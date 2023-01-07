Related
Chase the Freeze
Ice Climbing in the Blue Ridge Mountains requires the right conditions. Since many popular crags in the region experience “freeze-thaw” fluctuations all winter long, safety is a big concern when it comes to ascending what can be brittle, unpredictable ice in the South. Because routes are limited, regional climbers tend to be tight-lipped about the best spots to ascend a frozen rock face with crampons and picks. But there are a few well-known ice climbing routes in the Blue Ridge, many best accessed via guided trips.
‘Nature Swagger’
Outdoor Afro Founder Rue Mapp often asks people to get their “Nature Swagger” on in the outdoors. “It’s a phrase that evokes an experience of confidence and awareness of how nature can inform and have a meaningful part of your lived experiences,” she said. “Every day people can tap into that wisdom and awareness to live harmoniously with the natural world, adapt, and find strength through that connection.”
No Experience Necessary
Hard-working volunteers maintain trails in the Blue Ridge, and they could use your help. RETIRED ATTORNEY BOB WIDMAN didn’t know a hazel hoe from a Pulaski several years ago when he started volunteering as part of a weekly trail maintenance crew that helps keep western North Carolina’s hiking trails open. Now he’s an old hand at building steps, clearing water drains, trimming back thick vegetation, and helping clear fallen trees blocking the trail.
It’s Time to Start Skiing
The south wouldn’t be the primary region feeding new skiers into the sport if it didn’t have professional ski teachers and great beginner terrain to learn on. Leaving out all the “nursery areas” where never-evers ride conveyor lifts, true “beginner slopes” are where the experience of skiing really starts. These slopes give budding skiers room to run and, hopefully, even roam. Ski instructor Perry Alliotti calls this “beginner touring.” The Professional Ski Instructor of America-certified ski teacher, who has taught at Massanutten and Sugar Mountain, knows “proficiency comes with mileage.”
Take the Waters at the Renowned Warm Springs Pools
Bath County’s historic Warm Springs Pools, are once again welcoming guests to “take the waters.” The two bathhouses are a perfect après ski experience as they are fed by four natural warm springs, rich in mineral content, and ideal for relaxing after a day on the slopes. Owned and operated by The Omni Homestead Resort, the iconic structures reopened on December 17 after a $4 million investment into restoring and preserving them. The stone basin of the Gentlemen’s Bathhouse was constructed in 1761, making it the oldest spa structure in the country.
North Carolina Gear Company Partners with Make-A-Wish to Provide Youth Camping Trips
Last month, SylvanSport, a Brevard, N.C.,-based company that makes innovative camping trailers and rooftop tents, announced a new partnership with Make-A-Wish Central & Western North Carolina (MAWCWNC). The gear company’s goal is to give children with critical illnesses the chance to go on an adventure with a pop-up camper equipped with the SylvanSport GO camping trailer.
Deer smashes through doors of Minnesota butcher shop
Security cameras captured the doe crashing through the front door at She Said Butcher Shop in Moorhead, Minnesota causing significant damage before escaping the business.
