.com
Lake Milton landscaper accused of pocketing $7,500 down payment for work never started
A Lake Milton landscaper has been arrested after a Canfield woman says she made a down payment on a $37,000 job that was never started. Robert McDonald, 70, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail Tuesday on a theft warrant filed in Canfield Court. According to a sheriff’s department report,...
Missing Austintown woman found
An Austintown woman who was reported missing last week has since been found.
WGAL
Crash cleared on I-77 in Canton
CANTON, Ohio — A crash caused a lot of problems on a stretch of I-77 Tuesday morning in Canton, Ohio. The northbound lanes of I-77 were shut down between Exit 101 Faircrest St and Exit 103 OH-800 Cleveland Ave. The crash has since been cleared and traffic has returned...
WFMJ.com
Virginia shooting begs question of what it takes for children to be charged
Reports out of Virginia said the six-year-old boy who allegedly shot his teacher is most likely not going to be charged because of his age. You may wonder if a child as young as six could be charged here in Ohio, and the answer is yes. Just like Virginia, Ohio...
WFMJ.com
Two hospitalized after shootings on Youngstown's South Side
Detectives are investigating two overnight shootings oh Youngstown's South Side. Police tell 21 News that a woman showed up at Mercy Hospital in Youngstown early Wednesday with a leg wound. The woman told officers that she was shot on Edwards Street. Shortly after 3 a.m. a man came to Mercy...
Report: Man called 911 on police at local racino
Reports said that Riley cannot return to the casino.
27 First News
Tracy Ratliff Gearhart, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tracy Ratliff Gearhart, 47, passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Tracy was born October 15, 1975, in Youngstown, the daughter of John Ratliff and Bernice Bieganowski. She was a 1994 graduate of Canfield High School and a lifelong area resident. She worked as a florist...
